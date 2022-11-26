PEORIA (25 News Now) - One day after falling to Nazareth Academy 45-44 in the Class 5A State championship game, the Peoria High Lions were honored by the community. Peoria High fans and family celebrating the Lions’ season accomplishments Sunday, including their second-place finish. Although the loss in the state title game hurt, the Lions are grateful for the memories together and the support of the community.

