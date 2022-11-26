Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
HCLSoftware Launches a Brand-New Positioning of Fueling the Digital+ Economy
HCLSoftware, a division of HCL Technologies (HCLTech), launched its new brand identity and logo, positioning of Fueling the Digital+ Economy. The brand-new positioning of this $1 billion+ software company reflects its commitment to customers and prospects in helping them thrive in a rapidly changing environment. The company’s new HCLSoftware brand...
ffnews.com
Alveo Deepens Partnership with SIX Expanding Global Data Coverage in its Data-as-a-Service Solution
Alveo, the leader in cloud-based market data integration, analytics and Data-as-a-Service (“DaaS”) solutions for financial services, announced today that it has expanded its global data coverage and feed integrations by adding new content from SIX including Sentiment indicators, Tax, and Regulatory Risk data. Combining data and data management...
salestechstar.com
Pure IP Named Supplier on the G Cloud 13 Framework
Pure IP, a leading provider in SIP-based enterprise voice communications, has been successful in being approved as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G Cloud framework following the latest refresh process. The most recent version of the framework, G Cloud 13, replaces G-Cloud 12 as the UK’s digital marketplace for selling cloud solutions and services to the public sector.
TechCrunch
Deepomatic wants to build the AI-based computer vision companion for field workers
EnBW New Ventures and Orbia Ventures are leading the newly announced funding round, which Deepomatic closed in October. Existing investors Alven, Hi-Inov Dentressangl and, Swisscom Ventures are participating once again in a new round. The startup has been around for a few years already as I first covered Deeepomatic back...
salestechstar.com
MAP Selects Blue Yonder to Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Indonesian lifestyle retailer to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade assortment, allocation & replenishment and financial planning processes. PT Map Aktif Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPA), the leading lifestyle retailer, has selected to enhance its business processes with Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based Luminate Planning solutions. Based in Indonesia,...
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
makeuseof.com
How to Become an Artificial Intelligence Engineer: A Beginner’s Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Artificial intelligence applications are increasing rapidly as many enterprises look to automate as many tasks as possible to increase productivity and efficiency and save time. Consequently, the demand for AI engineers is at an all-time high.
fintechfutures.com
Thought Machine’s core banking system to “reinvent” Payset
UK-based paytech Payset is implementing a new core banking system, Vault Core, provided by fellow UK tech company Thought Machine, to underpin its international payments platform. According to Payset, it will “be reinvented” with this new cloud-based technology. The go-live is expected in April 2023. Payset “is preparing...
Hear What Technology Giants Envision for the Remote Work and Play Industry at the International Future Computing Summit
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The International Future Computing Summit (IFC Summit) invites executives, thought leaders, and decision-makers looking for opportunities to enhance revenue, business, and user experiences in remote work and play. The Summit is remotely held online from 1:30 to 6:30 PM EST on December 6, 2022. Register today; complimentary attendance is limited. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005224/en/ Hear event sponsors AMD and HP Anywhere speak, plus presentations from Intel, Lenovo, Nvidia, Jon Peddie Research, and many more at The International Future Computing Summit (IFC Summit). The event is remotely held online from 1:30 to 6:30 PM EST on December 6, 2022. Register today; complimentary attendance is limited. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner® as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions
ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technologies, is proud to announce that it has been recognized again as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for complete ( RM&M) Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005337/en/ Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
DHLink Teams With Shopline Logistics to Improve Cross-Border eCommerce
Logistics firms DHLink and Shopline have formed a partnership designed to solve logistical issues in eCommerce. The partnership will take advantage of both firms’ direct mail channels, warehousing and freight transportation to simplify the logistics process, eliminate connection problems and improve transport efficiency, the companies said in a news release.
ffnews.com
Advanced AI Helps Banks Double APP Scam Detection
Artificial Intelligence (AI) could help banks to prevent over 100,000 Authorised Push Payment (APP) scams each year, according to a trial piloted by two major banks and LexisNexis® Risk Solutions. The trial saw detection of in-progress APP scams double from 3-in 10 to 6-in-10 cases. Preventing 60% of APP...
ZDNet
Singapore, China renew smart city collaboration with digital economy initiatives
Singapore and China will embark of 14 new projects spanning, amongst others, e-commerce, cross-border data exchange, fintech, and green tech. These are part of the Singapore-China (Shenzhen) Smart City Initiative, a joint programme launched in 2019 that aims to build stronger digital and business links between the two Asian markets.
thefastmode.com
Bell Canada Supports Montréal Accelerator Centech to Boost Innovation
Bell announced a three-year strategic relationship with Montréal innovation centre, Centech. As Centech's exclusive telecommunications provider, Bell will leverage its advanced network capabilities, 5G and AI management expertise to help emerging Canadian businesses drive innovation, growth and adoption of advanced technological solutions. Centech's accelerator environment enables Bell to partner...
maritime-executive.com
Samsung Conducts 500-Mile Test of Autonomous Navigation Technology
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries completed a successful demonstration of its autonomous navigation technology using a 9,000-ton university training vessel sailing over 500 nautical miles in Korean waters. The trial came just days after rival shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering also tested its autonomous navigation system using a small boat in coastal waters. The Korean government and the shipbuilding industry are placing a high priority on the development of the technology as part of its efforts to develop a new generation of high-value ships.
ffnews.com
Cogo and Tandem Bank partner to offer customers help reducing their carbon footprint
Carbon footprint management expert, Cogo, and the UK’s greener digital bank, Tandem, join forces in a new partnership that will help Tandem’s customers discover Cogo to manage the carbon footprint of their spending. Emma Kisby, EMEA CEO of Cogo says, “Partnering with a bank so in tune with...
thenewscrypto.com
Bitget Registers in Africa To Boost Global Development
The company is also expanding its workforce by adding engineers and marketers. The exchange has formed substantial relationships with prominent athletes already. Bitget, a cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange, stated on November 25 that it has registered in Seychelles, Africa, to accelerate its worldwide development. Bitget hopes to double its current workforce size of 800 employees by the end of the first quarter of 2023, reaching 1200 employees in total. The company is also expanding its workforce by adding engineers and marketers in an effort to enhance the product for its customers.
ffnews.com
FCA Urged to Improve Advice on Philanthropy in Financial Services Sector
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should make philanthropy advice training mandatory for financial advisors and introduce regulation to ensure it is discussed with clients, according to a new report. The call to action from the Law Family Commission on Civil Society, carried out by Pro Bono Economics, recommends that the...
Control Engineering
Integrating a DCS into an existing process cell
A pharmaceutical company commissioned a control system for a process cell, but needed an overhaul of their system. The migration provided the plant with the necessary functionality and achieved qualification and validation. Process manufacturing insights. A pharmaceutical company wanted to integrate a control system into an existing process cell, but...
Amazon Aims to Simplify UK Home Insurance Shopping via Marketplace
The insurance industry is one of the most mature and competitive markets globally, but it’s one often associated with legacy infrastructure, time-consuming paperwork and complex jargon that can easily deter customers from completing the purchasing process. Over the years, an increasing number of InsurTechs and platforms have entered the...
