Tim Allen talks 'close' friendship with Tom Hanks: 'Very different person than me'
Toy Story actors Tim Allen and Tom Hanks share a friendship that seemingly goes “to infinity and beyond.”
‘Dead to Me’ Cast Praises Christina Applegate Amid Her MS Battle (Exclusive)
On Tuesday night, Christina Applegate skipped the premiere for the final season of her hit show “Dead to Me.”. Though she wasn’t there, Applegate was on everyone’s mind!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Christina’s co-star Linda Cardellini, who praised her for her strength after her multiple sclerosis...
Marisa Tomei says she was on 'Seinfeld' because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David liked the sound of her name
Marisa Tomei appears as a love interest for George Costanza in season seven of "Seinfeld." The Oscar-winning actress says she was cast because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David loved her name. Tomei plays a version of herself on the show with a thing for "funny, quirky, bald men." Marisa Tomei...
The Devastating Death Of Irene Cara
Singer and actress Irene Cara, best known for her role as Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical "Fame" and being the stunning voice behind the iconic main theme of the 1983 musical "Flashdance" titled "Flashdance... What a Feeling," has died in her Florida home (per The Hollywood Reporter). She was 63 years old. The news came out this Saturday, November 26. At the time of this writing, a cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One
From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Wife Recalled 1 Odd Way Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Were Involved in Their First Date
Actor James Arness and his wife, Janet's, first date found his 'Gunsmoke' fame following them through the supermarket in a hilarious fashion.
Burt Reynolds Said the Biggest ‘Gunsmoke’ Surprise Was James Arness Refusing to ‘Play the Star’
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness carried himself in a way that completely shocked Burt Reynolds, standing out as one of the most significant moments of his career.
Don Knotts’ Daughter Continues His Acting And Comedy Legacy
Remember Sheriff Deputy Barney Fife from The Andy Griffith Show? He was, of course, played by Don Knotts. From his first marriage to Kathryn Metz, Knotts had a daughter, Karen, who has spent years following her father’s path by enjoying a career in comedy. Karen’s stage show, Tied Up In Knotts!, serves a tribute to her father, who died of lung cancer.
Blythe Danner reveals she has oral cancer, which claimed life of husband Bruce Paltrow
"Meet the Fockers" star Blythe Danner, the mother of Gwyneth Paltrow, shares details of her years-long battle with adenoid cystic carcinoma.
‘Married… With Children’ Actor Ed O’Neill’s Daughter Is Following In Her Famous Dad’s Footsteps
The list of iconic Hollywood stars would be incomplete without Ed O’Neill. The actor became a well-known face on TV with his role as Al Bundy in the 1990s sitcom, Married… with Children. The series, which ran for ten years, earned him two Golden Globe Awards nominations. Following this success, Ed starred in several films, including Little Giants, Dutch, Prefontaine, and The Bone Collector.
Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role
Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
Sin City Diva: Adele Throws 'Hissy Fit' At Caesars Palace Over Suite, Moves To Rival Hotel Wynn For Months-Long Residency
Despite finally kicking off her Las Vegas residency, the drama keeps coming for Adele in Sin City. Rumor has it the Grammy winner had a "hissy fit" over the suite offered by Caesars Palace as part of her residency deal, opting to stay further down the strip at the rival hotel Wynn, RadarOnline.com has learned.Adele is said to have ruthlessly "snubbed" Caesars after abruptly canceling her residency in the final hour earlier this year. The Hello hitmaker, 34, left fans — and the hotel — hanging for months, not making her Vegas debut until this weekend. But this outlet...
Meet Cheryl Ladd’s Daughter And Stepdaughter
Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd has two amazing daughters in her life: Jordan Ladd and Lindsay Russell. Her only biological child, Jordan, was born in 1975 during her marriage with David Ladd. And throughout the beautiful girl’s childhood, all she knew was movies, and not surprisingly, she followed the path of her mother to become an established actress.
Michael J. Fox Reflects On Working With River Phoenix On Family Ties And Giving The Late Actor A Pep Talk
Michael J Fox and River Phoenix met on the set of Family Ties and reconnected years later.
Sophia Loren Says She ‘Pulverized’ Marlon Brando With Her Eyes After He Touched Her Without Consent
Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando starred in Charlie Chaplin's 'A Countess from Hong Kong' and the two on-screen love interests had tension behind-the-scenes after Brando touched Loren without her consent.
The 'Murder House' In American Horror Story Is Real & The California Mansion Is Actually Haunted
It's been more than a decade since the first season of American Horror Story: Murder House hit the screen in 2011, captivating and horrifying audiences across the globe. The season highlights the troubling events at a California mansion plagued by the sinister spirits of its former residents and the chilling woes of the home's new owners, the Harmon family.
Laurence Fishburne admits beating his 1st wife and then seeking therapy (video)
Esteemed actor Laurence Fishburne now admits that he once had more in common with arguably his most infamous role: playing the infamous wife-beater Ike Turner in the Oscar-nominated film What’s Love Got to Do With It?. The two-time Emmy Award-winning Fishburne, who is also equally renowned among urbanites for...
Comedian Jeff Dunham on new comedy special and cancel culture
First on “CBS Mornings,” comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham discusses his new comedy special “Jeff Dunham: Me the People.” In it, Dunham and his eccentric ensemble of characters take on topics like the current state of the nation, today's youth and cancel culture.
