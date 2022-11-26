ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman, 31, died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park. The National Park Service says the married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through an known as the Narrows on Tuesday and Wednesday. The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were not identified. The park's rescue team responded Wednesday morning and found the man on a trail being helped by other hikers and transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center for treatment. Rescuers administered emergency aid to the woman but determined she had died.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Why Utah is updating its answers to common questions about the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year even if it's a shell of its old self. For instance, more than 115,000 people have already visited the Great Salt Lake Marina State Park this year, while another three-quarters of a million people have visited nearby Antelope Island, per Utah Division of State Parks data updated through the end of September. These visitation statistics don't include the bays on the lake's eastern edge, which also draw scores of even more people.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

USU professor internationally acclaimed for photo display 'LGBTQ in Utah'

LOGAN — An Iranian photographer and Utah State University professor is getting some international recognition for a photo display that shows the struggles of being gay in Utah. Fazilat Soukhakian said recent events in Colorado Springs and in Iran have added some unexpected meaning to her photo essay. She...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pilot uninjured in Mountain Green plane crash

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — A pilot of a small plane survived a crash near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon. After the accident, the pilot hiked close to six miles for help. According to a Facebook post from Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the crash happened near Durst Mountain which is several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road. The pilot hiked until cell service was available and called 911.
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT
KUTV

Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Winter storm could impact drivers throughout the state

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is expected to bring rain and snow to parts of the state. KSL meteorologist Brett Benson is predicting snow accumulation of between one and four inches, with more snow landing on the benches south and east of the Great Salt Lake. The snow rate could approach one or two inches an hour in some parts of Utah.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

How both city and county leaders hope collaboration moves them closer to solving homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — Different levels of government can often operate in silos. But with an issue as complex and extensive as homelessness, something had to give. At least that was the attitude of members of the Salt Lake City Council and the Salt Lake County Council. Their efforts came to fruition Tuesday when the County Council approved $2.5 million to fund a temporary mental health receiving center so law enforcement can bring individuals having a crisis to where professional help is available, rather than sending them to jail.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah groups hopes to bridge religious and LGBTQ communities

HEBER CITY — Local groups in Utah are working to help people in the LGBTQ community feel more welcome and more understood. Kyle Ashworth was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served a mission, married in the temple, and had some kids. "And after all...
UTAH STATE
finehomesandliving.com

4 Reasons Why Utah is Becoming a Popular Living Destination

It is always a big decision to move home, especially when you decide to start a new chapter in your life by moving to a different part of the country. Trying to sort everything out for your new life, from finding a job to schooling for your kids, can be daunting. If you can make moving home as smooth a transition as possible that will make things easier. Search comfortable move in ready homes Utah, for instance, you will see that if you move to Utah there is a ready-made home waiting for you in this amazing and friendly location.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah farmers say real Christmas trees prices continue to rise

WEST JORDAN — This is the biggest weekend of the year for Christmas tree shopping, especially for those looking for a real tree. Yet, some shoppers may notice a 10% to 12% price increase in the cost of trees, amounting to anywhere from $10 to $20 more than what you may have paid last year.
WEST JORDAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy