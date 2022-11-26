ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.S. basketball scores from Friday, November 25

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Friday, November 25. BOYS GAMESBoylan 74 Rockford Lutheran 70Freeport 60 St. Charles North 57Barrington 53 Hononegah 36Hampshire 60 Belvidere North 32Jefferson 60 Perspectives 49East St. Louis 80 Jefferson 31Rocfkord East 77 Elgin Larkin 56Guilford 75 Chicago Bogan 66Perspectives 63 Harlem 58Chicago […]
Lena-Winslow wins IHSA 1A state championship for 3rd year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lena-Winslow Panthers clinched the IHSA 1A state championship on Friday, defeating Camp Point Central with a final of 30-8. Both teams were undefeated throughout the season. The Panthers’ hard work over the past several months has led up to this opportunity. “This is what we’ve worked towards,” said quarterback Drew […]
25 Sports High School Saturday - November 26, 2022

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Saturday was a busy day of high school basketball throughout Central Illinois, it was also the final day of the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions. In tournament play, Metamora falls to Joliet West, and Washington loses to Coral Glades from Florida. In the Intercity...
Peoria High football honored with celebration for Class 5A second-place finish

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One day after falling to Nazareth Academy 45-44 in the Class 5A State championship game, the Peoria High Lions were honored by the community. Peoria High fans and family celebrating the Lions’ season accomplishments Sunday, including their second-place finish. Although the loss in the state title game hurt, the Lions are grateful for the memories together and the support of the community.
