WIS-TV
Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of Black Friday. And while the holiday weekend is ending, several storefronts say it’s not too late to shop temporary specials and seasonal offerings. “We’re...
wach.com
Low turnout at stores around Columbia for Small Business Saturday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving marks a special holiday for local store owners. It's Small Business Saturday. This weekend marked the 12th annual Small Business Saturday. It's a day between Black Friday and Cyber Monday where local shoppers can give back to small business owners. According to some owners, keeping business alive is not easy.
wach.com
Holiday shopping safety tips
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — The holiday season is many people’s favorite time of the year especially criminals looking to steal money and gifts. Law enforcement agencies are urging people to shop smart, stay safe, and be aware. "criminals look for opportunities and holidays are perfect for them," said...
Small businesses in Five Points worry about their biggest day of the year being overshadowed by the 'big game'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's 'small business hub' has been excitedly waiting for Small Business Saturday to come. Local store owners in Five Points are hoping to see a boost in sales. Sid & Nancy is a clothing store on Saluda Avenue that chose to keep its doors open for...
FOX Carolina
F.B.I. shares tips on avoiding and reporting Holiday scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Columbia office says to beware of Holiday scams, and shares some tips on how to protect yourself. Officials say if a deal looks to good to be true, there’s a strong chance it is. Ensuring that a retailer’s...
WIS-TV
Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two school district informed families Sunday of metal detector requirements at school events. Starting Nov. 28 the district will require all attendees at stadium at arena events to be screened by metal detectors. Organizers said spectators can only bring clear bags into the area.
coladaily.com
Holiday Market returns soon in support of the Junior League of Columbia
Junior League of Columbia’s Holiday Market is returning soon, bringing the Christmas spirit to the Midlands for a good cause. The Holiday Market is the largest fundraiser for the organization, which trains women leaders to create lasting community change. Thousands of shoppers visit the SC State Fairgrounds in support...
wach.com
Soggy start to Sunday then we dry out across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Widespread showers and a few isolated storms are expected overnight through Sunday morning, with some lingering stray showers into the early afternoon. Just how quickly or slowly this system pushes through is still uncertain, with some models having us nearly clear by about 1pm. Here's...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
iheart.com
Single mom needs a miracle for the holidays after mobile home fire
BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - There is still time for you to make a difference for a family in need this holiday season. The Palmetto Project’s Families Helping Families initiative is underway, and while some families hope to receive a few items, others need a miracle. Nina Hendricks, a single...
Fire at senior living high-rise in Columbia leads to sprinkler water damage, several residents impacted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters and the American Red Cross are working to get several residents of a senior living high-rise temporarily housed after a fire activated sprinklers, causing water damage and forcing crews to cut power to certain parts. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a fire occurred in...
Camden resident transforms his home into a Christmas wonderland
CAMDEN, S.C. — As Thanksgiving week comes to an end who isn't ready to hang up their holiday lights?. One man in Camden has been spending the whole month transforming his yard into a Christmas wonderland. "It's fun putting it up because I don't know what I want to...
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
wach.com
Shandon Neighborhood resumes longstanding 'Turkey Trot & Burn 5K ' after years of delay
COLUMBIA, SC — As thousands went out to chase Black Friday deals early this morning, hundreds in one community in the Midlands chose to run for a cause, renewing old traditions in a bigger way. “Just work for what you want you got to have goals," says Anthony Gibson.
More than 60 elderly residents displaced after Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s the alarm he wasn’t expecting. “I was getting ready to go to bed,” Abu Skakur said. Shakur lives at Christopher Towers, a Devine Street apartment complex serving the elderly in the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia, South Carolina. "We got an alarm...
WYFF4.com
2.0 earthquake reported in Elgin, SCEMD says
ELGIN, S.C. — An earthquake was reported in South Carolina, according to a Facebook post from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
wach.com
Lexington Two School District to use metal detectors at arenas and stadiums
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Starting November 28, metal detectors will be used at Lexington Two arenas and stadiums to screen spectators. Officials say the detectors will begin being used on Monday, November 28. The use is an extension of the commitment the district has for the safety of students, families, employees, and community members.
Volunteers provide over 1000 free meals for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds received free meals inside the walls of St. Peters Catholic Church, all in the spirit of Thanksgiving. A line of volunteers stood at the kitchen inside of St. Peter's Church on Thursday morning, all excited to provide free meals for the day. Inside, dozens gave...
