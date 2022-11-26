Blazers 132, Knicks 129: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-8) play against the New York Knicks (10-10) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 132, New York Knicks 129 (Final/OT)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Jerami Grant dropped a career-high 44 at The Garden in the @adidas Basketball Crazy 1

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Whole squad handled business

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/GOStYw5Nwq – 12:18 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett's struggles continue in Knicks' overtime loss to Trail Blazers

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Yo, Jerami Grant shot 28 free throws tonight and had 44 points. Not Nuggets related just had to share. – 11:43 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Jalen Brunson responded with one word when a reporter asked him if he felt this was a game the Knicks should have won.

“Yes,” he said.

Why?

“Because I missed the game winner.” – 11:32 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau reiterated during his postgame news conference that he felt the Knicks didn’t adjust to how the game was being officiated.

“We have to adjust and we didn’t adjust,” he said. “51 free throws, I can’t recall someone getting 28 in a game.” – 11:31 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

"We had to come out with a different intensity" – Anfernee Simons

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ULkItVsesy – 11:25 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Josh Hart grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds tonight against the Knicks. Previous high was 17 (2x). This is just the fourth time in his career he's had more than 15 boards in a game.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Conversations about RJ Barrett’s shooting struggles usually center around his jumper. But Barrett has missed too often in the paint during this cold streak, too. Only 5-for-14 in the paint tonight. – 10:46 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Chauncey Billups starts out by saying he’s disappointed Jerami didn’t hit a few more free throws to get 50 at the Garden – 10:45 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups jokes he is “very disappointed” in Jerami Grant because missed free throws prevented him from scoring 50 at Madison Square Garden. Said he was proud of how Grant (44 points) carried Portland to a win. – 10:44 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

A. Simons and J. Grant:

82 points on 45 FG attempts

RJ Barrett and J. Randle:

42 points on 41 FG attempts

(Simons and Grant almost became the first pair of teammates ever to each score 40+ points against the Knicks in the same game) – 10:41 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers haven’t attempted more than 50 free throws in a game in 23 years – 10:40 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

ANT & JERAMI DROP A COMBINED 82 IN MSG

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/MjlVZZG0Xq – 10:39 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Bounced back with a W

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/gIKFWezgIK – 10:35 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons went OFF in The Garden

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Back at home Sunday.

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers snap their 4-game losing streak behind Grant’s career high 44. This is Portland’s second OT win of the season. Blazers defeat the Knicks, 132-129.

Jerami to @brookeolzendam — “I should’ve had 50.” – 10:32 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final (OT): Trail Blazers 132, Knicks 129.

Knicks fall to 9-10 on the season.

• Brunson 32-5-4

• Randle 23-6-3

• Grant 44 pts, 21-28 FTs

• Simons 38-4-5

• Nurkic 20-8-7

Knicks commit 35 fouls. There were 59 total fouls in the game. Blazers shot 38-51 from the line. – 10:32 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 132, Knicks 129: FINAL in OT. Blazers end four-game skid. Career-high 44 points for @Jerami Grant thanks to a franchise record 21 free throws. 38 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons in 47 minutes. 20 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 10:31 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons tonight:

82 PTS

7 3P

OT win. pic.twitter.com/pQ5xWvFCa2 – 10:31 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Wild game here at MSG, where the Blazers win 132-129 in overtime.

Jerami Grant finishes with 44 points to lead Portland, while Anfernee Simons had 38, including hitting the game-tying FTs at the end of regulation.

Jalen Brunson had 32 to lead New York, who hosts Memphis Sunday. – 10:31 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Jerami Grant has now attempted a @Portland Trail Blazers franchise record 28 free throws tonight. Former team record was 22. – 10:29 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

And that’s a new career high for @Jerami Grant with 44 points in 40 minutes – 10:29 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Career-high 44 points for Jerami Grant – 10:29 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Carry @Jerami Grant to the Margiela in Greenwich – 10:23 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks were on the road so they hadn’t let anyone score their career high inside MSG in a while – so they figured they’d let two guys get their career highs tonight to make up for last time – 10:22 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Dejounte Murray (currently with 37 points) has surpassed his previous career-high for points in a game (36, 11/2/22 at NYK). – 10:19 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

ANFERNEE SIMONS FOR THREEEEEEE – 10:18 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

What a way to kick things off in OT 🔥

#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/EBQe9jiaMB – 10:15 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Josh Hart fouls out with 10 points, 19 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in 41 minutes. – 10:14 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

We’ll go to overtime — and by the way, Josh Hart has 18 rebounds. It’s almost like Hart and Brunson are the best big men in the game. – 10:10 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 116, Knicks 116: end of regulation. 40 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 32 points, 4 assists/rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 15 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 10 points, 18 rebounds, 4 assists for @Josh Hart. – 10:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks and Blazers heading to overtime tied at 116.

• Brunson 26-5-4

• Barrett 19-9-5, 6-21 FGs

• Quickley 18-3-4

• Grant 40 pts, 10-17 FGs

• Simons 32-4-4

• Hart 10-18-4

Blazers are 32-42 from the line. – 10:09 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

tbh that miss from jalen brunson would rank among the knicks’ best crunch-time possessions last season so i’ll take it – 10:08 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

OVERTIME IN NY

#RipCity – 10:08 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

OVERTIME. – 10:08 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Jalen Brunson gets a decent look at the buzzer, but misses short. On to overtime we go here at MSG. – 10:07 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Portland has put size on Brunson all night. He’s had to go against Jerami Grant. He’s had to go against Justise Winslow. He’s done well against both. Pretty wild for a small guard to see Winslow on him, take him to the post and for that to be the right decision. – 10:06 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Simons, drives, does it to go but he’s fouled… and the Knicks will challenge up 116-114 with 9.0 seconds to play – 10:05 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

A terrible shot by Anfernee Simons to get Portland the 2-for-1 with a tie game down the stretch, followed by a terrific Jalen Brunson post move inside to give NYK a 116-114 lead with 13.7 seconds to go. We’ll see if Jerami Grant (40 points) or Simons (30) has one more in them. – 10:04 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

What a move from Jalen Brunson. Just completely faked out Justise Winslow in the post and rolls it in to give the Knicks a 116-114 lead.

Portland ball coming out of the timeout with 13.7 seconds to go i regulation. – 10:03 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

JALEN BRUNSON!!! – 10:03 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Brunson backs down, spins into the lane and gets the push shot to go. Knicks 116, Blazers 114, 13.7 seconds to play, Portland ball after the timeout. – 10:03 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

40-piece in MSG

#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/0KuwiWFixr – 10:02 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

It’s kind of hilarious that the Knicks don’t have a single wing who can defend Jerami Grant. – 10:01 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Have a feeling this call is going to become an offensive foul on RJ Barrett for hooking Josh Hart’s arm, which won’t sit well with Knicks fans here at MSG … – 10:01 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

It’s kind of hilarious that the Knicks don’t have a single wing who can defend Jeremi Grant. – 10:00 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Jerami Grant up to 40 points tonight against the Knicks. It’s his third career 40-point game. Career-high is 43. #RipCity – 10:00 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

we probably still don’t give jerami grant enough credit for deciding to explore and strengthen his offensive dynamism mid-career. you couldn’t have envisioned a game like this from him three years ago. – 9:59 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

That’s 40 points on 10-of-17 from the field, 3-of-7 from three and 17-of-22 from the free throw line for @Jerami Grant. Blazers up 114-111 with 1:15 to play in regulation. – 9:58 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Jerami Grant has 40, three off his career high. – 9:57 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

jericho sims really hit the shot of mitchell robinson’s life – 9:55 PM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Jericho Sims in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/Uoab8LlplO – 9:55 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

They used to say Chevy Chase was such a pro on SNL that he would never break.

