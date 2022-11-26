Read full article on original website
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Most Popular Holiday Casseroles in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
With Thanksgiving just one week away (November 24), a lot of us are starting to compile that grocery list to make sure we have all of the elements on hand for the perfect holiday meal. But when you plan out what's going to be on your Turkey Day table, have...
UNC WILMINGTON 55, NORTH TEXAS 51
Percentages: FG .391, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Newby 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Harvey 1-2, White 0-1, Farrar 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly). Turnovers: 6 (Kelly 2, Harvey, Newby, Thomas, White). Steals: 8 (Thomas 2, White 2, Farrar, Kelly,...
Michigan St. 78, Portland 77
PORTLAND (5-4) Sjolund 5-7 0-0 15, Wood 2-8 2-2 7, St. Pierre 2-5 1-1 5, Perry 1-6 0-0 3, Robertson 5-16 4-4 16, Applewhite 5-7 5-5 16, Gorosito 3-8 0-0 9, Vucinic 3-4 0-0 6, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-12 77. MICHIGAN ST. (5-2) Hauser 5-11 2-2 14,...
Virginia Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 Poll
UVA's No. 3 ranking is the program's highest since the end of the 2018-2019 season
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41
DUKE (6-1) Brown 4-9 0-0 8, Balogun 3-9 0-0 7, Day-Wilson 1-8 0-0 2, Oliver 0-5 0-0 0, Taylor 7-10 3-4 18, Bollin 1-2 0-0 2, Heide 3-6 2-2 8, de Jesus 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Volker 1-5 0-0 2, Richardson 1-7 0-0 2, Totals 23-66 5-6 54.
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States
The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
Over 6,000 Cases of Sugar Recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
If you purchased sugar recently, there's a chance that it might contain something more dangerous than sugar, if ingested. We all use sugar for a variety of things. Whether it be for baking, cooking, or making a delicious picture of sweet tea, the uses for sugar are endless. Since we use sugar for so much, That's why it's necessary that you know about a new recall that involves sugar.
At least 1 dead as tornadoes tear through Oklahoma, Arkansas and northeast Texas
An early winter blast met record autumn warmth Friday, leading to a robust, severe storm system in the South and creating the biggest tornado threat the US has seen in more than five months.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana
The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Indians.
Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Are Home to Some Fast Talkers
In this part of the United States, we pride ourselves on enjoying life at a much slower pace than most of the rest of the country. That is until we open our mouths. A new study from Preply shows that half of the top ten fastest-talking states are in our neck of the woods.
NEW MEXICO 98, NORTHERN COLORADO 74
Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Abercrombie 4-5, Knecht 4-8, Kountz 2-4, M.Johnson 1-5, Shaw 1-5, Creech 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Kountz 7, Knecht 4, Shaw 3, M.Johnson 2, Abercrombie, Ramirez). Steals: 7 (M.Johnson 2, Wisne 2, Knecht, Kountz, Ramirez). Technical Fouls:...
Minnesota 77, Liberty 65
LIBERTY (2-4) Bailey 1-7 0-1 2, Berkman 10-15 6-9 26, Hess 2-10 0-0 5, Hodges 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 7-9 7-7 21, Brown 0-5 0-0 0, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Steenbergen 1-3 0-0 3, Markova 0-2 0-0 0, Smuda 3-7 2-2 8, Totals 24-62 15-19 65. MINNESOTA (4-2) Gradwell 2-6...
West Virginia 84, Florida 55
FLORIDA (4-3) Castleton 1-6 1-4 3, Felder 1-1 0-0 2, Bonham 0-9 3-6 3, Lofton 7-16 3-4 17, Richard 3-6 1-2 8, Fudge 2-4 1-2 6, Kugel 3-6 0-0 6, Jitoboh 3-4 2-2 8, Jones 0-6 2-2 2, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Szymczyk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 13-22 55.
NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
FAIRFIELD 63, EVANSVILLE 56
Percentages: FG .439, FT .676. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Long 2-5, Leach 1-1, Fields 1-3, Crisler 0-1, Johns 0-1, Wojcik 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Maidoh, Wojcik). Turnovers: 16 (Cook 3, Jeanne-Rose 3, Leach 3, Fields 2, Johns 2, Crisler, Long, Wojcik). Steals: 3 (Wojcik...
NO. 6 GONZAGA 88, XAVIER 84
Percentages: FG .515, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Jones 3-3, Boum 2-3, J.Nunge 2-4, Tandy 1-4, Claude 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Freemantle 2, J.Nunge). Turnovers: 9 (Boum 2, Jones 2, Claude, Craft, Freemantle, J.Nunge, Miles). Steals: 5 (Claude, J.Nunge, Jones, Miles, Tandy). Technical...
PORTLAND STATE 83, OREGON STATE 71
Percentages: FG .429, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Taylor 1-1, Krass 1-2, Pope 1-3, Akanno 1-8, Rataj 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rataj 2, Andela). Turnovers: 17 (Taylor 7, Stevens 3, Bilodeau 2, Pope 2, Akanno, Andela, Krass). Steals: 4 (Akanno, Krass,...
Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi
The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
LEHIGH 80, MONMOUTH 76
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .492, FT .478. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Collins 4-9, Doyle 1-1, Allen 0-1, Holmstrom 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Vuga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, Ball, Collins, Vuga). Turnovers: 11 (Ruth 5, Allen 2, Vuga 2, Sandhu, Spence). Steals: 14 (Collins...
NEBRASKA 75, FLORIDA STATE 58
Percentages: FG .390, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (De.Green 1-1, House 1-3, Fletcher 1-6, Cleveland 0-1, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3, Da.Green 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (McLeod 2, Mills 2, Corhen, Fletcher). Turnovers: 18 (Cleveland 5, Warley 5, Da.Green 3, Mills 2, Corhen, Fletcher,...
