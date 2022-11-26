ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Minette, AL

WKRG News 5

Fire destroys home in Citronelle: Citronelle Fire Department

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30. When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WPMI

2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
PRICHARD, AL
AL.com

Four injured by gunfire at downtown Mobile club

Mobile police are investigating after at least four people were injured by gunfire at a downtown Mobile nightclub early Saturday morning. According to information released by the Mobile Police Department, officers and Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel responded to reported gunfire at the Paparazzi Club at 216 Dauphin St. after 2 a.m. Saturday. They found two 27-year-old victims at the scene: A female with a life-threatening injury and a male with a less serious wound.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WEAR

Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WKRG News 5

Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local pastor pleading for action on Prichard water problems

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local pastor wants the city of Prichard, Ala. to fix its longstanding problems with water service. Archie Rankin, Pastor of Sure Word Outreach Ministries, says every time it rains heavily in Prichard, Alabama Village suffers. Water issues in Prichard are nothing new, and Rankin is...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WALA-TV FOX10

2 die in head-on crash on Grand Bay Wilmer Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:03 p.m. Wednesday claimed two lives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported on Saturday. ALEA said Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was killed when the 2013 Jeep Wrangler she was driving collided head-on with the 1978 Kawasaki K265 motorcycle operated by Michael J. Thomas, 64, of Mobile. Brannon was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, ALEA said.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Gulf Shores Police say shooting call was a prank

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Gulf Shores Police said the shooting call that brought them and other agencies to The Lodge at Gulf State Park was a prank. Police said this was a “swatting” prank. “Swatting” is when someone reports a false emergency to get law enforcement, particularly SWAT teams, to respond. In a Facebook post, Gulf […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help

UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

2 dead in Mobile after head on collison

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 23rd. 25-year-old Danielle Brannon, a Wilmer resident, was ejected from her vehicle following a head on collision with a motorcycle, driven by 64-year-old Michael Thomas of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
travelwithsara.com

Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show

If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
THEODORE, AL