They used to say the same about Jericho Sims. Alas, we now know he laughs at accidental and-ones. – 9:54 PM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Jericho Sims tonight pic.twitter.com/G5v7OYWUYN – 9:53 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Jericho Sims with the and-one and we’re tied at 109-109 with 2:45 to play… in regulation – 9:53 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Jericho Sims not only closing this game, he’s hitting and-1 circus shots! – 9:53 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Something finally made Jericho Sims smile – 9:53 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

julius randle closing out pic.twitter.com/VsLXdO4Dhr – 9:48 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

The Simons spin cycle

#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/0ZjZQHdfNB – 9:47 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers once again in the bonus with 4:52 to play and trailing 104-103. – 9:46 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Block Party ‼️

Mitch has passed Kurt Thomas to become 4th on the Knicks All-Time Blocks List. pic.twitter.com/V6eZAHbbEz – 9:41 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Knicks with the first six points of the quarter to tie the game at 92-92 with 10:32 to play in regulation – 9:35 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Another rough game for RJ Barrett: 3-for-14 with 12 points in 27 minutes. – 9:32 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Sure feels like a Quickley closing game. – 9:32 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Time to close

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ECjHvouvqp – 9:30 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through three quarters, the Blazers lead the Knicks 92-86.

• Brunson 19-2-3

• Randle 16-4-2

• Quickley 11 pts, 4 asts

• Grant 28 pts, 7-13 FGs

• Simons 26 & 4

• Hart 8-14-4 – 9:30 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

We see you, T-Wat!

#RipCity | @Trendon Watford pic.twitter.com/GZoVuS3z5v – 9:29 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 92, Knicks 86: end of third quarter. 28 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 26 points, 4 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists for @Josh Hart. – 9:28 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks are just not blocking out Josh Hart at all. Huge problem. He’s picking up everything. Six offensive boards right now. – 9:28 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks-Blazers in the fourth quarter. Two writers here in a heated debate over Saved by the Bell with Mario Lopez in the crowd. – 9:26 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Some fan just missed the halfcourt shot during a timeout and got booed. Welcome to New York. – 9:21 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Feed the Big Man

@Quentin Grimes 🤝 @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/awrqhmHrqQ – 9:11 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

#JusDunk

#RipCity | @Justise Winslow pic.twitter.com/AntxBGqge6 – 9:10 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Jerami Grant went to the line 12 times in the second quarter alone — and the Blazers lead the Knicks, 62-61, after trailing by 14 in the second quarter. – 8:59 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Massive first half for Jerami Grant here at MSG tonight, as he has 25 points — including going 12-for-14 from the free throw line — to give Portland a 62-61 lead without Dame Lillard. – 8:53 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

What happens when you commit unnecessary fouls is the officials start to anticipate fouls that aren’t there. #Knicks starters had 8 of the 13 fouls in the second quarter. Gave back a comfortable early lead. – 8:50 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Blazers lead heading into halftime

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/yZbpXxHRkV – 8:48 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

You wanna talk problematic?

Jerami Grant attempted FOURTEEN free throws in the first half. The Blazers took 28. Nine Knicks have a foul and seven have at least two.

Gotta defend without fouling better than that. – 8:46 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks have given up 206 points in the last six quarters they’ve played at MSG

(4 quarters vs. OKC and tonight’s first half vs. Portland – 8:46 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 62, Knicks 61: Portland goes 20-5 in the final 4:30 of the half to take a one-point lead into the intermission. 25 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 15 points, 4 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 8:46 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. The Trail Blazers, who once trailed by as many as 14, lead the Knicks 62-61.

• Brunson 16-2-3

• Radle 10 & 3

• Barrett 7-6-2

• Quickley 8 pts, 2 asts

• Grant 25 pts, 6-11 FGs – 8:45 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

25 for JG in the half

#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/oAvyTuJ4Pt – 8:44 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Grants draws the foul on the drive and Portland is shooting their 27th and 28th free throws of the night – 8:42 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers have four threes tonight and Nurk has half of them, a real good news/bad news kinda thing. – 8:38 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Grant rolled his ankle stayed down while the play was still active and is trying to walk it of as Nurkic shoots free throws. – 8:33 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Pretty, pretty good. pic.twitter.com/lVsdMVQd0e – 8:31 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Possibly the most impressive thing Jalen Brunson has brought the Knicks is consistency. It’s not just that he’s a good point guard, which he is. It’s that he so seldom has bad games. Really steady night to night. And another strong start for him in this one. – 8:29 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Shae sinks it

