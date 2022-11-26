Lake Minneola (10-1) at Lakeland (11-0) Outlook: Lake Minneola's only loss is to Daytona Beach Mainland, 39-26. Mainland is still alive in the 3S playoffs. Lake Minneola boasts an explosive offense that averages 46.6 points and 396.6 yards that is nearly balanced — 206.5 passing and 190.1 rushing. The Hawks allow 14.0 points per game. Quarterback Quinn Riemann has completed 126 of 180 passes for 2,097 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Running back John Celestin has rushed for 1,522 yards and 33 touchdowns. Wide receiver Braylon Knauth has caught 46 passes for 862 yards and nine touchdowns. David Ramos has caught 37 passes for 705 yards. This is the first meeting between the two schools and is the third week in a row that the Hawks are playing a Polk County team, outscoring Bartow and Winter Haven by a combined 111-34. Lakeland has outscored its first two playoff opponents by a combined 96-10. Lakeland averages 42.0 points and 336.5 yards of offense — 130.0 passing, 236.5 rushing. The Dreadnaughts allow 7.6 points per game. They have three running backs with more than 500 yards rushing: Damarius Rucker (864 yards, 11 TDS), Don'Ares Johnson (583 yards) and Markell Johnson (559 yards). Quarterback Zach Pleuss has completed 90 of 133 passes for 1,390 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. Tyler Williams (25 receptions, 373 yards), Daidren Zipperer (21-445) and Jhoelle Velazquez (20-275) are the top three receivers. Rolijah Hardy leads Lakeland with 43 solo tackles. Larry Jones leads with 13 sacks, and Idris King has 11 sacks. This is the Class 4S, Region 2 final. Lakeland is seeded No. 1, and Lake Minneola is seeded No. 2.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO