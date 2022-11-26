ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Holiday travel week comes to a close in Southern New England

Travelers are heading home after a busy holiday travel weekend. Despite the fact that Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year, T.F. Green International Airport saw minimal crowds as travelers returned home from the long holiday weekend. "Coming out of COVID, it's starting to get busy...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

New jewelry store opens on Mineral Spring Avenue

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new jewelry store has opened its doors in North Providence. DeLuca Diamonds at 1744 Mineral Spring Avenue will be open daily through the holiday season. “I’ve been in this business for a long time and it’s great to see the same people after...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

‘Buy Nothing’ coat drive spreads warmth throughout Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Coats, gloves, scarves, hats were among the winter gear that took over the Rhode Island State House to keep Providence warm. Becka Carroll, “Buy Nothing” coat drive organizer, told ABC 6 Friday that she aims to reduce waste and keep the community warm before the cold season kicks off.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River school grows produce using hydroponics; supplies it to local restaurant

FALL RIVER, MA – While most students may not think about what goes into the salad they eat for lunch, the students at Holy Trinity School in Fall River experience first-hand the unique way of growing produce using hydroponics. As part of the overall STEM program, two years ago, Holy Trinity administration decided to apply for a grant as an opportunity to incorporate hydroponics into the curriculum. As on-site expertise increased, the growing capabilities expanded to include both micro-greens and leafy produce. All students, from pre-kindergarten through grade 8, have class responsibilities that must be maintained to ensure the health of the produce. The middle school students bear most of the responsibility for keeping the plants healthy, ensuring the equipment is functioning properly, and harvesting the produce at the appropriate time.
FALL RIVER, MA
Dianna Carney

How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'

You're invited to see massive sculptures that will light up your holiday season!Photo by(Photo by Elina Fairytale) (SANDWICH, MA) If you're looking for an evening of adventure, fun, and lots of lights then you'll want to visit the oldest town on Cape Cod! Since 1998, the town of Sandwich has been home to enormous glowing light sculptures. These stunning designs are created by a local art studio and have become known by the locals as the holiday 'Giants' of Sandwich!
SANDWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Unique Somerset restaurant known for big portions closes its doors

A Somerset restaurant has closed its doors and it is currently unclear what will become of it. The Railway Cafe announced on social media on Wednesday that the restaurant will no longer be in business at 938 Lees River Avenue. “It is with great sadness that we have to share...
SOMERSET, MA
Turnto10.com

Black Friday not what it was, but it's still important to retailers

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Shoppers were hoping to score a deal at the Warwick Mall on Black Friday. "We are shopping. We are broke high school students, so we like the sales," Courtney True said. Management says this the busiest the place has been since the pandemic. Others were...
WARWICK, RI
NBC Connecticut

Massive Fire Rips Through Mystic

Fire crews from across southeastern Connecticut responded to a four-alarm fire near the Mystic River in the vicinity of 2 Washington St. At least one business was engulfed by the flames which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington. The Stonington Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown Mystic...
STONINGTON, CT
Turnto10.com

Patriot Place holds fundraiser for Massachusetts K-9s

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — Hundreds gathered at Patriot Place in Foxborough on Sunday to raise money for Massachusetts K-9 officers. Six String Grill and Stage hosted a K-9 demonstration as well as music and dancing. A handful of K-9s have been shot and killed in the line of duty...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000

This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
mybackyardnews.com

GREATER ATTLEBORO AREA “CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS”

ATTLEBORO, MA. – November 21, 2022 – The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is pleased to announce that donor phone lines for Christmas Is for Kids opened yesterday. This week, the phone lines are open November 21 and 22 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. They...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
reportertoday.com

Town of Seekonk - Where to recycle/repurpose items that can’t go in your bin:

• Plastic bags or wrap – Bread bags, produce bags, and Ziploc bags all stretch. There's an easy way to tell if bags are eligible to be recycled. As with most recycling programs, there's a rule-of-thumb to remember: The bag needs to be clean and dry and you need to be able to stretch it, at least a little. Try doing this over your thumb. Return the bags to local stores that accept plastic bags such as Stop & Shop, Shaws, or Walmart.
SEEKONK, MA
nrinow.news

N.S. officials recognize local filmmaker

NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield officials recognized a filmmaker this week who has not only preserved a large piece of town history, but has brought the story to an international audience. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and members of the North Smithfield Town Council presented a citation to Christian de...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy