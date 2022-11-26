Read full article on original website
High school football state playoff scoreboard
The third round of the 2022 Georgia high school football state playoffs.
High school football: Cream rises to the top as regional rivals push toward state
Lake Minneola (10-1) at Lakeland (11-0) Outlook: Lake Minneola's only loss is to Daytona Beach Mainland, 39-26. Mainland is still alive in the 3S playoffs. Lake Minneola boasts an explosive offense that averages 46.6 points and 396.6 yards that is nearly balanced — 206.5 passing and 190.1 rushing. The Hawks allow 14.0 points per game. Quarterback Quinn Riemann has completed 126 of 180 passes for 2,097 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Running back John Celestin has rushed for 1,522 yards and 33 touchdowns. Wide receiver Braylon Knauth has caught 46 passes for 862 yards and nine touchdowns. David Ramos has caught 37 passes for 705 yards. This is the first meeting between the two schools and is the third week in a row that the Hawks are playing a Polk County team, outscoring Bartow and Winter Haven by a combined 111-34. Lakeland has outscored its first two playoff opponents by a combined 96-10. Lakeland averages 42.0 points and 336.5 yards of offense — 130.0 passing, 236.5 rushing. The Dreadnaughts allow 7.6 points per game. They have three running backs with more than 500 yards rushing: Damarius Rucker (864 yards, 11 TDS), Don'Ares Johnson (583 yards) and Markell Johnson (559 yards). Quarterback Zach Pleuss has completed 90 of 133 passes for 1,390 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. Tyler Williams (25 receptions, 373 yards), Daidren Zipperer (21-445) and Jhoelle Velazquez (20-275) are the top three receivers. Rolijah Hardy leads Lakeland with 43 solo tackles. Larry Jones leads with 13 sacks, and Idris King has 11 sacks. This is the Class 4S, Region 2 final. Lakeland is seeded No. 1, and Lake Minneola is seeded No. 2.
Tennessee high school football scores from TSSAA playoffs semifinals live updates
We've reached the Division I state semifinals for the TSSAA football playoffs. There are 12 games being played across the state with two games in each classification. Follow our live updates from the TSSAA state semifinals. TSSAA football playoffs: Division I semifinal live updates, scores ...
Georgia Class 6A state football semifinal match-ups now set
The Georgia 6A state football playoffs marched on Friday night with four quarterfinal games. Here is a recap of the action that saw Langston Hughes, Roswell, Rome and Gainesville all advance to the state quarterfinals Class 6A Quarterfinal Results Langston Hughes 56, Woodward Academy 28: No. 1 ...
Lena-Winslow Panthers claim a sixth state championship
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Make it six state championships now for the Lena-Winslow Panthers in football. Number six came Friday morning at Memorial Stadium. The Panthers defeated another undefeated Panther team Camp Point Central 30-8 for the 1A championship. Junior fullback Gage Dunker rushed for three short touchdowns against a stingy CPC defense that have posted 7 […]
Estacada beats Tillamook for 4A Oregon football crown
The Estacada Rangers defeated the Tillamook Cheesemakers 32-8 on Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium to win the Class 4A Oregon high school football state championship. Check back later for more from this game. Photo by Fletcher Wold
High school basketball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff girls roll past ELCA
Cherokee Bluff's Mia Williams had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a 61-29 win against Eagle's Landing Christian Academy on Saturday in Locust Grove. Emma Reynolds chipped in 12 points with seven rebounds for the Lady Bears (4-1). Up next, Cherokee Bluff opens region play against Seckinger at...
