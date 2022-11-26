Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
Tyrese Maxey’s Tweet About Shake Milton After 76ers Beat Magic
Tyrese Maxey shows support for his teammate Shake Milton while tuned into the matchup from home.
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Miami's Duncan Robinson (ankle) will not play Sunday
The Miami Heat have ruled out Duncan Robinson for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson will take another game off as he deals with an ankle injury, and has now been sidelined for a week. Robinson has not started in a game yet this season and is averaging 12.9...
Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. savagely troll Trae Young after comeback win vs. Hawks
The Houston Rockets haven’t been a very good team to start the 2022-23 season, despite being led by the solid backcourt duo of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. The Rockets entered their contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night with the worst record in the league at 3-14, which is why their eventual victory over them was such a shock.
Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
numberfire.com
Kenyon Martin Jr. coming off Houston's bench on Saturday night
Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin Jr. will resume his previous second unit role after Eric Gordon was picked as Saturday's starter. In 27.5 minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to produce 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Alperen Sengun (groin) for inactive Bruno Fernando on Saturday
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his 13th start this season after Bruno Fernando was held out for injury maintenance reasons. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sengun to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Sengun's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (conditioning) starting Friday for Denver; Davon Reed back to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Davon Reed back to the bench.
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup with the Rockets
Oklahoma City Thunder (8-11, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (4-14, 15th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 233. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Houston Rockets. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the league scoring 31.0 points per...
numberfire.com
Allen Robinson (ankle) ruled out for Rams in Week 12
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll be held out due to an ankle injury. In his absence, expect more work for Ben Skowronek and Brandon Powell.
Updated fantasy basketball points league rankings
Updated fantasy basketball points league rankings featuring Jalen Brunson in the top 20.
numberfire.com
Dean Wade starting in Cleveland's Friday lineup for inactive Lamar Stevens (illness)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wade will start at the three after Lamar Stevens was ruled out on Friday night. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wade to score 16.7 FanDuel points. Wade's projection includes 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Andrew Nembhard (knee) still out for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nembhard was listed questionable for Sunday's contest as he continues to deal with a left knee bruise. While he is progressing in his recovery, he's not quite ready to return. Expect another start for Aaron Nesmith on the wing.
numberfire.com
Bruno Fernando (knee) starting in Houston's Friday lineup for inactive Alperen Sengun (groin)
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Fernando will make his third start this season after an extended absence with left knee soreness. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Fernando to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Fernando's projection includes 9.4 points, 6.3...
numberfire.com
Malachi Flynn playing second unit role for Toronto on Saturday
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn is not starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Flynn will come off the bench after Fred VanVleet was named Saturday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 153.2 minutes this season, Flynn is averaging 0.91 FanDuel points per minute and a 21.0% usage rate.
numberfire.com
Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) available for Lakers Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will play Friday in the team'sm game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toscano-Anderson was listed probable due to mid back soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. In 10 games this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Dalano Banton (ankle) out Saturday for Toronto
Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Banton was originally listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, he has now been ruled out of action versus Luka Doncic and Co. In 15 games this season, Banton...
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 12 matchup
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Williams will sit out after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more volume versus a Cardinals' unit ranked 13th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
Shake Milton, Tobias Harris Dominate as 76ers Defeat Magic
The 76ers picked up a second-straight win in Orlando on Sunday night.
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) upgraded to probable Sunday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Strus was originally listed questionable due to a shoulder impingement. However, on the latest injury report, he is now labeled with a probable tag. Expect him to play. Our models project...
Comments / 0