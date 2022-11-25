Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater
Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
themontclairgirl.com
Local Beauty Brands in North Jersey
There’s no doubt that everyone deserves a little TLC when it comes to skin care and beauty needs. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up a few of our local favorite beauty brands and shops to help you address skincare issues or simply refresh your makeup routine — or even as the perfect gift. From soaps and cleansers to makeup and lip balms, these local brands have you covered. Read on to learn more about these North Jersey beauty brands.
At Seton Hall Law School, an investigation and leadership change
Seton Hall University officials are awaiting the results of an internal investigation into “irregular financial transactions” at the Seton Hall School of Law, where officials announced the dean’s departure earlier this month. University spokeswoman Lauri Pine said Friday that the school is working “to ensure a thorough...
Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston
New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
Seton Hall lands 1st Class of 2023 commit in guard Isaiah Watts
Seton Hall landed its first commit in the Class of 2023 when South Kent (Conn.) combo guard Isaiah Watts committed on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 160-pound Seattle native said he also considered Missouri and UC Irvine. He also held offers from Charlotte, Fordham and George Washington.
Jersey City, New Jersey is over 400 years old!
As of 2017, Jersey City is the second largest city in New Jersey, after Newark. It's also the second most populous city in the state, again after Newark. But did you know that it's over 400 years old?
njarts.net
‘Represent!’ concert at NJPAC in Newark brings once-in-a-lifetime lineup together
Nikki Giovanni was greeted like a rock star when she performed at the “Represent! A Night of Jazz, Hip-Hop and Spoken Word” concert at Prudential Hall of NJPAC in Newark, Nov. 19. “I’m just a poet,” she said with a mischievous glint in her eye, after taking the...
Amazing Best Priced Restaurant in New Jersey is Right in Asbury Park, NJ
Let's face it the economy is having a really tough time and it makes it tough for all of us to enjoy a good meal out. There are many fantastic local restaurants here on the Jersey Shore, just is the price tag. Many local restaurants are making meals more affordable so we can go out and enjoy ourselves.
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
Recent dorm intrusions leave NYU students on high alert for their safety at school
Even with security measures in place at the NYU dorms, there have allegedly been two separate intrusions in the past few weeks. NYU students are on high alert.
New Jersey Globe
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing
Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
unionnewsdaily.com
Cranford church celebrates 150th anniversary with year of festivities
CRANFORD, NJ — St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Cranford commemorated its 150th anniversary with a yearlong celebration featuring multiple events, a surge of community spirit and a visit from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark. The festivities kicked off with a day of service on Oct. 2,...
NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion
LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63
One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
Paterson, New Jersey kicks off first restaurant week
Seventeen local restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe menus costing $17.92 through next Friday.
themontclairgirl.com
Shop Small this Holiday Season in Essex County
The holiday shopping season officially begins the day after Thanksgiving. Before you get overwhelmed, we’re checking one item off your holiday to-do list — where to support local small businesses this holiday season. From your kids to your coworkers, with so many unique stores in the Essex County area, you’re sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. And yes, we’ve included some online stores, too. Read on for a list of Essex County + North Jersey businesses to visit when looking for that perfect holiday gift.
NJ.com
North Bergen mayor marries longtime girlfriend
North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco has officiated hundreds, if not thousands, of weddings at Township Hall. On Saturday he was on the other side. The longtime mayor and state senator married longtime girlfriend Kathryn Somick at a ceremony at the Venetian in Garfield, township spokesman Phil Swibinski said. Sacco turned 76 just last month.
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
NJ.com
Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store
A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
