The company is also expanding its workforce by adding engineers and marketers. The exchange has formed substantial relationships with prominent athletes already. Bitget, a cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange, stated on November 25 that it has registered in Seychelles, Africa, to accelerate its worldwide development. Bitget hopes to double its current workforce size of 800 employees by the end of the first quarter of 2023, reaching 1200 employees in total. The company is also expanding its workforce by adding engineers and marketers in an effort to enhance the product for its customers.

1 DAY AGO