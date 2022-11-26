ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Terwey, Chirhart honored for 21-plus years with county

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 2 days ago

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners honored, front row: Deb Terwey, left, MnCHOICE assessor with Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) and Gregg Chirhart, maintenance technician at Morrison County Public Works, Tuesday, upon their retirement after more than 21 years each, with the county.

“Bobby (Sanders) just commented, I don’t think Gregg’s ever missed a snow plow call in that 20-plus year span, which is remarkable,” said Morrison County Engineer Tony Hennen. “The guys that do this work often don’t get a lot of thanks, but the whole county benefits from what they do.”

“This is the best job I ever had, and I’ve been working for 50 years,” Chirhart said.

HHS Director Brad Vold said Terwey has also been an exemplary employee.

“I went back and looked at some of the things people have said about her,” he said. “Efficient, attention to detail, great boundaries, good connection with clients. We are going to miss her greatly.”

Among those honoring them were county commissioners back row (from left): Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher and Jeffrey Jelinski.

Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
