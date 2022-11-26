Read full article on original website
UNC WILMINGTON 55, NORTH TEXAS 51
Percentages: FG .391, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Newby 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Harvey 1-2, White 0-1, Farrar 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly). Turnovers: 6 (Kelly 2, Harvey, Newby, Thomas, White). Steals: 8 (Thomas 2, White 2, Farrar, Kelly,...
West Virginia 84, Florida 55
FLORIDA (4-3) Castleton 1-6 1-4 3, Felder 1-1 0-0 2, Bonham 0-9 3-6 3, Lofton 7-16 3-4 17, Richard 3-6 1-2 8, Fudge 2-4 1-2 6, Kugel 3-6 0-0 6, Jitoboh 3-4 2-2 8, Jones 0-6 2-2 2, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Szymczyk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 13-22 55.
San Francisco 13, New Orleans 0
New Orleans0000—0 San Francisco3730—13 SF_FG Gould 24, 8:01. Drive: 11 plays, 38 yards, 4:54. Key Plays: Garoppolo 20 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-6; Garoppolo 12 pass to McCloud on 3rd-and-13; McCaffrey 1 run on 4th-and-1. San Francisco 3, New Orleans 0. Second Quarter. SF_Jennings 5 pass from Garoppolo...
North Texas clinches Conference USA title spot, rematch with UTSA in victory over Rice
DENTON — When North Texas walked off the field at the Alamodome in October, the goal was always getting back in December. Four games later and the Mean Green (7-5, 6-2 Conference USA) have done just that. A 21-17 win over Rice (5-7, 3-5) on Saturday afternoon punched UNT’s ticket to the C-USA championship for the first time since 2017. North Texas’ opponent will be UTSA.
Virginia Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 Poll
UVA's No. 3 ranking is the program's highest since the end of the 2018-2019 season
LONG BEACH STATE 78, VERMONT 58
Percentages: FG .358, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Gibson 2-5, Hurley 2-6, Veretto 1-3, Deloney 1-4, Alamutu 0-1, Ndayishimiye 0-1, Penn 0-2, Sullivan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ayo-Faleye). Turnovers: 17 (Duncan 4, Sullivan 3, Alamutu 2, Ayo-Faleye 2, Smith 2, Deloney, Gibson, Ndayishimiye,...
Michigan St. 78, Portland 77
PORTLAND (5-4) Sjolund 5-7 0-0 15, Wood 2-8 2-2 7, St. Pierre 2-5 1-1 5, Perry 1-6 0-0 3, Robertson 5-16 4-4 16, Applewhite 5-7 5-5 16, Gorosito 3-8 0-0 9, Vucinic 3-4 0-0 6, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-12 77. MICHIGAN ST. (5-2) Hauser 5-11 2-2 14,...
Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71
OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71. PORTLAND ST. (3-4)
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 90, EASTERN WASHINGTON 79
Percentages: FG .453, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Venters 4-9, Harper 2-3, Davis 2-4, Allegri 2-7, Stroud 1-3, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stroud, Venters). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 4, Price 3, Venters 3, C.Jones 2, Erikstrup 2, Harper 2, Coward). Steals: 9 (Venters...
Boston 130, Washington 121
WASHINGTON (121) Avdija 4-8 0-0 10, Kispert 3-8 1-2 8, Porzingis 7-11 7-8 21, Beal 11-19 8-9 30, Morris 6-8 0-0 16, Gibson 4-6 4-4 12, Gill 1-2 3-5 5, Gafford 2-2 0-0 4, Barton 2-8 2-3 6, Dotson 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 44-82 26-33 121.
ECU CB Malik Fleming on his pick, the Pirates' close win at Temple
ECU cornerback Malik Fleming discusses the team's 49-46 win at Temple to finish the regular season 7-5.
