MedicalXpress
Exploring birth choices after previous cesarean and risk of pelvic floor surgery
Vaginal birth after a previous cesarean section is associated with an increased risk of pelvic floor surgery compared with planning another cesarean, according to research publishing in PLoS Medicine. The findings provide useful information to help women who have had a previous cesarean section when planning how to give birth in their next pregnancy.
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
MedicalXpress
Afternoon or evening physical activity is linked to reduced insulin resistance, better control of blood sugar
A new study published in Diabetologia finds that afternoon or evening physical activity is associated with reduced insulin resistance (and thus better blood sugar control) when compared with an even distribution of physical activity through the day. Morning physical activity offered no advantages, concluded the study by Dr. Jeroen van der Velde and colleagues at Department of Clinical Epidemiology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands.
scitechdaily.com
250% Increased Risk – A New Study Adds to the List of Risk Factors for Dementia
Psychotic disorders can increase your risk of dementia by 250%. According to a review of the existing evidence conducted by University College London researchers, people with psychotic disorders like schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia. The recent systematic review and...
scitechdaily.com
Drinking Even Low Amounts of Alcohol During Pregnancy Changes Baby’s Brain Structure
Drinking alcohol even in low to moderate amounts during pregnancy can change the baby’s brain structure and delay brain development, according to a new MRI study. Next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), the results of the study will be presented. “Fetal...
MedicalXpress
HIV-positive patients with cancer may have accelerated biological aging
Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20.
Medical News Today
Researchers discover a link between dementia risk and sleep apnea
Researchers investigated the mechanisms linking obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to dementia in mice. They found that intermittent low oxygen levels from OSA contribute to Alzheimer’s disease pathology in mice. Experts noted that these findings highlight the importance of screening for OSA in middle-aged and older individuals to reduce Alzheimer’s...
BioMed Central
A multi-country, prospective cohort study to evaluate the economic implications of relapse among children recovered from severe acute malnutrition: a study protocol
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 139 (2022) Cite this article. Community-based management of acute malnutrition (CMAM) is an effective intervention at recovering children from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and preventing mortality. However, there is growing evidence that for many children recovery is not sustained post-discharge. This study will assess the economic implications of relapse by calculating the average cost of treating a case of SAM that relapses after initial CMAM treatment compared to the cost of a case that remains recovered for 6 months post-discharge.
BioMed Central
Public health nurses’ experiences working with children who are next of kin: a qualitative study
There are a substantial number of children who are the next of kin of parents suffering from illness or substance abuse. These children can experience emotional and behavioral problems and may need support from professionals. In Norway, the specialist health service in hospitals is required to have a designated practitioner in each department to ensure support for and follow up of children who are next of kin; however, this is not regulated by law in the health care in the municipalities. The aim of this study was to explore public health nurse’s experiences working with children who are next of kin.
BioMed Central
A general framework for selecting work participation outcomes in intervention studies among persons with health problems: a concept paper
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2189 (2022) Cite this article. Work participation is important for health and can be considered as engagement in a major area of life which is of significance for most people, but it can also be thought of as fulfilling or discharging a role. Currently, academic research lacks a comprehensive classification of work participation outcomes. The International Classification of Functioning is the foremost model in defining work functioning and its counterpart work disability, but it does not provide a critical (core) set of outcomes. Standardizing the definitions and nomenclature used in the research of work participation would ensure that the outcomes of studies are comparable, and practitioners and guideline developers can better decide what works best. As work participation is a broad umbrella term including outcome categories which need unambiguous differentiation, a framework needs to be developed first.
ajmc.com
Unintended Pregnancy May Increase Risk of Postpartum Depression, Study Finds
The risk of experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression may be higher in women who give birth after unintended pregnancies vs those who get pregnant intentionally, according to a recent study. The risk of experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression (PPD) may be higher in women who give birth resulting from unintended...
BioMed Central
Implementing the language comprehension test C-BiLLT: a qualitative description study using the COM-B model of behaviour change
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1421 (2022) Cite this article. It is challenging to reliably assess the language comprehension of children with severe motor and speech impairments using traditional assessment tools. The Computer Based instrument for Low motor Language Testing (C-BiLLT) aims to reduce barriers to evidence-based assessment for this population by allowing children to access the test using non-traditional methods such as eye gaze so they can independently respond to test items. The purpose of this study is to develop a contextualized understanding of the factors that influenced clinicians’ implementation of the C-BILLT in practice in the Netherlands and Norway.
Remote work is changing the way you spend money and it could be reshaping your city to look more like a doughnut
Working from home is creating permanent changes in city economies.
BioMed Central
Perfectionism as a predictor of physician burnout
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1425 (2022) Cite this article. Burnout is common among physicians and has detrimental effects on patient care and physician health. Recent editorials call attention to perfectionism in medicine; however, no studies to date have examined the effect of perfectionism on burnout in physicians practicing in the United States. This study examined associations among demographics, perfectionism and personality traits, and burnout among practicing physicians.
labpulse.com
Widespread HbA1c screening enables earlier type 2 diabetes diagnosis in U.K. study
Type 2 diabetes is often asymptomatic and frequently remains undiagnosed, unless caught in routine screening or if symptoms develop. Given the health risks of type 2 diabetes and the social costs and impact of the disease, especially when undiagnosed and unchecked, many countries have implemented HbA1c screening programs to diagnose and treat diabetes as early as possible in at-risk individuals.
BioMed Central
RESET for REMISSION of type 2 diabetes through a low-calorie diet and supervised exercise combo
Type 2 diabetes (high blood sugars) happens when we gain more fat and move less than our ‘personal’ programming (genetics) demands. It’s easy to get. There are lots of ‘fast’ tasty, high-calorie foods around. It’s also easy to spend lots of hours sitting. Around 1 in 10 people have diabetes.
BioMed Central
Determinants of the use of contraceptive methods by adolescents in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: results of a cross-sectional survey
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 478 (2022) Cite this article. Family planning (FP) is an effective strategy to prevent unintended pregnancies of adolescents. We aimed at identifying the socio-demographic factors underlying the low use of contraceptive methods by teenage girls in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
Being obese ‘is bad for a child’s brain’
Being obese is bad for a child’s brain as well as their physical health, a new study reveals.Higher weight and body mass index (BMI) before adolescence are associated with poor brain health, researchers have found.They observed structural brain changes in overweight boys and girls aged nine and 10, including “significant impairment” to the integrity of the white matter.The team used MRI scan data from the biggest long-term study of brain development and child health in the United States.Researcher Simone Kaltenhauser said: “We know being obese as an adult is associated with poor brain health.“However, previous studies on children have often...
ajmc.com
Multiple Factors Associated With Diabetes in Patients With Chronic Pancreatitis
Risk factors for type 2 diabetes and features associated with pancreatic severity were associated with the risk of diabetes in patients with chronic pancreatitis. A study published in Diabetes Care found multiple factors associated with diabetes in patients with chronic pancreatitis (CP), including factors that were associated with pancreatic severity.
