Greenville, NC

2d ago

When any and everyone can own a gun, what do you expect???? Some people just don’t have a capacity to do the right thing!

WNCT

Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
KINSTON, NC
WLTX.com

North Carolina mall shooting ends with 2 hospitalized

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized following a North Carolina mall shooting that happened on Black Friday. Greenville, North Carolina Police said that around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Greenville Mall where a shooting had just occurred. Officers found two victims inside not far from the American Eagle store - both of whom were men from Greenville.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they responded to call about a shooting in the 200 Block of Randall Lane around 2:51 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Andre Boykin with a gunshot wound to his head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Greenville woman charged with killing husband

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood. Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home. Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams. Williams and his wife were involved...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Deputies respond to Winterville explosion

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
WINTERVILLE, NC
cbs17

Nonprofit started by reserve Halifax County deputy now accepting toy donations for children

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids nonprofit is working to make the holidays brighter for children in Halifax County and the surrounding area. The Rewritten Story Foundation, which was started by Halifax County reserve deputy and business owner Tracy Story, is partnering with local law enforcement and businesses for a toy drive for families in need.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
ENFIELD, NC
WNCT

Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Greene Central football player killed in crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
SNOW HILL, NC
cbs17

Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount’s eponymous rocky mounds are among its most recognizable features, but so does its historical charm. Located in the counties of Nash and Edgecombe, this city in North Carolina thrives with an abundance of theme parks and recreational sites. It’s also home to rising industries, including pharmaceuticals and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Comments

