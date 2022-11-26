ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 19-25, 2022

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zXbk_0jNryIUm00

Nov. 19-25, 2022

From the excitement and passion of cheering fans of global soccer teams to Iranian women protesting over Mahsa Amini , an Iranian woman who died while in police custody in Iran, demonstrating in the stadium at the World Cup in Doha , Qatar; to damaged shops in Duzce, Turkey , after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit; to the continuing devastation of the Russia-Ukraine war, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Comments / 0

