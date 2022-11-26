Read full article on original website
Vote
2d ago
When any and everyone can own a gun, what do you expect???? Some people just don’t have a capacity to do the right thing!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
WLTX.com
North Carolina mall shooting ends with 2 hospitalized
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized following a North Carolina mall shooting that happened on Black Friday. Greenville, North Carolina Police said that around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Greenville Mall where a shooting had just occurred. Officers found two victims inside not far from the American Eagle store - both of whom were men from Greenville.
NC mall shooting on Black Friday stemmed from fight, police say; 2 victims identified
A Greenville police officer who was working for Belk heard the gunfire and responded to the scene, police said.
North Carolina woman arrested, charged with shooting, killing her husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has arrested and charged a woman with the murder of her husband. Police arrested Latoria Nashae Anderson, 30, of 106 Kenwood Lane, early Friday morning in Greenville. She was charged with murder and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Officers were […]
WITN
Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they responded to call about a shooting in the 200 Block of Randall Lane around 2:51 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Andre Boykin with a gunshot wound to his head.
Large law enforcement presence responds to crash in Wayne County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence responded overnight to a car crash. Authorities responded around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to East New Hope Road at Mark Edwards Road, just east of Goldsboro. Several law enforcement cars arrived, including state troopers. WRAL News is working to learn more. Refresh...
Child shot in neck with BB gun after getting off school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirm
An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck with a BB gun as she got off a school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday.
WITN
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood. Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home. Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams. Williams and his wife were involved...
WITN
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
cbs17
Nonprofit started by reserve Halifax County deputy now accepting toy donations for children
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids nonprofit is working to make the holidays brighter for children in Halifax County and the surrounding area. The Rewritten Story Foundation, which was started by Halifax County reserve deputy and business owner Tracy Story, is partnering with local law enforcement and businesses for a toy drive for families in need.
More than dozen firefighters at scene of fatal overnight crash in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight. The crash took place on Perkins Mill Rd. between Highwoods Dr. and Rosewood Rd. in Goldsboro. Roughly 20 firefighters were on the scene trying to help move the vehicle. One neighbor said they heard the crash...
24-year-old woman dies in overnight Goldsboro crash, 20 firefighters respond
A woman is dead after an overnight crash off Rosewood Road in Wayne County. Gabriel Bartlett, 24, died after the crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said speeding was the cause of the crash, which took place on Perkins Mill Road between Highwoods Drive and Rosewood Road in Goldsboro.
WITN
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
WRAL
Overnight crash leaves 1 dead in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight. A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight.
Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
Kinston man charged in overdose death, other crimes; two others arrested after search warrant
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing a second-degree murder charge after the overdose death of a person at a hotel on Nov. 17. Kinston Police said Dusty Wayne Taylor, 34, was facing the following charges: 2nd Degree Murder Trafficking in Heroin Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a C/S within 1000ft of a […]
WITN
Greene Central football player killed in crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
cbs17
Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount’s eponymous rocky mounds are among its most recognizable features, but so does its historical charm. Located in the counties of Nash and Edgecombe, this city in North Carolina thrives with an abundance of theme parks and recreational sites. It’s also home to rising industries, including pharmaceuticals and...
‘Great sadness’ — NC police K-9 dies after suffering snake bite
K-9 Pepper joined the Greenville Police Department nearly three years ago, according to a news release from Greenville police.
Comments / 1