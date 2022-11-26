Mobile police are investigating after at least four people were injured by gunfire at a downtown Mobile nightclub early Saturday morning. According to information released by the Mobile Police Department, officers and Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel responded to reported gunfire at the Paparazzi Club at 216 Dauphin St. after 2 a.m. Saturday. They found two 27-year-old victims at the scene: A female with a life-threatening injury and a male with a less serious wound.

MOBILE, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO