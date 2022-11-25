ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater

Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Local Beauty Brands in North Jersey

There’s no doubt that everyone deserves a little TLC when it comes to skin care and beauty needs. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up a few of our local favorite beauty brands and shops to help you address skincare issues or simply refresh your makeup routine — or even as the perfect gift. From soaps and cleansers to makeup and lip balms, these local brands have you covered. Read on to learn more about these North Jersey beauty brands.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

At Seton Hall Law School, an investigation and leadership change

Seton Hall University officials are awaiting the results of an internal investigation into “irregular financial transactions” at the Seton Hall School of Law, where officials announced the dean’s departure earlier this month. University spokeswoman Lauri Pine said Friday that the school is working “to ensure a thorough...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
MassLive.com

Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston

New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing

Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Cranford church celebrates 150th anniversary with year of festivities

CRANFORD, NJ — St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Cranford commemorated its 150th anniversary with a yearlong celebration featuring multiple events, a surge of community spirit and a visit from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark. The festivities kicked off with a day of service on Oct. 2,...
CRANFORD, NJ
PIX11

NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63

One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
BRONX, NY
themontclairgirl.com

Shop Small this Holiday Season in Essex County

The holiday shopping season officially begins the day after Thanksgiving. Before you get overwhelmed, we’re checking one item off your holiday to-do list — where to support local small businesses this holiday season. From your kids to your coworkers, with so many unique stores in the Essex County area, you’re sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. And yes, we’ve included some online stores, too. Read on for a list of Essex County + North Jersey businesses to visit when looking for that perfect holiday gift.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen mayor marries longtime girlfriend

North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco has officiated hundreds, if not thousands, of weddings at Township Hall. On Saturday he was on the other side. The longtime mayor and state senator married longtime girlfriend Kathryn Somick at a ceremony at the Venetian in Garfield, township spokesman Phil Swibinski said. Sacco turned 76 just last month.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store

A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

