Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-26 near Chapin blocks traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning crash disrupted traffic on I-26 near Chapin Wednesday. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 91. The crash blocked all lanes of traffic at around 5:07 a.m. At around 7:20 a.m. SCDOT reported one...
CHAPIN, SC
WIS-TV

Rail closing on Atlas Road closed for Repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -CSX Transportations, a railroad freight supplier, will be closing the crossing at Atlas Road between Veterans road for repairs. The closing will start on Wednesday, December 7 at 7 a.m. and the road reopens at 6 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

The 69th Carolina Carillon returns Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade is returning this Saturday. For the 69th time, the annual holiday tradition will march through the downtown area of Columbia. The festivities begin at 9:45 a.m. as entries from across the state gather at the intersection of Sumter St. and Laurel...
COLUMBIA, SC
Travel Maven

Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Overturned tractor trailer delays I-26 traffic Monday morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An overturned tractor trailer on I-26 westbound is causing substantial traffic delays Monday morning. The trailer is around the 195 mile marker, near Jedburg Road. It’s in the median but slowing traffic westbound towards Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter community searching for missing woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Controlled burn creates smoke near Ft. Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson will be conducting a controlled burn that will last for a few hours. Officials said the burn will happen near the Weston Lake area near Leesburg Road. The winds will shift and smoke will be moving into the direction of the Polo Road area.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of Black Friday. And while the holiday weekend is ending, several storefronts say it’s not too late to shop temporary specials and seasonal offerings. “We’re...
coladaily.com

Snowball Festival weekend kicks off Christmas in Lexington

Christmas season officially kicks off in the Town of Lexington Thursday with its multi-day holiday events including the annual Snowball Festival Carnival at the Icehouse Amphitheater and annual Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon. Your browser does not support the audio element. Here’s the lineup and what you need to know if...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Cake boot camp, cake decorating classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a place in the Midlands where you can bake and decorate cakes. Myleshia Guess is the owner of Cake boot camp. She instructs baking courses for kids and teaches a 6-week cake class for adults. The next 6-week program will be in January, but...
COLUMBIA, SC
Outsider.com

South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
ELGIN, SC
live5news.com

Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
ELGIN, SC

