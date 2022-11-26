ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KWQC

Iowa holds off Clemson 74-71

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Patrick McCaffery scored a career high 21 points leading Iowa to a 74-71 win over Clemson in the second round at the Emerald Coast Classic. After trailing by 14 with under eight minutes to play, Clemson rallied to tie the game at 64-64 with under two minutes to play.
CLEMSON, SC
KWQC

2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died after a crash in Henry County, Iowa, Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 34 and went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and landed in a ditch where it struck a parked truck. The car then rolled on its side.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KWQC

One dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead after police in Davenport responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi-truck at around 5:30 p.m. The two motorcycles were riding eastbound on Rockingham Road at...
DAVENPORT, IA

