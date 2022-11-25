Read full article on original website
Related
collinsvilledailynews.com
Survey shows rent delinquency rates for small businesses escalating in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Small businesses in Illinois and around the country continue to face difficulties paying their rent. A survey by the small businesses network Alignable shows 40% of those asked in Illinois could not pay their rent in November in full and on time, up 8% from October.
collinsvilledailynews.com
WILL wants worker freedom for lawyers in Wisconsin
(The Center Square) – The next legal fight over whether someone has to belong to a group in order to do their job may be coming for the courtroom itself. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Monday asked the United State Supreme Court to once again take a look at mandatory membership in the state bar.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Police seek crime spree suspects; record complaints made to state inspector; questionable spending reported
Chicago police are searching for a group of teens accused of committing 13 armed robberies during a five-hour crime spree Monday. According to police, suspects exited a vehicle and approached victims on foot while displaying firearms. The victims were robbed at gunpoint of their personal possessions. The robbers are described as two to four Black males in their late teens.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Prison policy opens access for incarcerated to get college education
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Corrections introduced the Comprehensive College Education in Prison Policy, which focuses on post-secondary education for the incarcerated. According to Illinois Justice Project Program Director Ahmadou Dramé, the program outlines how Illinois prisons will categorize different educational opportunities and emphasizes accredited education...
