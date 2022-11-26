“Jaime Reyes has a lot to juggle. Whether it’s his finals for senior year or a new villain tearing up El Paso, Jaime is always torn between two worlds. But when his worlds come crashing together at his high school graduation, nothing will ever be the same. A message from the Reach bombards Jaime’s scarab, Khaji Da, and it starts throwing off his connection to the device. And as if that wasn’t enough, Jaime’s parents and friends are pressuring him about his next steps in life. But what’s hidden here on Earth that’s drawing the Reach back? And where did this new Fadeaway Man come from? Can Jaime find balance in his life and rise to become a true hero, or is it curtains for Blue Beetle?”

