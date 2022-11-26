Read full article on original website
A nice start to the week, look for precipitation to return tomorrow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice start to a week. A mix of sun and clouds will lead to a good November day with highs well into the 40s for much of the area. Some 50s may again be found farther south. Looking ahead to this week, we have one system that’ll affect our area, mainly tomorrow into tomorrow night. This system looks to carry the potential for a little rain and snow with the bulk of any snow accumulation falling mainly over the northwest zone. Highs tomorrow will range from the 30s northwest to lower 50s farther south. By Wednesday, we are all cold with wind chills around zero that morning! Given such a sharp fall in temperature, some slick roads may also be possible early in the morning. A warm front will probably bounce us right back to 50 by Friday. Have a good week!
Nice start to the work week, storm system follows
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some quiet weather is in store to start off the work week, but things become more active quickly. Lows dip toward the low 20s tonight, with highs back in the mid and upper 40s Monday with some sunshine. Clouds build Monday night, and the chance for rain or a rain/snow mix arrives through the day on Tuesday.
A wet and windy Sunday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Rain is pattering on the window this morning as scattered showers move across Eastern Iowa. It’s also a warm start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. The scattered showers will move out of the region by noon, leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will clear out of the area overnight, allowing lows to cool into the low to mid 20s.
Scattered showers move in tonight, chilly Sunday follows
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A chance for showers returns tonight as a storm system passes to our southeast. Lows dip into the low to mid 30s, presenting a threat for a few snowflakes to mix in before the showers end on Sunday morning. We will be left with cloudy skies and windy conditions to end the weekend, as highs reach the low 40s.
A sunny and warm Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Eastern Iowa will enjoy a beautiful sunrise this morning with hardly a cloud in the sky. Temperatures are starting out in the 30s across our area. Clouds are expected to build today with temperatures rising into the low to mid 50s. Overnight, a low pressure system to our south will bring scattered showers to the region and continue early Sunday morning.
Major running event out in eastern Iowa in 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Run CRANDIC races will not return next year. That’s the decision from the Corridor Running board, which posted the announcement on their Facebook page recently. They said they can’t safely hold to multi-city race due to several things including a 10 member, all...
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
Hometown Holiday Treat Recipes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG-TV9 team is sharing their favorite festive treat recipes throughout this holiday season! Take a look at some of the goodies we’ve shared on air! We’ll update this as we continue to share recipes!. Emily’s Peppermint Kiss Cookies:. 1 package of...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Inflation impacts shopping season
The tough match between England and the USA ended in a 0-0 draw. Victory would give the Hawks the Big Ten West title. The holiday experience at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids is now open. Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. Updated:...
Explosions in rural Peosta explained
Peosta, Iowa (KCRG) - People on Saturday in the Peosta area had a surprise when they suddenly felt not just one, but two explosions. The Peosta Police Department says they started to get numerous phone calls reporting the explosions around 5:21 p.m. Officers quickly started to investigate and found someone...
Basement fire displaces Cedar Rapids residents
A Friday evening fire in a Cedar Rapids home has displaced five residents. In a release from the city’s Fire Department, dispatchers were called just before 5:30pm regarding a fire in the basement of the home, located in the 100 block of Broadmore Road Southwest. Arriving crews came upon...
No. 2 Iowa defeats Penn 26-11, but Brands says changes need to be made
People in Dubuque celebrated the holiday season with the annual Christmas on the Square. Man charged after incident involving gun in Waterloo. A Waterloo man is in custody after police say he shot at two people in a vehicle and left. Real Christmas tree buyers facing some higher prices. Updated:...
Shop Small Saturday a vital lifeline for local businesses
A Waterloo man is in custody after police say he shot at two people in a vehicle and left. Real Christmas tree buyers facing some higher prices. The Saturday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days for Christmas tree farmers, but buyers may pay a little extra this year.
Inflation leads to increase in Christmas tree prices
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people spent the afternoon at Christmas tree farms picking out the perfect one, but also potentially paying more due to inflation. “I kind of figured it would be because it seems like everything else is,” Karen Vondracek, of Linn County, said. The group...
Iowa finishes regular season 7-5, looks ahead to bowl game
Currently, ESPN, CBS and 247Sports all have Iowa in different bowl games. Iowa's destination will be announced next Sunday.
Silver Alert canceled for traveling Gladstone woman who hasn’t reached destination in Iowa
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Gladstone woman who was traveling to Iowa but hasn’t reached her destination in Iowa City. According to the authorities, 76-year-old Rebecca Turner was last seen leaving her driveway in the 2000 block of NE 72nd Terrace. She...
Cedar Rapids woman working to close organ donation loophole
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mary Dickinson cannot be an organ donor, but she is part of a group working to make sure people can take time off work in order to make life-saving donations. Dickinson is an ambassador for Be the Match, a registry for bone marrow or blood...
Cedar Falls Police looking for robbery suspect
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store and got away with cash. Officers responded to the Metro Mart located at 103 Franklin Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the suspect was gone. An employee reported to...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
