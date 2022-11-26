ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Cape May County man was shot at Thursday night after he confronted two suspects breaking into his car. According to police, at around 11:25 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of East Anna Street. “Upon the officers’ arrival, it was determined the victim discovered two subjects standing by his vehicle with the driver’s side door open,” the Middle Township Police Department reported. “The victim chased the subjects, on foot, west on East Anna St. towards Route 9. According to the victim, while pursuing the subjects, one of them turned and The post Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ

A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ driving instructor charged with groping student

A 69-year-old man from Egg Harbor Township who was a driving school instructor has been charged with allegedly inappropriately touching a teenager during a driving lesson. The Absecon Police Department says they were notified of the incident on Thanksgiving Day. The investigation revealed that Jay Vyas, a driving instructor for...
ABSECON, NJ
jerseybites.com

New NJ Restaurants, From North to South Jersey

The holidays are here. Time to put on a big comfy sweater and head out to eat, eat, and eat some more. Whether it’s brunch, dinner, or grabbing a coffee with friends, we have your go-to list for new restaurants across New Jersey. Nobu, Atlantic City. The world-renowned Nobu...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. city celebrates Christmas with annual parade

Millville held its annual Christmas parade Friday night. The parade, which had the theme of “Your favorite Christmas story,” delighted children and adults alike as it traveled the approximately one-mile route along High Street from Harrison Avenue to Main Street at City Hall. Santa waved to the crowd...
MILLVILLE, NJ
centraljersey.com

Early morning fire destroys Hopewell Township house

A Madison Avenue house was destroyed by an early morning fire, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. A neighbor reported smoke in the area and police were dispatched to investigate it at 1:33 a.m. Nov. 25. When police officers arrived, they found the house fully involved in flames. The house was unoccupied.
PENNINGTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy