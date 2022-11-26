ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

BronxVoice

House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in Bronx

BRONX - Residents in a Bronx community are mourning after a mother was in custody in the fatal stabbing of her two young boys at a homeless shelter. Shock permeated the Mount Hope neighborhood where a mother was in custody after the fatal stabbing of her two children Deshawn Fleming, age 3 and 11-month-old Octavius Canada. Hours after the murder a makeshift memorial was created by residents outside the building on Echo Place.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Port Richmond man, 27, arrested for allegedly possessing loaded semi-automatic handgun

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The NYPD arrested a 27-year-old Port Richmond man in connection with a firearm that police allege they recovered on Staten Island. The loaded gun, a Walther PK380 semi-automatic handgun, was discovered by police in the confines of the 121st Precinct, according to a post on the precinct’s Twitter feed late Friday night.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Source: Reported theft of stolen car leads to individual being tasered by police in Stapleton; he’s being treated at the hospital

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A suspect who allegedly resisted arrest in Stapleton was taken to the hospital after being tasered by police, according to sources. An individual is in custody at Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton. The individual was alert and conscious after being treated by EMS at the scene, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Man shoves, punches NYPD officers in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly got into a fight with two officers in Brooklyn on Friday, punching one in the face. According to authorities, at around 4:20 p.m., two uniformed police officers were patrolling on foot near the intersection of Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush. when they spotted the suspect obstructing traffic.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for Brooklyn psychiatric facility death: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a man who was found unresponsive in the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in September, police announced. Shakim Devega, 28, was found unresponsive at the facility on Clarkson Avenue, near Albany Avenue, on Sept. 20, according to the NYPD. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Two women robbed on the No. 3 train in Manhattan: police

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two women were robbed at knifepoint while riding a No. 3 subway train in Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said on Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train in Upper Manhattan around 3 a.m. when two robbers pulled out a knife and demanded the victims hand over their […]
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Off-Duty NYPD School Cross Guard Arrested in The Bronx

An off-duty, NYPD school cross guard was arrested in The Bronx, police said. On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6.29 p.m., police said an off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged in the 49th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens, and Pelham Gardens.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations

Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman falls onto subway tracks, 2 women sought

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.Thankfully, no train was coming.The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officers rescue malnourished dog, seven puppies in Queens; arrest owner

QUEENS (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Queens rescued a severely malnourished Great Dane and her seven puppies during a traffic stop on Saturday night, according to the 104th Precinct. Officers spotted the dogs during a vehicle stop on Woodhaven Boulevard. They were “in a confined plastic container,” police said. The mom and puppies were brought […]
QUEENS, NY
