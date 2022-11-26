ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Social media reacts to Iowa coughing up the Big Ten West in 24-17 loss to Nebraska

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrDTb_0jNryaBk00

Even after a 3-4 start to the season that included an embarrassing 54-10 loss at No. 2 Ohio State, Iowa rallied by winning four straight to position itself in control-its-own destiny mode in the Big Ten West. Beat Nebraska in the regular season finale and the Hawkeyes were back off to Indianapolis for a return trip to the Big Ten Championship game.

There was every reason to believe that would happen, too. The Hawkeyes were favored by multiple scores and had won seven straight over the Huskers. Unfortunately, there were signs very early that things just simply weren’t going to go according to plan.

First off, Iowa started the day off minus star tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum. Then, star Hawkeyes defensive back and punt returner Cooper DeJean went down on the game’s first defensive series.

Nebraska took advantage of that, picking on his replacement for three Casey Thompson touchdown passes. The first two went to Huskers wide receiver Trey Palmer with TJ Hall in coverage. Palmer had touchdown grabs of 87 and 18 yards. Then, Thompson connected with Marcus Washington as Nebraska beat Jamison Heinz in coverage for a 14-yard touchdown catch.

Three of those Nebraska scores were set up by Iowa miscues. Both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla fumbled, resulting in a 21-yard field goal and then the second touchdown to Palmer. Ultimately, the death blow was a muffed punt by Arland Bruce that set up the Washington touchdown grab to start the third quarter.

Though backup quarterback Alex Padilla and Iowa fought back valiantly, ultimately, those early mistakes were just too much to overcome. Here was how Iowa fans and national voices responded on social media to the heartbreaking loss that ended Iowa’s hopes of a trip back to Indy.

For the seniors

https://twitter.com/HawkeyeFootball/status/1596171858444812290?s=20&t=Z7j78m51XTJ5SZlW-2C8JA

Iowa loses Cooper DeJean on the first defensive series

https://twitter.com/BarstoolUIowa/status/1596249321745285123?s=20&t=_WUJ9M9f9zhWwqaK6Kcilw https://twitter.com/ChadLeistikow/status/1596249746142027776?s=20&t=_WUJ9M9f9zhWwqaK6Kcilw

Nebraska takes advantage

https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1596253882090340352?s=20&t=EHmSv-TJhNM0XrwXlE3cig

DeJean loss kills Iowa

https://twitter.com/Iowa_Recruiting/status/1596253438140186624?s=20&t=POxiZDrfla7KyhSj7UiBeQ

Petras fumble sets up another early Nebraska score

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1596255396011937792?s=20&t=POxiZDrfla7KyhSj7UiBeQ https://twitter.com/IowaAwesome/status/1596254626470588416?s=20&t=POxiZDrfla7KyhSj7UiBeQ https://twitter.com/lucysportsjokes/status/1596255015315812353?s=20&t=POxiZDrfla7KyhSj7UiBeQ

And again Nebraska makes Iowa pay

https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1596263331727257600?s=20&t=EHmSv-TJhNM0XrwXlE3cig

At least Iowa will send some All-Stars

https://twitter.com/RedditCFB/status/1596257648948625408?s=20&t=POxiZDrfla7KyhSj7UiBeQ

Petras exits with injury

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1596257537501720576?s=20&t=POxiZDrfla7KyhSj7UiBeQ

It's Padilla time

https://twitter.com/BarstoolUIowa/status/1596256317680803847?s=20&t=_WUJ9M9f9zhWwqaK6Kcilw

Padilla time starts rocky

https://twitter.com/Hassel_Chris/status/1596257347264868352?s=20&t=_WUJ9M9f9zhWwqaK6Kcilw https://twitter.com/PV_GIA/status/1596257405163438081?s=20&t=_WUJ9M9f9zhWwqaK6Kcilw https://twitter.com/hawkeyenation/status/1596260092684685312?s=20&t=POxiZDrfla7KyhSj7UiBeQ

Maybe Iowa can get a good Black Friday deal

https://twitter.com/lucysportsjokes/status/1596264728682467329?s=20&t=POxiZDrfla7KyhSj7UiBeQ

Comeback feels insurmountable

https://twitter.com/BHGP/status/1596264697606438913?s=20&t=POxiZDrfla7KyhSj7UiBeQ

No context

https://twitter.com/nocontextcfb/status/1596266062202343425?s=20&t=POxiZDrfla7KyhSj7UiBeQ https://twitter.com/HeavensFX/status/1596266468022386691?s=20&t=POxiZDrfla7KyhSj7UiBeQ

Thank you, halftime

https://twitter.com/BarstoolUIowa/status/1596268801028497409?s=20&t=POxiZDrfla7KyhSj7UiBeQ

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corn Nation

Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes

Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season

(Iowa City) TCU defeated #25 Iowa on Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic. Both teams are 5-1 on the year. Tony Perkins made 7/15 shots and scored 15 points. Ahron Ulis (pictured) went 7/8 from the field and also scored 15. Kris Murray posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot only 17.6% from 3-point range (3/17).
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Hawkeye men and women both win

The Iowa men and women both picked up victories on Friday. Fran McCaffery’s crew held off Clemson, 74-71. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 21 points. Iowa will face TCU or Cal on Saturday. Bluder’s Bunch beat Oregon State 73-59. Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. The Hawkeyes […]
IOWA CITY, IA
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Nebraska volleyball senior suffers season-ending injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during practice this week. Knuckles had played in all 27 matches and 90 sets for the Huskers this season, averaging 1.97 digs per set and recording 18 service aces.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy