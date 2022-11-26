Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Blue Beetle: Graduation Day’ #1
“Jaime Reyes has a lot to juggle. Whether it’s his finals for senior year or a new villain tearing up El Paso, Jaime is always torn between two worlds. But when his worlds come crashing together at his high school graduation, nothing will ever be the same. A message from the Reach bombards Jaime’s scarab, Khaji Da, and it starts throwing off his connection to the device. And as if that wasn’t enough, Jaime’s parents and friends are pressuring him about his next steps in life. But what’s hidden here on Earth that’s drawing the Reach back? And where did this new Fadeaway Man come from? Can Jaime find balance in his life and rise to become a true hero, or is it curtains for Blue Beetle?”
comicon.com
Preview: A New Challenge Awaits In ‘Magic– Nahiri The Lithomancer’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer #1, out Wednesday. Novelist Seanan McGuire returns to the world of Magic: The Gathering with artist Kath Lobo, letterer Ed Dukeshire, and colorist Raul Angulo to bring Nahiri the Lithomancer to comics. ‘Nahiri–also known as The Harbinger–has protected her...
comicon.com
The Power Of Friendship: Reviewing ‘Eight Billion Genies’ #6
‘Eight Billion Genies’ keeps the human element at its heart as the series moves deeper into a world that has been forever changed since the day that the genies arrived. Fantastical and darkly gorgeous, the series wears its emotions on its sleeves, keeping the reader engaged with fully fleshed-out real-feeling characters as the years march on by.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: The next ‘Witcher’ spinoff reportedly revealed as fans realize Daemon’s actor from ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t like his character at all
Even despite the fact that the main show on Netflix is standing on the precipice with Henry Cavill’s departure, The Witcher world is only expanding its horizons with more spinoffs, the latest of which is going to depict an unlikely gang of rogues trying to make their way in the volatile landscape of the Continent.
All Your 'Avatar 2' Questions Answered: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Cast, Release Date, Runtime and More
After 13 years, the first Avatar sequel is finally on the way—and director James Cameron cannot stop talking up Avatar: The Way of Water. There are a few reasons for that, one of which may be that the movie needs quite a bit of hype to break even with its massive budget.
wegotthiscovered.com
A woeful action-packed horror that turned an inexplicably huge profit gets burned at the streaming stake
There’s no magic formula for figuring out which potential franchise-launchers are destined to succeed, but the curious case of Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters is definitely one worth examining. The action-packed hybrid of fantasy, horror, and jet-black comedy was savaged by critics on its way to a diabolical 16...
Is Strange World on Netflix?
When it comes to captivating adventures, Disney is one of the best in the game, which is why Strange World looks to be yet another excellent addition to the House of Mouse’s animated film lineup. But can Netflix subscribers explore this outstanding feature?. The sci-fi feature’s narrative follows a...
comicon.com
An Interview With ‘Archie Vs. The World’ Creators Aubrey Sitterson And Jed Dougherty
Coming this January … it’s a Mad Max world and the residents of Riverdale are just trying to survive in it. From writer Aubrey Sitterson and artist Jed Dougherty comes a new one-shot set in a post-apocalyptic universe. Archie vs. the World might not be the town with pep you remember, but it is a Riverdale you won’t soon forget.
IGN
Slave Zero X - Official Shou Voice Actor Reveal Teaser Trailer
Slave Zero X is an upcoming 2.5D biopunk action game set in the same world as the original Slave Zero (1999). Griffin Burns (Devilman Crybaby, Aggretsuko) will voice Slave Zero X's protagonist, Shou. Fueled by revenge, Shou will not rest until the SovKhan and the Five Calamities are dead and Isamu's fate is revealed.
comicon.com
‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 12 Review
If one wants to know what makes Andor so great, all they have to do is look at the title sequence that proceeds every episode. It’s hard to discern exactly what it means in the beginning, but by the season finale, it’s become clear that the title sequence is representative of Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey throughout the season. Even more than that, though, it’s also representative of the show as a whole, a metaphor for the galaxy’s simmering and slow building rebellion. Because, ultimately, Andor is about getting gritty while fighting oppression.
comicon.com
A Look At A Smaller Moment From ‘The Boys’
Sometimes, when it comes to big and boisterous shows, it’s easy to lose the smaller character moments that don’t get as much attention. Every viewer goes into a story with different personal experiences. So while on a grander scale, the big moments may attract the most attention, sometimes it’s the smaller moments that viewers may form a more personal connection with. This happened to me quite recently in regards to the superhero action drama The Boys.
comicon.com
Image Comics Sends Three Titles Back For A Second Printing This Holiday Season
Image Comics is racing not one, not two, but three sold out titles back to the printers. And those titles are Skottie Young and Brett Bean’s I Hate Fairyland (Vol.2) #1, Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino’s The Bone Orchard Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #2 and Wes Craig’s Kaya #2. All three reprints will be out on shelves this December.
Gizmodo
Gotham Knights Is Messy, But Brings Some Heart to Batman Games
At a time when superheroes are ridiculously omnipresent in popular culture, Batman is among the most prevalent of all. No matter the medium, stories starring or featuring DC’s flagship hero come out with such a frequency that it can sometimes be hard for particular stories to stand out. Even in the stories that focus on his supporting cast, you can bet that he’ll make an appearance at some point another, it’s just a coin flip as to whether or not his presence will overwhelm everything else.
comicon.com
Happy Harley Days! Previewing ‘DC’s Grifter Got Run Over By A Reindeer #1
“Superman and Wonder Woman in ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Dog’” written by Stephanie Williams, drawn by David Lapham, colored by Nick Filardi, and lettered by Travis Lanham. “Frankenstein, Agent of S.H.A.D.E. in ‘Last Christmas’” written by Dave Wielgosz, drawn by PJ Holden, colored by Mike Spicer, and lettered by Pat Brosseau.
comicon.com
Review Round Up: Rounding Up All Last Week’s Reviews
With something of a truncated week due to you Yanks celebrating something called Thanksgiving, it was not as big a week for reviews, as was to be expected. But be thankful of the ones we did post in a very shortened, but I do hope, restful and wonderful holiday for all our readers celebrating this Holiday Season.
comicon.com
Art For Art’s Sake #182: Kevin Conroy R.I.P.
Another week, another Art For Art’s Sake both celebrating and mourning a life. I’m sick of losing people this year, as I’m sure you are. This week it’s the sad loss of THE voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy. We received the news earlier in the month...
otakuusamagazine.com
The Legendary Hero Is Dead! Drops New Key Art, Cast Announcements
Earlier this year, we learned an anime series based on Subaruichi’s The Legendary Hero is Dead! manga was on the way in spring 2023. Now we’ve learned who’s playing three of the main characters, and we’ve got some fresh key art, too. The newly revealed cast...
Bambi is getting sinister remake into 'a vicious killing machine' in new slasher movie
Director Scott Jeffrey is making a new "Bambi" film with a horror movie twist in collaboration with the "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" creator.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Hidden Empire goes to a second printing
Great news as Hidden Empire hits the reprint quota and returns for a second printing, with covers from Steven Cummings and the legendary Arthur Adams. Both are available Wednesday 11th January, and you can read our review of Hidden Empire #1 here. STAR WARS HIDDEN EMPIRE #1 CUMMINGS 2ND PTG...
