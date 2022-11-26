Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: An alert day morning for our Wednesday with thunderstorm chances
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of heavy rain and t-storms this morning!. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We’ve got early downpours with the potential for thunderstorms into our morning. Afternoon conditions will be breezy, but skies will continue to clear...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Terrific Tuesday precedes a Wednesday Alert Day!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. Our Tuesday will feature a good deal of sun with mild temperatures in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be a first alert weather day due to scattered heavy rainfall and storm chances during the morning. A cold front will be the culprit for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Heavy rain and some thunder for Wednesday morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of heavy rain during the morning commute and some embedded thunderstorms as well. Tonight clouds will increase and we will see a 70% chance of showers and thunder after around 3am. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes open back up after crash on I-20W causes two right lanes to close
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are now open after the crash near exit 68. A crash on I-20W, exit 68 has caused two right lanes to close. We will keep you updated as the story develops. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-26 near Chapin blocks traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning crash disrupted traffic on I-26 near Chapin Wednesday. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 91. The crash blocked all lanes of traffic at around 5:07 a.m. At around 7:20 a.m. SCDOT reported one...
Rail closing on Atlas Road closed for Repairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -CSX Transportations, a railroad freight supplier, will be closing the crossing at Atlas Road between Veterans road for repairs. The closing will start on Wednesday, December 7 at 7 a.m. and the road reopens at 6 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click...
The 69th Carolina Carillon returns Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade is returning this Saturday. For the 69th time, the annual holiday tradition will march through the downtown area of Columbia. The festivities begin at 9:45 a.m. as entries from across the state gather at the intersection of Sumter St. and Laurel...
Soda City Live: Sweet Seasons Christmas Tree Lighting in City of Forest Acres
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Forest Acres wants to invite you to join them as they kick off the holiday season with their annual “Sweet Seasons” Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Folks will be able to enjoy food, music, entertainment, and even an appearance from Santa.
Soda City Live: Tiny but mighty cheer team headed to Florida, needs donations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local pop warner cheer team “Carolina Tre 3 Hurricanes” Tiny Mite cheerleaders are heading to Florida to compete in the nationals and they need your support to do it. Donations can be made in person at Pine Hurst Park in Columbia South Carolina...
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
Overturned tractor trailer delays I-26 traffic Monday morning
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An overturned tractor trailer on I-26 westbound is causing substantial traffic delays Monday morning. The trailer is around the 195 mile marker, near Jedburg Road. It’s in the median but slowing traffic westbound towards Columbia.
Sumter community searching for missing woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Controlled burn creates smoke near Ft. Jackson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson will be conducting a controlled burn that will last for a few hours. Officials said the burn will happen near the Weston Lake area near Leesburg Road. The winds will shift and smoke will be moving into the direction of the Polo Road area.
Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of Black Friday. And while the holiday weekend is ending, several storefronts say it’s not too late to shop temporary specials and seasonal offerings. “We’re...
Snowball Festival weekend kicks off Christmas in Lexington
Christmas season officially kicks off in the Town of Lexington Thursday with its multi-day holiday events including the annual Snowball Festival Carnival at the Icehouse Amphitheater and annual Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon. Your browser does not support the audio element. Here’s the lineup and what you need to know if...
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District responded to a fire at a Michelin Tire plant. The fire occurred around 7: 20 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day on Two Notch Road. Upon arrival, firefighters met with the Michelin Asset...
Soda City Live: Cake boot camp, cake decorating classes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a place in the Midlands where you can bake and decorate cakes. Myleshia Guess is the owner of Cake boot camp. She instructs baking courses for kids and teaches a 6-week cake class for adults. The next 6-week program will be in January, but...
Fire at senior living high-rise in Columbia leads to sprinkler water damage, several residents impacted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters and the American Red Cross are working to get several residents of a senior living high-rise temporarily housed after a fire activated sprinklers, causing water damage and forcing crews to cut power to certain parts. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a fire occurred in...
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
