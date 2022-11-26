Read full article on original website
'Monster Mom' Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in Bronx
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in Bronx
Mother Was Charged For Allegedly Killing Her 2 Toddlers
Two Children Were Stabbed To Death, Police Arrested the Mother
Teen suspect in Staten Island Mall stabbing facing several charges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The alleged 16-year-old suspect in Friday night’s stabbing at the Staten Island Mall has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com. The incident took place in the second...
Man killed in early-morning Upper Manhattan shooting: Police
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Police are looking for five suspects to question about this incident.
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in Bronx
BRONX - Residents in a Bronx community are mourning after a mother was in custody in the fatal stabbing of her two young boys at a homeless shelter. Shock permeated the Mount Hope neighborhood where a mother was in custody after the fatal stabbing of her two children Deshawn Fleming, age 3 and 11-month-old Octavius Canada. Hours after the murder a makeshift memorial was created by residents outside the building on Echo Place.
NYPD: Port Richmond man, 27, arrested for allegedly possessing loaded semi-automatic handgun
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The NYPD arrested a 27-year-old Port Richmond man in connection with a firearm that police allege they recovered on Staten Island. The loaded gun, a Walther PK380 semi-automatic handgun, was discovered by police in the confines of the 121st Precinct, according to a post on the precinct’s Twitter feed late Friday night.
Gunman chases victim down the block during Brooklyn shooting
The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind his own car.
Nassau County police precinct badly damaged in fire
Officials say the building was so badly damaged that a new stationhouse will have to be built.
Source: Reported theft of stolen car leads to individual being tasered by police in Stapleton; he’s being treated at the hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A suspect who allegedly resisted arrest in Stapleton was taken to the hospital after being tasered by police, according to sources. An individual is in custody at Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton. The individual was alert and conscious after being treated by EMS at the scene, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Off-duty NYPD officer found dead in LI home: report
An off-duty NYPD officer was found dead at his home on Long Island. The 44-year-old officer’s wife found him dead in their Suffolk County home Saturday, according to the sources.
Man shoves, punches NYPD officers in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly got into a fight with two officers in Brooklyn on Friday, punching one in the face. According to authorities, at around 4:20 p.m., two uniformed police officers were patrolling on foot near the intersection of Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush. when they spotted the suspect obstructing traffic.
Man arrested for Brooklyn psychiatric facility death: police
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a man who was found unresponsive in the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in September, police announced. Shakim Devega, 28, was found unresponsive at the facility on Clarkson Avenue, near Albany Avenue, on Sept. 20, according to the NYPD. Police […]
Cops searching for man who groped woman, 27, on Bronx bus
Police are searching for a man who groped a 27-year-old woman on a bus this summer. The woman was riding the #319 Westchester Bee-line Bus through the Bronx on July 28.
Two women robbed on the No. 3 train in Manhattan: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two women were robbed at knifepoint while riding a No. 3 subway train in Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said on Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train in Upper Manhattan around 3 a.m. when two robbers pulled out a knife and demanded the victims hand over their […]
Off-Duty NYPD School Cross Guard Arrested in The Bronx
An off-duty, NYPD school cross guard was arrested in The Bronx, police said. On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6.29 p.m., police said an off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged in the 49th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens, and Pelham Gardens.
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
Victim stabbed, robbed by man who asked him for a cigarette on the subway
A 34-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by a man who asked him for a cigarette on a Manhattan subway Tuesday, police said.
Police: 28-year-old man raped 2 women in Castle Hill
Police say 28-year-old Dashawn Williams has been charged with two counts of rape and two menacing charges for raping a 25-year-old woman in Castle Hill in September.
Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations
Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
NYPD: Woman falls onto subway tracks, 2 women sought
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.Thankfully, no train was coming.The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.
NYPD officers rescue malnourished dog, seven puppies in Queens; arrest owner
QUEENS (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Queens rescued a severely malnourished Great Dane and her seven puppies during a traffic stop on Saturday night, according to the 104th Precinct. Officers spotted the dogs during a vehicle stop on Woodhaven Boulevard. They were “in a confined plastic container,” police said. The mom and puppies were brought […]
Watch: NYPD officers, bystander save man who fell on NYC subway tracks
NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers and a bystander raced to save a man who fell on the tracks at a Manhattan subway station, plucking him out of the way of an oncoming train in a daring rescue captured by an officer’s body camera.
