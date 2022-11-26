ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 3 UConn rallies past No. 9 Iowa to win Phil Knight

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally No. 3 UConn past No. 9 Iowa 86-79 in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards scoring 20 points and three other Huskies reaching double-figures. Edwards was named MVP of the tournament. Iowa star Caitlin Clark had 25 points, and Kate Martin added 20. Edwards got UConn off to a strong start, scoring 10 points while the Huskies built a 20-14 edge.
Walker double-double powers Nebraska past Florida St., 75-58

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Derrick Walker put up a double-double and Nebraska pulled away from Florida State in the second half to win the seventh-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational, posting a 75-58 victory. Walker converted 10 of his 12 field-goal attempts and scored 20 points to lead five Cornhuskers into double-figure scoring and grabbed 13 rebounds.
