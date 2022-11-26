ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of Black Friday. And while the holiday weekend is ending, several storefronts say it’s not too late to shop temporary specials and seasonal offerings. “We’re...
wach.com

Low turnout at stores around Columbia for Small Business Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving marks a special holiday for local store owners. It's Small Business Saturday. This weekend marked the 12th annual Small Business Saturday. It's a day between Black Friday and Cyber Monday where local shoppers can give back to small business owners. According to some owners, keeping business alive is not easy.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Holiday shopping safety tips

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — The holiday season is many people’s favorite time of the year especially criminals looking to steal money and gifts. Law enforcement agencies are urging people to shop smart, stay safe, and be aware. "criminals look for opportunities and holidays are perfect for them," said...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

F.B.I. shares tips on avoiding and reporting Holiday scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Columbia office says to beware of Holiday scams, and shares some tips on how to protect yourself. Officials say if a deal looks to good to be true, there’s a strong chance it is. Ensuring that a retailer’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two school district informed families Sunday of metal detector requirements at school events. Starting Nov. 28 the district will require all attendees at stadium at arena events to be screened by metal detectors. Organizers said spectators can only bring clear bags into the area.
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Holiday Market returns soon in support of the Junior League of Columbia

Junior League of Columbia’s Holiday Market is returning soon, bringing the Christmas spirit to the Midlands for a good cause. The Holiday Market is the largest fundraiser for the organization, which trains women leaders to create lasting community change. Thousands of shoppers visit the SC State Fairgrounds in support...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Soggy start to Sunday then we dry out across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Widespread showers and a few isolated storms are expected overnight through Sunday morning, with some lingering stray showers into the early afternoon. Just how quickly or slowly this system pushes through is still uncertain, with some models having us nearly clear by about 1pm. Here's...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant

WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

2.0 earthquake reported in Elgin, SCEMD says

ELGIN, S.C. — An earthquake was reported in South Carolina, according to a Facebook post from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ELGIN, SC
Outsider.com

South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

Lexington Two School District to use metal detectors at arenas and stadiums

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Starting November 28, metal detectors will be used at Lexington Two arenas and stadiums to screen spectators. Officials say the detectors will begin being used on Monday, November 28. The use is an extension of the commitment the district has for the safety of students, families, employees, and community members.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Volunteers provide over 1000 free meals for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds received free meals inside the walls of St. Peters Catholic Church, all in the spirit of Thanksgiving. A line of volunteers stood at the kitchen inside of St. Peter's Church on Thursday morning, all excited to provide free meals for the day. Inside, dozens gave...
COLUMBIA, SC

