Omaha, NE

WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Brief warm-up Monday ahead of snow chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly cloudy skies and gusty northwest winds kept temperatures a bit cooler today with highs in the mid-40s around the metro. Skies clearing out just in time for sunset will be cold conditions for the evening. We’ll cool into the mid-30s by 7pm, and down into the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows drop to around 23 degrees in Omaha, but that low comes around Midnight. South winds start to increase overnight pushing temperatures up a few degrees by morning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the Omaha metro. A dose a winter weather will likely bring very unpleasant conditions with strong winds, dropping temperatures, and some light accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the morning on Tuesday may actually be on the mild side,...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Sunday Forecast: Cooler & Breezier Conditions Return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday’s cold front will leave significantly cooler temperatures and breezy conditions for Sunday. The sunshine should return by Sunday afternoon and then an active weather pattern will move in for the start of next week... which will bring the chance for rain/snow Tuesday and Wednesday.
KETV.com

How a former college football coach solved Omaha's snow plow problem

Omaha Public Safety Training Center — The former college football coach in charge of recruiting and training Omaha snow plow drivers says you may notice streets plowed more efficiently this winter. After only having 42 of 96 jobs filled in late October of 2021, Jake Behrns says the city...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Teen driver taken into custody in Omaha after short pursuit

Cold tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s, but a brief warm-up on the way for Monday ahead of snow chances. Data shows a project to improve pedestrian safety has been successful. New approach to improve pregnancy health in Omaha. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new effort to improve maternal...
OMAHA, NE
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE

It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha apartment fire caused by cooking oil sends 1 to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an apartment caused more than $80,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment building near 27th and Harrison Street Sunday at 4:11 p.m. Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived and declared a working fire. All occupants left...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha police investigate Sunday stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening. Officers were called to a “nature unknown” call at 5:42 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl who had been stabbed more than one time. She was taken to a hospital with wounds not...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha business owners look forward to Small Business Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A big shopping weekend for businesses both big and small. The Christmas shopping season officially gets underway with Black Friday deals, but tomorrow is all about the little guys. Small business owners are hoping Small Business Saturday helps them rebound from a couple of lean years.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
OMAHA, NE

