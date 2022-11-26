Read full article on original website
Victim also charged after stabbing fight at NJ casino caught on video
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities in New Jersey say they are seeking three people and have issued a summons to a fourth person in connection with a stabbing at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving Day. Atlantic City police say officers were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday to The...
Oops! SUV Drives Through Front of Egg Harbor Township, NJ 7-Eleven Store
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pedal mixup led to an SUV driving through the front window of a 7-Eleven store Sunday morning. George Watson, of Somers Point, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake of the 2000 Toyota 4Runner while parking in front of the store on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township around 11 a.m., according to police Lt. Steve Slusarski.
Driver Amazingly Uninjured in Buena Vista Twp., NJ, Crash, Fire
After seeing the photos of the crash that happened early Saturday, Nov 26 on Weymouth Road in Newtonville, Buena Vista Twp, you would never believe that the driver in the one-car crash walked away uninjured. But, that's what happened. First responders were called to the scene of a one-car crash...
It’s been 31 years since this boy disappeared in Middle Township, NJ
Today marks 31 years since Mark Himebaugh disappeared. On November 25, 1991, 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh was walking towards a playground in Del Haven, Middle Township, and he hasn't been seen since. According to Middle Township Police, a park guard was the last person to see him at about 4:00 that...
EHT man had pending weapons offense when arrested in multiple burglaries
An Egg Harbor Township man who allegedly burglarized the same convenience store three times was on pretrial intervention for a deadly weapon offense at the time of his arrest, he told a judge. Seamus Manley, 25, was jailed last Sunday after he was found inside the store at the Sunoco...
Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Cape May County man was shot at Thursday night after he confronted two suspects breaking into his car. According to police, at around 11:25 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of East Anna Street. "Upon the officers' arrival, it was determined the victim discovered two subjects standing by his vehicle with the driver's side door open," the Middle Township Police Department reported. "The victim chased the subjects, on foot, west on East Anna St. towards Route 9. According to the victim, while pursuing the subjects, one of them turned and
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
Camden City Woman Charged With Murder Following Fatal Stabbing on Thanksgiving
A Camden City woman has been charged with Murder in the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old man on Thursday, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel. Rodriguez. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., Camden County Police Department received a 911 call...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Wanted Man Flees, Surrenders After Standoff
The Atlantic City Police Department says a wanted man surrendered after fleeing from detectives and then refusing to leave an apartment. 22-year-old Kenneth Marlow of Atlantic City was wanted for a shots-fired incident, where no one was injured, that occurred earlier this month. He has now been charged with unlawful...
Atlantic City anti-violence worker among four charged in stabbings at Harrah’s
Four men are charged in a melee at Harrah’s Atlantic City that led to three people being stabbed. One of the victims is among those charged, and has been released on a summons.
Woman pulled from water after fiery crash in Gloucester, NJ
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police pulled an injured woman from a body of water after finding a car and truck on fire before dawn on Thanksgiving morning. Initial reports from police indicate the woman may have made her way into the pond because her vehicle was on fire. Police received...
5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
NJ driving instructor charged with groping student
A 69-year-old man from Egg Harbor Township who was a driving school instructor has been charged with allegedly inappropriately touching a teenager during a driving lesson. The Absecon Police Department says they were notified of the incident on Thanksgiving Day. The investigation revealed that Jay Vyas, a driving instructor for...
South Jersey city’s Christmas parade honors fire department’s 150th anniversary (PHOTOS)
Vineland held its annual Christmas parade Saturday night with the theme, “A Firefighter’s Christmas,” that honored the city fire department’s 150th anniversary. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in a sleigh and Santa used his magic to light the Christmas lights on Landis Avenue.
New NJ Restaurants, From North to South Jersey
The holidays are here. Time to put on a big comfy sweater and head out to eat, eat, and eat some more. Whether it's brunch, dinner, or grabbing a coffee with friends, we have your go-to list for new restaurants across New Jersey. Nobu, Atlantic City. The world-renowned Nobu...
Tractor Trailer Hauling Municipal Waste Catches Fire On I-195 In Upper Freehold Township
November 25, 2022 UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Firefighters from Hope Fire Company of Allentown were dispatched to I-195 west bound…
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems
Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.
N.J. city celebrates Christmas with annual parade
Millville held its annual Christmas parade Friday night. The parade, which had the theme of "Your favorite Christmas story," delighted children and adults alike as it traveled the approximately one-mile route along High Street from Harrison Avenue to Main Street at City Hall. Santa waved to the crowd...
Early morning fire destroys Hopewell Township house
A Madison Avenue house was destroyed by an early morning fire, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. A neighbor reported smoke in the area and police were dispatched to investigate it at 1:33 a.m. Nov. 25. When police officers arrived, they found the house fully involved in flames. The house was unoccupied.
Alert Homeowner Gets 2 Atlantic City, NJ, Teens Charged With Car Burglaries in Ventnor
Police in Ventnor say two teens from Atlantic City have been charged with car burglaries and the arrests are being credited to an alert homeowner. The scene unfolded Monday night at around 8:30 when a resident witnessed two subjects pulling on car door handles in the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue.
