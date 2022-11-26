ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Beamer provides injury update on South Carolina WR Josh Vann

South Carolina pulled off a major upset on Saturday with a 31-30 victory vs. in-state rival Clemson. After the win, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer provided an injury update on wide receiver Josh Vann. Beamer confirms that Vann has a non-ACL knee injury. The injury was sustained on a 3rd...
Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome

Gamecocks back in top-25 after Clemson win

(WACH) — After back to back top-10 wins over Tennessee and Clemson, South Carolina football is back in the poll rankings for the second time this season. The Gamecocks are ranked 20th in the AP poll and 20th in the USA Today Coaches Poll following their 31-30 upset of No. 8 Clemson, marking their highest ranking since 2014.
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts

The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
South Carolina savagely trolls Clemson after snapping Tigers' home winning streak

South Carolina has snapped Clemson’s home winning streak, on the gridiron and on social media. Entering Saturday’s Palmetto Bowl, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers had won their past 40 home games. The Gamecocks put an end to that with a 31-30 win over the No. 7 Tigers. The win for Shane Beamer’s squad also snapped Clemson’s 8 consecutive victories in the rivalry series, dating back to 2013.
Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss

For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
Greenville mini golf offers holiday light show while you play

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville mini golf course is offering a hole-in-one holiday tradition. Takeoff Mini Golf is offering a nighttime putting experience to help you get into the holiday spirit. The course and pavilion are lit up with more than 100,000 lights, and you get to play with...
Greenville picked No. 1 for ‘The South’s Best Cities on the Rise’

On news of Greenville, South Carolina, taking the No. 1 spot for Southern Living’s “The South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022” (in addition to many other accolades), the people behind #yeahTHATGreenville have crafted an impressive array of images of the city and surrounding areas. And no Greenville image mash-up would be complete without stunning photos of the Furman University campus. See places to go, things to do, venues for good food and drink, gorgeous Furman bell tower images and more at VisitGreenvilleSC’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
Teen dead after Laurens Co. shooting

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
