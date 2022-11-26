ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

What’s Right With Schools: A look back at 2022

By Laura Hutchinson
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MVWV3_0jNrv84e00

(WTNH) – For many students and their families, 2022 was a year of trying to get back to normal after the disruptions caused by the pandemic. There have been more challenges than ever.

Each week, News 8 has been showcasing What’s Right With Schools. It shows how different districts are going above and beyond to help kids succeed.

We’re taking a look back at some of the important stories we told from inside schools this year. To see individual stories, click here.

Watch the video above for the full What’s Right With Schools 2022 Special.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Plainfield man accused of abusing 4-month-old baby

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield man accused of abusing a 4-month-old baby faced a judge Wednesday. Plainfield police arrested Sean Holmes, 38, Tuesday night and charged him with first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and interfering with officers. The Plainfield Police […]
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

One dead in wrong way DUI crash on I-95 in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and another has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a car crash on I-95 North in Milford. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. James Tedesco, 41, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck the vehicle of Tianzhu […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

VIDEO: Several buildings destroyed in Mystic following 4-alarm fire

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mystic Fire Department and several other emergency crews responded to a 4-alarm fire in Mystic that burned down several large buildings on Sunday night. Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi with the Mystic Fire Department stated that they received a 911 call just before 9 p.m. reporting smoke in the area of […]
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

Brothers killed in ‘targeted’ shooting on Barker Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two brothers were killed in what police believe was a targeted shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Hartford police said they received a 911 call around 1 a.m. reporting that someone was shot inside a second-floor apartment on Barker Street. Officers found Cesar Deaza-Escobar, 20, and Jonas Deaza-Escobar, 19, suffering from […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police: 6 people, assailant dead in Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia late Tuesday, leaving six people dead, police said, in the second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The assailant is also dead. The store in Chesapeake is now safe, Officer Leo Kosinski said in the early hours of Wednesday. The […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTNH

Cheshire officials hold event to bring women in business together

(WTNH) — Encouraging and promoting economic growth, the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce is holding an event to bring women in business together. The event is being held on Friday, Dec. 2. President of the Chamber of Commerce, Yetta Augur, joined News 8 along with the Coordinator of Economic Development and Grant Writing for the Town […]
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

Your state quarter could be worth $55

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –Your state quarter might be worth more than 25 pretty pennies. Odds are, however, that the quarter in your collection is only worth a quarter. But if it’s in mint condition, you’ll get at least a dollar — or even up to $55 — for it. The U.S. Mint State Quarters […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

I-95 north re-opens following wrong-way crash

WEST HAVEN/ MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several parts of Interstate 95 were shut down Saturday morning due to multi-vehicle accidents. Interstate 95 northbound between Exits 34 and 35 in Milford was for a time for a two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver. Officials say the crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. The wrong way driver was […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Two dead following car crash on Route 15 in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people are dead following a car crash on Route 15 Saturday morning. Officials said an Infinity G35 was traveling in the left lane of two on Route 15 southbound approximately one mile north of Exit 66 when it went off the roadway up a grass embankment and struck a tree. The […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Wife of fallen Bristol officer, police chief release video

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A heartfelt message of gratitude from the Bristol Police Department and Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife ahead of Thanksgiving. It’s been a tough time for the brave men and women in blue as they and their community mourns the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. On Wednesday, Bristol Police […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

One dead after two-car crash on I-95 South in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died following a car accident on I-95 South in West Haven, police said. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. One vehicle was traveling at a suspected high speed and hit the back of another car. Delvon West, 35, was a passenger in the car […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford group offers free Thanksgiving breakfast to those in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A free pre-Thanksgiving breakfast was held Wednesday morning in Hartford. The group “Angel of Edgewood” helps people who are food insecure. On Wednesday morning, the group provided people with a hot breakfast buffet and breakfast sandwiches. “This time of year, usually people are giving out turkeys, but a lot of people […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Stretch Your Dollar: Looking ahead to Black Friday

(WTNH) — Ready, set, shop! Adobe revealed its data on trillions of online transactions and in the first three weeks of November, consumers have spent a little more than $64.5 billion online. Compared to last year, that’s higher by only 1/10th of a percent. “Spending is on par with uh 2021, and uh kind of […]
WTNH

One wounded in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in New Haven, according to police. The shooting occurred near Newhall Street and Reed Street, officials said. Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting The focus of the investigation appeared to be on a brown SUV with bullet holes. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy