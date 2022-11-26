ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Millen, defense lead Colorado State over New Mexico 17-0

By CBS Colorado
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RK5c_0jNs19Cb00

Freshman Clay Millen threw two touchdown passes and Colorado State shut out New Mexico 17-0 to close out the regular season on Friday.

It was Colorado State's first shutout since beating Fresno State 37-0 in 2016. Prior to that, the Rams' last shutout came in 1997 — a 63-0 victory over Hawaii. The Rams (3-9, 3-5 Mountain West Conference), in their first season under Jay Norvell, scored 17 points in each of their three wins.

Neither team scored until Millen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to freshman Justus Ross-Simmons with 3:34 left in the second quarter, giving Colorado State (3-9, 3-5 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead at halftime. The two teams combined for just 211 yards of offense before intermission.

The Rams' second score was set up by a third-quarter sack. Ayden Hector got to New Mexico quarterback C.J. Montes, forcing a fumble that Grady Kelly recovered at the Lobos' 18-yard line. New Mexico (2-10, 0-8) stuffed three straight runs and CSU settled for Michael Boyle's 23-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead with six seconds left in the quarter.

Millen fired a 41-yard scoring strike to Tory Horton with 6:04 left to play to finish off the victory.

Millen completed 19 of 24 passes for 214 yards. Horton had 10 receptions for 131 yards. The Rams held New Mexico to 133 yards of offense.

Coming into the game, New Mexico's offense ranked last among FBS teams in total yards and Colorado State was last in scoring. The Lobos were ahead of only the Rams in third-down conversions. UNM was last in first downs and Colorado State was last in red-zone offense.

The Rams lead the series 44-25 and have beaten the Lobos 11 straight times.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Colorado fends off feisty Yale in 65-62 win

Tristan da Silva scored 20 points and reserve J'Vonne Hadley scored 12 shooting 5 for 6 and Colorado held off Yale in the final seconds for a 65-62 win on Sunday.John Poulakidas made a 3-pointer, and Bez Mbeng followed with a layup and Yale reduced its deficit to 61-60 with 1:05 left. After Colorado's Jalen Gabbidon — formerly of Yale — missed a short shot with 30 seconds to go, Mbeng threw the ball out of bounds on a miscommunication and the Buffaloes (4-3) took possession.Following a Yale timeout, Colorado's Julian Hammond III made two foul shots with nine seconds...
BOULDER, CO
KRQE News 13

UNM topples NDSU, improves to 5-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team kept the hot streak alive on Saturday night against North Dakota State. Through a complete team performance, UNM took down the Bison on day two of the Lobo Classic. After a slow start to the first half filled with turnovers and less than ideal shooting, the cherry […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Reus Leads Lobos Past Lions

COMMERCE, Texas— Four Lobos finished in double figures, led by 18 points from Paula Reus that included 10 in the fourth quarter, as New Mexico defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 78-71 on Saturday afternoon. LaTora Duff and Viané Cumber each totaled 15 points with Shaiquel McGruder adding 10 points, with a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Sports

Colorado vs. Utah: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 42.82 points per contest. Colorado and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
BOULDER, CO
KJCT8

Delta Panthers lose in Class 2A Championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta Panthers football team lost in the Class 2A Championship to the defending back-to-back champion Eaton Reds at a final score of 21-10. Both teams initially came out slow on offense, the Reds punted the ball on their first possession after not advancing the ball past their 35-yard line.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85

DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Tribal leaders to rally for American Indian Academy

The leaders of five Indigenous tribes will visit Denver this week to rally in support of the American Indian Academy of Denver.The charter school is facing intervention and the threat of closure by Denver Public Schools as it tries to grow its enrollment. Parents will address the school board at public comment on Monday November 28th. The public comment was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 29th, but DPS Executive Director of Communications Will Jones said "Tuesday November 29th is the anniversary of the Sand Creek massacre. Board President Xóchitl Gaytán asked that we move the Public Comment...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: From mild to wild to start the week

Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day for snow and bitter cold. The timing of the snow will be the biggest issue.Before the storm arrives, Monday will be another mild and dry day along the Front Range. High temperatures will be slightly above normal in the Denver metro area with lower 50s under partly cloudy skies.Snow will gradually develop in the mountains during the day on Monday and snow is likely along the I-70 mountain corridor by Monday evening. Colorado's northern mountains will get the heaviest snowfall with this storm and will have the worst travel conditions. Areas like...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Indigenous members continue to recognize Denver's violent past

When people think of Denver, many people think of its skyline, Union Station or perhaps the state capitol. But many fail to recognize, the Mile High City sits on native land.As many people gear up for the Thanksgiving holiday, for some indigenous community members, it's a complicated reminder that the country once belonged to other nations, and that's true of Denver."It has a very romanticized feeling to it, right?," said John Cummins, who is Navajo and Crow and a student at the University of Denver. "When you walk around as an indigenous student, you start to realize even streets are...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Overnight snow behind Weekend cold front

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front has pushed into the state with cooler temperatures and a quick burst of snow for some parts of Colorado.Snow amounts will be minimal around the Denver metro area with less than half inch mostly on grassy surfaces. A little more expected in and near foothills up into Fort Collins. Where we could pick up a half to an inch in a half of accumulation.Sunday will clear quickly by mid morning across the Front Range but, will be on the cool side. Monday will be windy and warmer ahead of the next cold front that will swing thru Monday night into Tuesday. This storm system will have another quick blast of Arctic air and a better chance for snow over northern Colorado.Right now it looks like snow will be likely Tuesday with the potential of 2 to 4 inches around the metro area with 3 to 6 inches in and near the foothills. Depending on the storm track these amounts are subject to change.More snow will accumulate in the mountains from Monday night into Tuesday with larger amounts expected along with strong, gusty winds.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Veterinarian faces prison time for personal use of fentanyl

A 37-year-old veterinarian from Lafayette was indicted in October by a federal grand jury on five counts of deceptively obtaining a controlled substance from a distributor. According to the grand jury indictment, Lindsay Oklesh used her Drug Enforcement Agency registration number to order the drug five times through 2020 and 2021. Oklesh is accused of using the drug fentanyl for personal use rather than administering it to animal patients.  The federal grand issued its indictment Oct. 6 with five counts against Oklesh, one for each misrepresentation and purchase.RELATED  Former nurse sentenced after guilty plea for stealing fentanyl from critically ill patients Oklesh was...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado saddle shop credits TikTok for help in boosting sales

On this Small Business Saturday, one Colorado business has found big success using social media to promote its products. Saddle Up is a family-owned saddle shop in Gilcrest, Colorado that's been around for 25 years. But in the last year and a half, they've more than quadrupled their sales thanks to a presence on the video platform TikTok. "We're kind of building a little saddle empire going on here," said Lynnsy Diekman, store manager. She's the reason small town small business Saddle Up is finding big success on TikTok.Diekman created a TikTok account for the business in 2021 after they were closed...
GILCREST, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police seeking suspect in connection to homicide

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in seeking a suspect connected to a homicide.Authorities are currently searching for Shaun Eric Solan, who is wanted on first-degree murder charges. Police say the incident occurred on Nov. 20 at approximately 7 p.m. in the 100 block of North Osceola Street. Police describe Solan as a white male, standing 5-foot-5, weighing 175 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. Anyone with information about the incident or Solan is encouraged to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Drivers protest against Uber and Lyft at Denver International Airport

Drivers held signs and wore red bands on their arms to show solidarity with the Colorado Independent Drivers United Union, who held a protest at Denver International Airport on Saturday morning. Aziz Kohistany has been driving for Lyft and Uber for six years and tells CBS News Colorado, he used to make about $1,500 per week, now he said he's only making about $400. He said many drivers are struggling to make ends meet because the rideshare companies are taking most of the profit. "I'm not able to pay my rent, I'm shortage of rents," Kohistany said. "With this much money, I...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Dexter Martinez arrested in Colfax and Verbena deadly shooting

Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting at East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street. One person was killed and five others injured in the Nov. 1 shooting. The suspect has been identified as Dexter Martinez, 24. He was arrested on Wednesday near 2nd and Logan and is being held on investigation of first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound in the shooting in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax Avenue. The victims included four men and two women, with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Victim identified in Lafayette deadly shooting, search continues for suspect

Authorities have identified the victim killed in a double shooting in Lafayette over the weekend. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at the Copper Stone Apartments, located at 750 South Lafayette Drive. A male and female were both found with gunshot wounds. Eduardo Espinoza Bencomo, 23, died hours later. The female was rushed to the hospital. Lafayette police believe the suspect, identified as Anthony Yohari Lopez Olguin, 24, is still on the run. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and people are advised to not approach him and call police immediately. The suspect is described as 5-foot-10 and about 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.Police say they have the suspect's vehicle, a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, but want to know more information about where the vehicle was earlier on Saturday before they found it.Anyone with information about the suspect or his vehicle is asked to call Boulder County Communications at 303-441-4444 and ask for a Lafayette police detective.
LAFAYETTE, CO
KOAT 7

Woman arrested by APD after long stolen car chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The story had just begun when plain-clothes Albuquerque Police Detective Pablo Hernandez identified a stolen vehicle on Montgomery Boulevard NE around 3 p.m. Saturday. Hours later, after an extensive pursuit and search, punctuated twice by gunfire from one suspect, APD arrested 28-year-old Myranda Salayandia, who was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Denver

Suspect facing charges in Wheat Ridge crime spree

The suspect in last month's crime spree in Wheat Ridge will face several charges including theft, assault, and other traffic charges. Jose Merino-Ramos, 22, remains in custody in the Denver City Jail on unrelated charges.  On Oct. 17, prosecutors claim that Merino-Ramos committed a string of crimes that began when he stole an arborist's work truck and trailer outside of his home in Wheat Ridge. The victim tried to stop the theft by jumping on the hood of the truck but was thrown off. Detectives say that Merino-Ramos drove off and what they would learn was the getaway vehicle, a white...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Salvation Army helps feed thousands a hearty Thanksgiving meal

The Salvation Army helped feed thousands of people a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. Other community organizations, including King Soopers and Miss Betty's Cooking, also helped make sure there was plenty of food to go around. "My thought is we're not just providing a hot meal but we are reminding them of what it's like to be with family and hopefully using that as inspiration to get into stable housing," said Salvation Army Major Richard Pease. After the event in Denver, the organization also dished up meals at the Safe Outdoor Space warehouse in Aurora.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
84K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy