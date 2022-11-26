Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Young & Restless Exclusive: Camryn Grimes and Fiancé Brock Powell Tell All About Their ‘Christmas Miracle’
Getting to play Mr. and Mrs. Claus is a pretty big responsibility around the holidays, and it’s one that The Young and The Restless‘ Camryn Grimes takes very seriously. Not only does she get to voice Mrs. Claus in Disney’s new stop-motion animated special, Mickey Saves Christmas, but she has an in with Santa — her fiancé Brock Powell is voicing the jolly old fella himself.
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
Daniela Ruah Clears The Confusion Over Her Absence In NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
The fourth episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, titled "Dead Stick," focuses primarily on the family of Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) — specifically, his father and his son. Much of the episode is devoted to a plane crash involving Sam's son Aiden Hanna (Tye White), whom the Navy believes is directly responsible for the incident. Aiden and his father are forced to try and clear his name, eventually collecting enough evidence to prove that Aiden was not at fault and actually helped save another man's life as his plane went down.
Why Hanna's Son Aiden In NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
EW.com
Grey's Anatomy recap: Tragedy hits home for Meredith
The background of the electric fall finale of Grey's Anatomy is a thunderstorm, and as lightning strikes, Meredith Grey sends an email to the entire staff that she is leaving for Boston. The ripple effect of this one decision affects the lives of many. Who's going to be the new...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Popculture
'Call Me Kat' Makes Casting Decision After Leslie Jordan's Death
Call Me Kat producers have made a big casting decision, following the death of Leslie Jordan, one of the show's beloved stars. Deadline reports that Emmy Award-winning actress Vicki Lawrence (Mama's Family, The Carol Burnett Show) will guest star in an upcoming episode of Call Me Kat, playing Lurlene Crumpler, the mother of Jordan's character, Phil Crumpler. Lurlene is described as "a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe's baker while he's on vacation." Jordan and Lawrence previously worked together on another Fox sitcom, The Cool Kids, which followed the lives of a senior citizen group living together in a retirement home.
ComicBook
Grey's Anatomy Star Announces Exit From Series With Tease for the Future
Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of cast exits over its 19 seasons, with the majority of its major characters leaving the series at one point or another. This season, however, the series is saying goodbye to its biggest character and longest-tenured star. Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after starring in every season as Meredith Grey, the main character and Seattle Grace doctor that the entire show is named after. The midseason premiere in February will be Pompeo's last episode as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy.
msn.com
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
digitalspy.com
New Amsterdam character makes unexpected season 5 return
New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 spoilers ahead. New Amsterdam's midseason finale has featured Freema Agyeman unexpectedly making a cameo appearance as Dr Helen Sharpe. The former Doctor Who star walked away from the role earlier this year, but according to showrunner David Schulner, they needed her back to "test Max's resolve".
NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production
Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
NCIS: LA Director Daniela Ruah Talks About Revisiting Deeks Family's Tragic Past, Lightly Teases NCIS Crossover
NCIS: Los Angeles original cast member Daniela Ruah stepped behind the camera yet again to direct this Sunday’s episode, which is titled “Flesh & Blood” and airs at 10:30/9:30c on CBS. In Ruah’s latest directorial effort, the NCIS team is called on to investigate when a woman is seen fleeing the scene of her husband’s murder. Elsewhere, Roberta Deeks returns to town to meet Marty and Kensi’s daughter Rosa, while Callen shares with Anna his most honest feelings about their pending nuptials. TVLine spoke with Ruah about the special subject matter touched on in this episode, Kensi and Deeks’ recent disappearing act,...
Chicago PD star confesses to being ‘nervous’ for Jesse Lee Soffer’s return as director
While Jesse Lee Soffer might not be planning on returning to Chicago PD in the role of Jay Halstead following his exit from the show earlier this season, the actor will soon be returning in a different role: director. As previously reported, Soffer is set to return to the series...
Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]
Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.” “We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when...
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
CW33 NewsFix
Olivia de Bortoli sits down and talks to the cast of ‘Strange World’
Olivia de Bortoli sat down and talked to Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid from the cast of “Strange World.” Jake discussed how the characters became more than just their voices as they also used their facial expressions and he discovered a regular expression he uses too often. “Strange...
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
What do you get when you mix Dolly Parton, Christmas and three wise mountain men? Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, of course!
EW.com
Watch Anne Heche sing 'Amazing Grace' with What Remains crew on last day of filming
The late Anne Heche and the production team of one of her final movies, What Remains, came together in song on the last day of filming. Heche, who died Aug. 11 at the age of 53, celebrated wrapping the project with a rendition of "Amazing Grace" at Victory Baptist Church outside Amarillo, Tex., last October, per exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the film shared with PEOPLE.
Kylie Jenner Holds Her Son, 9 Months, & Hugs Travis Scott In Rare Family Photos
Kylie Jenner reflected on some recent “highlights” on Nov. 28. At the start of the Instagram gallery the makeup mogul uploaded on Monday, Kylie, 25, held her and Travis Scott’s 9-month-old son while standing next to their daughter, Stormi Webster, 4. Kylie kept her son’s face away from the camera, and in another shot (fourth in the gallery), she held her hand up above her boy’s face while they sat on her well-manicured lawn. Later in the gallery, Kylie snuggled her daughter while they wore matching pajamas. Kylie also gave some love to Travis, 31, leaning in to kiss the “Sicko Mode” rapper.
Law & Order season 22: next episode promos and everything we know about the crime drama
Law & Order season 22 is officially underway. Here’s everything we know about the OG of the Dick Wolf franchise.
