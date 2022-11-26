Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
The Pioneer Park Coalition’s plan to address homelessness in Salt Lake City
Last month, the Pioneer Park Coalition unveiled a plan to address homelessness in Salt Lake City.
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman, 31, died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park. The National Park Service says the married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through an known as the Narrows on Tuesday and Wednesday. The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were not identified. The park's rescue team responded Wednesday morning and found the man on a trail being helped by other hikers and transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center for treatment. Rescuers administered emergency aid to the woman but determined she had died.
ksl.com
Why Utah is updating its answers to common questions about the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year even if it's a shell of its old self. For instance, more than 115,000 people have already visited the Great Salt Lake Marina State Park this year, while another three-quarters of a million people have visited nearby Antelope Island, per Utah Division of State Parks data updated through the end of September. These visitation statistics don't include the bays on the lake's eastern edge, which also draw scores of even more people.
Wasatch Wilderness: Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – The Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma) is an evergreen bushy tree native to Utah. It is the most predominant individual species in Utah and can be up […]
Gephardt Daily
DWR: Utah prairie dogs ready to go it on their own — off endangered species list
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildlife officials are preparing to recommend Utah’s comeback prairie dogs be taken off the endangered species list. “The Utah prairie dog has been listed under the Endangered Species Act since 1973,” reads a Utah Division of Wildlife...
Christmas tree shopping season arrives in Utah
Christmas tree farms in Utah are now open for business as the holiday season is just around the corner.
ksl.com
Tabernacle Choir aims to expand worldwide reach through tryouts, touring, translations
SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is one of the more well known symbols of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And it is known and well respected both outside and inside of the United States, says former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt, who is now president of the Tabernacle Choir.
ksl.com
USU professor internationally acclaimed for photo display 'LGBTQ in Utah'
LOGAN — An Iranian photographer and Utah State University professor is getting some international recognition for a photo display that shows the struggles of being gay in Utah. Fazilat Soukhakian said recent events in Colorado Springs and in Iran have added some unexpected meaning to her photo essay. She...
kslnewsradio.com
Pilot uninjured in Mountain Green plane crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — A pilot of a small plane survived a crash near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon. After the accident, the pilot hiked close to six miles for help. According to a Facebook post from Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the crash happened near Durst Mountain which is several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road. The pilot hiked until cell service was available and called 911.
ADHD medication shortage impacting Utah families
Nearly a month into a national shortage of medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, some Utahns are feeling the impact.
KUTV
Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
ksl.com
Winter storm could impact drivers throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is expected to bring rain and snow to parts of the state. KSL meteorologist Brett Benson is predicting snow accumulation of between one and four inches, with more snow landing on the benches south and east of the Great Salt Lake. The snow rate could approach one or two inches an hour in some parts of Utah.
KUTV
Missionaries spend Thanksgiving assembling 400,000 meals for Utah Food Bank
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands of pre-packaged meals are on their way to the Utah Food Bank after volunteers at a massive Thanksgiving Day service project assembled them in just hours. More than a thousand missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at...
Guest opinion: Utah cities keeping taxpayers in the dark on government broadband projects
The economist Arthur Okun described the redistribution of money through taxation as a “leaky bucket.” Some funds get lost in transit, some go to administrative costs and so on. Yet most Americans are willing to tolerate some leaks if it means helping their fellow citizens in need. When...
ksl.com
How both city and county leaders hope collaboration moves them closer to solving homelessness
SALT LAKE CITY — Different levels of government can often operate in silos. But with an issue as complex and extensive as homelessness, something had to give. At least that was the attitude of members of the Salt Lake City Council and the Salt Lake County Council. Their efforts came to fruition Tuesday when the County Council approved $2.5 million to fund a temporary mental health receiving center so law enforcement can bring individuals having a crisis to where professional help is available, rather than sending them to jail.
Utah couple delivers firewood, food, more to remote parts of Navajo Nation
Albert and Marita Farley have a month’s supply of firewood in tow to donate to people in a remote part of the Navajo Nation.
ksl.com
Utah groups hopes to bridge religious and LGBTQ communities
HEBER CITY — Local groups in Utah are working to help people in the LGBTQ community feel more welcome and more understood. Kyle Ashworth was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served a mission, married in the temple, and had some kids. "And after all...
finehomesandliving.com
4 Reasons Why Utah is Becoming a Popular Living Destination
It is always a big decision to move home, especially when you decide to start a new chapter in your life by moving to a different part of the country. Trying to sort everything out for your new life, from finding a job to schooling for your kids, can be daunting. If you can make moving home as smooth a transition as possible that will make things easier. Search comfortable move in ready homes Utah, for instance, you will see that if you move to Utah there is a ready-made home waiting for you in this amazing and friendly location.
ksl.com
Utah farmers say real Christmas trees prices continue to rise
WEST JORDAN — This is the biggest weekend of the year for Christmas tree shopping, especially for those looking for a real tree. Yet, some shoppers may notice a 10% to 12% price increase in the cost of trees, amounting to anywhere from $10 to $20 more than what you may have paid last year.
