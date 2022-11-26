ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Baltimore, OH

Armed and dangerous, suspect sought in North Baltimore shooting

By WMAR Staff
 2 days ago
Police need your help identifying a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened in North Baltimore.

It all happened Nov. 17 when a 40-year-old male was shot while inside a store in the 400 block of East Coldspring Lane.

Northern District shooting detectives have obtained photos of the shooter.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police say this suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

