Looper

The Devastating Death Of Irene Cara

Singer and actress Irene Cara, best known for her role as Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical "Fame" and being the stunning voice behind the iconic main theme of the 1983 musical "Flashdance" titled "Flashdance... What a Feeling," has died in her Florida home (per The Hollywood Reporter). She was 63 years old. The news came out this Saturday, November 26. At the time of this writing, a cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
FLORIDA STATE
DoYouRemember?

After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One

From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Don Knotts’ Daughter Continues His Acting And Comedy Legacy

Remember Sheriff Deputy Barney Fife from The Andy Griffith Show? He was, of course, played by Don Knotts. From his first marriage to Kathryn Metz, Knotts had a daughter, Karen, who has spent years following her father’s path by enjoying a career in comedy. Karen’s stage show, Tied Up In Knotts!, serves a tribute to her father, who died of lung cancer.
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Actor Ed O’Neill’s Daughter Is Following In Her Famous Dad’s Footsteps

The list of iconic Hollywood stars would be incomplete without Ed O’Neill. The actor became a well-known face on TV with his role as Al Bundy in the 1990s sitcom, Married… with Children. The series, which ran for ten years, earned him two Golden Globe Awards nominations. Following this success, Ed starred in several films, including Little Giants, Dutch, Prefontaine, and The Bone Collector.
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role

Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
RadarOnline

Sin City Diva: Adele Throws 'Hissy Fit' At Caesars Palace Over Suite, Moves To Rival Hotel Wynn For Months-Long Residency

Despite finally kicking off her Las Vegas residency, the drama keeps coming for Adele in Sin City. Rumor has it the Grammy winner had a "hissy fit" over the suite offered by Caesars Palace as part of her residency deal, opting to stay further down the strip at the rival hotel Wynn, RadarOnline.com has learned.Adele is said to have ruthlessly "snubbed" Caesars after abruptly canceling her residency in the final hour earlier this year. The Hello hitmaker, 34, left fans — and the hotel — hanging for months, not making her Vegas debut until this weekend. But this outlet...
LAS VEGAS, NV
DoYouRemember?

Meet Cheryl Ladd’s Daughter And Stepdaughter

Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd has two amazing daughters in her life: Jordan Ladd and Lindsay Russell. Her only biological child, Jordan, was born in 1975 during her marriage with David Ladd. And throughout the beautiful girl’s childhood, all she knew was movies, and not surprisingly, she followed the path of her mother to become an established actress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Narcity USA

The 'Murder House' In American Horror Story Is Real & The California Mansion Is Actually Haunted

It's been more than a decade since the first season of American Horror Story: Murder House hit the screen in 2011, captivating and horrifying audiences across the globe. The season highlights the troubling events at a California mansion plagued by the sinister spirits of its former residents and the chilling woes of the home's new owners, the Harmon family.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Comedian Jeff Dunham on new comedy special and cancel culture

First on “CBS Mornings,” comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham discusses his new comedy special “Jeff Dunham: Me the People.” In it, Dunham and his eccentric ensemble of characters take on topics like the current state of the nation, today's youth and cancel culture.