#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/8yApzKMaQV – 8:21 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers in the bonus with over 8 minutes to play in the first half, and they could use all the help they can get trailing 41-32. – 8:19 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

DEUCE! – 8:11 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

12 down.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/LnZZGece0W – 8:10 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

A walking bucket

#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/dCqZASGQL9 – 8:09 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Quickley finishes the first quarter with 8 straight points – and a reverse, over the shoulder attempt for a heat check or trying to get a foul at the buzzer. Knicks up 31-25. – 8:08 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Blazers 31-25.

• Quickley 8 pts

• Randle 5 & 3

• Grimes 5-3-2

• Brunson 5 & 2

• Grant 10 pts, 2 asts – 8:08 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Knicks 31, Blazers 25: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 5 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 44 percent, NYK 46 percent. – 8:08 PM

8 Straight points for Quick

8 Straight points for Quick 🎯 – 8:07 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Jerami Grant has been the perfect Trail Blazer. Makes so much sense for them on both sides. – 8:07 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Eight straight from Quickley – 8:07 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers had that Toppin cut sniffed out before be even made the move – 8:03 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

B E A S T

#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/S12YqtgsKy – 8:02 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks and Blazers have been two of the league’s worst teams defender after committing turnovers this season. Only one live-ball turnover so far in this game. Especially important for these two teams that they limit those. – 7:57 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Ant is at it again!

#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/M8DaBFjAR9 – 7:51 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers outscore the Knicks 12-3 in the last two and a half minutes to take a 12-7 advantage at the first timeout – 7:50 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

QDot with the reverse off the Mitch Block 🚫 pic.twitter.com/dksHTrMCCW – 7:48 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

If the Knicks are going to double Nurk, the guards gotta hit from outside. – 7:45 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Starting 5 in The Garden.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/EVq16KjDMM – 7:42 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

City Edition Warmups

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Welcome to Adam Silver’s NBA. In just the last week, the Knicks have played the Nuggets without Jokic, the Suns without Chris Paul and now the Blazers without Dame Lillard. – 7:26 PM

📸

📸 pic.twitter.com/VJT1CRKIzF – 7:13 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

JG for the kids

#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/ZoDYaHvTbt – 7:08 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks’ starters:

Jalen Brunson

Quentin Grimes

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – 6:59 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🏀 #RipCity vs. @New York Knicks

⌚️ 4:30PM PT

📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW

📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/VQTdLjleZs – 6:47 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

New York, we missed you

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And yes, Spoelstra noted the many Villanova products in the building after his Portland Pilots stung Villanova today. – 6:25 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Friday fits

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/KXi11g0KXC – 6:12 PM

Back Home

Back Home 🏡 #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/dQ6LAcgrdw – 6:08 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Mitchell Robinson (right knee) is in tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Cam Reddish (right groin) and Derrick “Two Toes” Rose (sore right toe) are out. – 5:55 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Injury update for tonight’s game.

Mitchell Robinson (Sore right knee) is available.

Out:

Derrick Rose (Sore right toe)

Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) pic.twitter.com/Sbr0oSIgTj – 5:55 PM

Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow

Mitchell Robinson is IN and Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish are OUT tonight vs Portland. More details coming your way on @MSGNetworks at 7 pm with @BillPidto @McNuttMonica @Alan Hahn @Wally Szcerzbiak, Mike Breen and me. Join us!!! #knicks – 5:53 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Mitchell Robinson is a go tonight. Rose and reddish still out. – 5:51 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose are out tonight, per Thibs.

Mitchell Robinson is available – 5:51 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Mitchell Robinson will play tonight for the Knicks, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose will not, per Tom Thibodeau. – 5:44 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

#GAMEDAY

#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/QVvJofzNOW – 2:15 PM

