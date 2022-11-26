DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Patrick McCaffery scored a career high 21 points leading Iowa to a 74-71 win over Clemson in the second round at the Emerald Coast Classic. After trailing by 14 with under eight minutes to play, Clemson rallied to tie the game at 64-64 with under two minutes to play.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO