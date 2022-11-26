Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
Blue Devils see ranking slide once again
Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball squad began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and remained in that position after the first week of college hoops. But then the Blue Devils, now 6-2 overall, dropped a spot last week due to their 69-64 loss to the then-No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions ...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (conditioning) starting Friday for Denver; Davon Reed back to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Davon Reed back to the bench.
KOCO
Green, Sengun, Smith lead Rockets past Thunder, 118-105
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 28 points and a career-high nine assists, Alperen Sengun added 21 points, a career-best 18 rebounds and seven assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-105 on Saturday night. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. had his third double-double with 15 points...
numberfire.com
Kenyon Martin Jr. coming off Houston's bench on Saturday night
Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin Jr. will resume his previous second unit role after Eric Gordon was picked as Saturday's starter. In 27.5 minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to produce 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and...
Tyrese Maxey’s Tweet About Shake Milton After 76ers Beat Magic
Tyrese Maxey shows support for his teammate Shake Milton while tuned into the matchup from home.
Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Dallas Mavericks "plan to sign" four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Alperen Sengun (groin) for inactive Bruno Fernando on Saturday
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his 13th start this season after Bruno Fernando was held out for injury maintenance reasons. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sengun to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Sengun's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Houston's Alperen Sengun (groin) available for Saturday's contest versus Thunder
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) is active for Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his return to the court after sitting out one game with a hip injury. In a matchup against a Thunder team ranked 27th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Sengun to score 32.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Miami's Duncan Robinson (ankle) out on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Robinson will miss his third straight game with a left ankle sprain. Look for Gabe Vincent to see more minutes on Friday night. Vincent's projection includes 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (back) available for Portland on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Eubanks has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Nets on Sunday. Our models expect Eubanks to play 19.1 minutes against Brooklyn. Eubanks' Sunday projection includes 7.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. McDaniels will make his second start this season after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. In 28.4 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 24.3 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 10.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy (foot) active for Pelicans on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy will return after missing two games with a foot ailment. In 24.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Murphy to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Andrew Nembhard (knee) questionable for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nembhard has missed three straight games with a left knee bruise. Expect Aaron Nesmith to start at the three if Nembhard is inactive versus a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Malachi Flynn playing second unit role for Toronto on Saturday
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn is not starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Flynn will come off the bench after Fred VanVleet was named Saturday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 153.2 minutes this season, Flynn is averaging 0.91 FanDuel points per minute and a 21.0% usage rate.
numberfire.com
Dalano Banton (ankle) out Saturday for Toronto
Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Banton was originally listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, he has now been ruled out of action versus Luka Doncic and Co. In 15 games this season, Banton...
numberfire.com
Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) available for Lakers Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will play Friday in the team'sm game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toscano-Anderson was listed probable due to mid back soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. In 10 games this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.6 points,...
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
Comments / 0