Chapel Hill, NC

Porterville Recorder

UNC WILMINGTON 55, NORTH TEXAS 51

Percentages: FG .391, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Newby 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Harvey 1-2, White 0-1, Farrar 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly). Turnovers: 6 (Kelly 2, Harvey, Newby, Thomas, White). Steals: 8 (Thomas 2, White 2, Farrar, Kelly,...
DENTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Michigan St. 78, Portland 77

PORTLAND (5-4) Sjolund 5-7 0-0 15, Wood 2-8 2-2 7, St. Pierre 2-5 1-1 5, Perry 1-6 0-0 3, Robertson 5-16 4-4 16, Applewhite 5-7 5-5 16, Gorosito 3-8 0-0 9, Vucinic 3-4 0-0 6, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-12 77. MICHIGAN ST. (5-2) Hauser 5-11 2-2 14,...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Duke 54, Oregon St. 41

DUKE (6-1) Brown 4-9 0-0 8, Balogun 3-9 0-0 7, Day-Wilson 1-8 0-0 2, Oliver 0-5 0-0 0, Taylor 7-10 3-4 18, Bollin 1-2 0-0 2, Heide 3-6 2-2 8, de Jesus 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Volker 1-5 0-0 2, Richardson 1-7 0-0 2, Totals 23-66 5-6 54.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Game 730 AM WVFN

It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Over 6,000 Cases of Sugar Recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

If you purchased sugar recently, there's a chance that it might contain something more dangerous than sugar, if ingested. We all use sugar for a variety of things. Whether it be for baking, cooking, or making a delicious picture of sweet tea, the uses for sugar are endless. Since we use sugar for so much, That's why it's necessary that you know about a new recall that involves sugar.
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana

The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Indians.
LOUISIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

NEW MEXICO 98, NORTHERN COLORADO 74

Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Abercrombie 4-5, Knecht 4-8, Kountz 2-4, M.Johnson 1-5, Shaw 1-5, Creech 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Kountz 7, Knecht 4, Shaw 3, M.Johnson 2, Abercrombie, Ramirez). Steals: 7 (M.Johnson 2, Wisne 2, Knecht, Kountz, Ramirez). Technical Fouls:...
GREELEY, CO
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 77, Liberty 65

LIBERTY (2-4) Bailey 1-7 0-1 2, Berkman 10-15 6-9 26, Hess 2-10 0-0 5, Hodges 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 7-9 7-7 21, Brown 0-5 0-0 0, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Steenbergen 1-3 0-0 3, Markova 0-2 0-0 0, Smuda 3-7 2-2 8, Totals 24-62 15-19 65. MINNESOTA (4-2) Gradwell 2-6...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

West Virginia 84, Florida 55

FLORIDA (4-3) Castleton 1-6 1-4 3, Felder 1-1 0-0 2, Bonham 0-9 3-6 3, Lofton 7-16 3-4 17, Richard 3-6 1-2 8, Fudge 2-4 1-2 6, Kugel 3-6 0-0 6, Jitoboh 3-4 2-2 8, Jones 0-6 2-2 2, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Szymczyk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 13-22 55.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Porterville Recorder

NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
AMES, IA
Porterville Recorder

FAIRFIELD 63, EVANSVILLE 56

Percentages: FG .439, FT .676. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Long 2-5, Leach 1-1, Fields 1-3, Crisler 0-1, Johns 0-1, Wojcik 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Maidoh, Wojcik). Turnovers: 16 (Cook 3, Jeanne-Rose 3, Leach 3, Fields 2, Johns 2, Crisler, Long, Wojcik). Steals: 3 (Wojcik...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Porterville Recorder

NO. 6 GONZAGA 88, XAVIER 84

Percentages: FG .515, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Jones 3-3, Boum 2-3, J.Nunge 2-4, Tandy 1-4, Claude 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Freemantle 2, J.Nunge). Turnovers: 9 (Boum 2, Jones 2, Claude, Craft, Freemantle, J.Nunge, Miles). Steals: 5 (Claude, J.Nunge, Jones, Miles, Tandy). Technical...
Porterville Recorder

PORTLAND STATE 83, OREGON STATE 71

Percentages: FG .429, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Taylor 1-1, Krass 1-2, Pope 1-3, Akanno 1-8, Rataj 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rataj 2, Andela). Turnovers: 17 (Taylor 7, Stevens 3, Bilodeau 2, Pope 2, Akanno, Andela, Krass). Steals: 4 (Akanno, Krass,...
PORTLAND, OR
C. Heslop

Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi

The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Porterville Recorder

LEHIGH 80, MONMOUTH 76

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .492, FT .478. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Collins 4-9, Doyle 1-1, Allen 0-1, Holmstrom 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Vuga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, Ball, Collins, Vuga). Turnovers: 11 (Ruth 5, Allen 2, Vuga 2, Sandhu, Spence). Steals: 14 (Collins...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Porterville Recorder

NEBRASKA 75, FLORIDA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .390, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (De.Green 1-1, House 1-3, Fletcher 1-6, Cleveland 0-1, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3, Da.Green 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (McLeod 2, Mills 2, Corhen, Fletcher). Turnovers: 18 (Cleveland 5, Warley 5, Da.Green 3, Mills 2, Corhen, Fletcher,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

