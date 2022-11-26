Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Holiday travel week comes to a close in Southern New England
Travelers are heading home after a busy holiday travel weekend. Despite the fact that Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year, T.F. Green International Airport saw minimal crowds as travelers returned home from the long holiday weekend. "Coming out of COVID, it's starting to get busy...
Turnto10.com
New jewelry store opens on Mineral Spring Avenue
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new jewelry store has opened its doors in North Providence. DeLuca Diamonds at 1744 Mineral Spring Avenue will be open daily through the holiday season. “I’ve been in this business for a long time and it’s great to see the same people after...
fallriverreporter.com
The Christmas season and roller coaster temps reminded us of when this happened in Bristol County
Remember when this happened in Bristol County two years ago?. Despite being in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, someone was still in the Christmas spirit in November of 2020. The North Attleboro Police Department had an interesting discovery and took to social media. “Looks like someone is getting into...
ABC6.com
Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
Merry and Bright: The best 2022 holiday light shows & displays in RI, Mass.
The best displays of 2022
Heartbreaking News For Fans of Somerset’s Beloved Railway Cafe
Another amazing SouthCoast restaurant is closing their doors, though they hope its not forever. In a pre-Thanksgiving Facebook post from the Railway Cafe in Somerset, the beloved breakfast spot shared the very sad news that they would have to close their doors due to decision out of their hands. They...
ABC6.com
‘Buy Nothing’ coat drive spreads warmth throughout Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Coats, gloves, scarves, hats were among the winter gear that took over the Rhode Island State House to keep Providence warm. Becka Carroll, “Buy Nothing” coat drive organizer, told ABC 6 Friday that she aims to reduce waste and keep the community warm before the cold season kicks off.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River school grows produce using hydroponics; supplies it to local restaurant
FALL RIVER, MA – While most students may not think about what goes into the salad they eat for lunch, the students at Holy Trinity School in Fall River experience first-hand the unique way of growing produce using hydroponics. As part of the overall STEM program, two years ago, Holy Trinity administration decided to apply for a grant as an opportunity to incorporate hydroponics into the curriculum. As on-site expertise increased, the growing capabilities expanded to include both micro-greens and leafy produce. All students, from pre-kindergarten through grade 8, have class responsibilities that must be maintained to ensure the health of the produce. The middle school students bear most of the responsibility for keeping the plants healthy, ensuring the equipment is functioning properly, and harvesting the produce at the appropriate time.
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'
You're invited to see massive sculptures that will light up your holiday season!Photo by(Photo by Elina Fairytale) (SANDWICH, MA) If you're looking for an evening of adventure, fun, and lots of lights then you'll want to visit the oldest town on Cape Cod! Since 1998, the town of Sandwich has been home to enormous glowing light sculptures. These stunning designs are created by a local art studio and have become known by the locals as the holiday 'Giants' of Sandwich!
fallriverreporter.com
Unique Somerset restaurant known for big portions closes its doors
A Somerset restaurant has closed its doors and it is currently unclear what will become of it. The Railway Cafe announced on social media on Wednesday that the restaurant will no longer be in business at 938 Lees River Avenue. “It is with great sadness that we have to share...
Turnto10.com
Black Friday not what it was, but it's still important to retailers
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Shoppers were hoping to score a deal at the Warwick Mall on Black Friday. "We are shopping. We are broke high school students, so we like the sales," Courtney True said. Management says this the busiest the place has been since the pandemic. Others were...
NBC Connecticut
Massive Fire Rips Through Mystic
Fire crews from across southeastern Connecticut responded to a four-alarm fire near the Mystic River in the vicinity of 2 Washington St. At least one business was engulfed by the flames which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington. The Stonington Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown Mystic...
Nine tenants, 3 cats escape from multi-family fire in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Five adults, four children and three cats were displaced following a fire at a multi-family in New Bedford on Saturday morning, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported. Shortly before 5 a.m., several 911 calls were made reporting a structure fire at 14...
Turnto10.com
Patriot Place holds fundraiser for Massachusetts K-9s
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — Hundreds gathered at Patriot Place in Foxborough on Sunday to raise money for Massachusetts K-9 officers. Six String Grill and Stage hosted a K-9 demonstration as well as music and dancing. A handful of K-9s have been shot and killed in the line of duty...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000
This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
Boston Globe
On a Cape Cod golf course, the region’s housing crisis comes to a head
BARNSTABLE — A sense of peace permeates the air here, in the wind that swirls over shaded greens, through the brilliant orange leaves that line the fairways, and under the wings of the shorebirds coasting overhead. Janet Milkman pauses atop a grassy ridge to take it all in, then...
mybackyardnews.com
GREATER ATTLEBORO AREA “CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS”
ATTLEBORO, MA. – November 21, 2022 – The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is pleased to announce that donor phone lines for Christmas Is for Kids opened yesterday. This week, the phone lines are open November 21 and 22 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. They...
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
reportertoday.com
Town of Seekonk - Where to recycle/repurpose items that can’t go in your bin:
• Plastic bags or wrap – Bread bags, produce bags, and Ziploc bags all stretch. There's an easy way to tell if bags are eligible to be recycled. As with most recycling programs, there's a rule-of-thumb to remember: The bag needs to be clean and dry and you need to be able to stretch it, at least a little. Try doing this over your thumb. Return the bags to local stores that accept plastic bags such as Stop & Shop, Shaws, or Walmart.
nrinow.news
N.S. officials recognize local filmmaker
NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield officials recognized a filmmaker this week who has not only preserved a large piece of town history, but has brought the story to an international audience. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and members of the North Smithfield Town Council presented a citation to Christian de...
