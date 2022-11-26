Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Five People Selected For Todd County Hall Of Fame
Five people will be inducted into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. The new class consists of Arthur W. Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Todd County Standard Publisher Ryan Craig said nominations were solicited publicly this year and the last...
wkdzradio.com
Governor And First Lady Pleased To See Tornado Recovery
Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are pleased with signs of recovery in Dawson Springs as the one year anniversary of the December 10 tornado approaches. During a recent stop at Pennyrile State Resort Park to visit with Dawson Springs tornado survivors and first responders Governor Beshear said progress has been made but there is still more to do.
clarksvillenow.com
Connecting neighborhoods to schools next door: CMCSS details plans for 13 sidewalk projects
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System recently unveiled a plan that would install sidewalks leading to area schools. The sidewalks would give nearby students a safe way to travel to class while keeping them off the roads and out of traffic. The plan comes with...
14news.com
Family remembers Hopkins Co. teen on 1st official ‘Live Like Logan’ Day
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marked “Live Like Logan Day” in Hopkins County Kentucky. For the family of Logan McKnight of Dawson Springs, it marks a date every bit as important as the approaching anniversary of the deadly December 10 tornado. Over the last 11 months, the...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Todd County Crash
A Russellville woman was injured in a wreck on US 79 in Todd County Friday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says 85-year-old Franklin Bradshaw was southbound when his vehicle hit a tractor driven by 54-year-old John Mast of Allensville who was in front of his vehicle. Bradshaw’s...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Three-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a three vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies say an SUV was southbound when it struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a truck that was in front of it. A southbound car then...
wkdzradio.com
No One Injured In Trigg County Car Fire
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County Thursday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68 in LBL. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene and quickly extinguish the fire. The cause...
radionwtn.com
Guy Penrod To Perform At Murray
Murray, Ky.–Former lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band, Guy Penrod, will be making an appearance at the First Baptist Church in Murray. Join them on Sunday, December 11, at 5 pm in the Sanctuary to attend Guy’s Christmas tour. The event is free, but an e-ticket is required for entry. Register at http://ow.ly/NYS350LLx7K.
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022
Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured, Two Charged After Princeton Road Wreck
A woman was injured and two men were charged after a wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says a truck was northbound attempting to pass a horse and buggy when it struck a southbound car near the intersection of Happy Hollow Road.
WKRN
Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex
An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery …. An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Fire reported at historic log cabin in Donelson. Crews with...
wevv.com
Woman killed in Hopkins County crash
A woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cheara R. Scott of Dawson Springs died in the crash. HCSO says deputies were dispatched to the crash just after noon on Tuesday. They say it happened on...
wkdzradio.com
James “Jim” Kennedy, 76 of Elkton
Funeral services for 76-year old James "Jim" Raymond Kennedy, of Guthrie will be Tuesday, November 29 at 11 am at the Elkton Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Todd County Meadow Haven. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 and again Tuesday morning at the church. Latham Funeral...
Two men charged with DUI just hours apart in Todd County
Two men are facing multiple charges -- including driving under the influence -- after a Todd County deputy handled two separate incidents early Saturday morning.
lite987whop.com
Fort Campbell identifies, mourns loss of soldier who died in Clarksville
Fort Campbell is mourning the loss of Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle, after he was found unresponsive at his residence in Clarksville on Tuesday. According to a news release, officials say the death was due to natural causes. Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was a Soldier in 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division Air Assault. At Fort Campbell, Burelle served as a section chief, gunnery sergeant, and platoon sergeant, and he served several tours in Afghanistan and Kuwait. Burelle’s awards and decorations include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, six Army Achievement Medals, two Meritorious Unit Commendations and many others.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
wkdzradio.com
Clifty Man Charged With DUI After Crash
A wreck on Kentucky 181 in Todd County led to charges for a Clifty man Saturday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says he responded to a wreck involving 25-year-old Grant Edwards around 5 am just outside of Elkton and found him to be under the influence of some kind of substance.
whopam.com
Pioneers continue long tradition of handing out hot Thanksgiving dinners
Pioneers, Inc. continued a tradition nearly four decades long Thanksgiving Day by handing out hundreds of hot Thanksgiving dinner plates to anyone who needed one in front of its headquarters on North Main Street in Hopkinsville. William Brown coordinates the event that began in 1984 and says it’s just a...
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
Comments / 0