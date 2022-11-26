Read full article on original website
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Breezy but mild Monday before snow moves in on Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our work week will start off on a pretty pleasant note for late November. The day starts with sunshine with cloud cover gradually increasing as the day goes along. Despite that, temperatures will end up in the low 50s for highs, a little bit above average...
David’s Evening Forecast - Brief warm-up Monday ahead of snow chances
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly cloudy skies and gusty northwest winds kept temperatures a bit cooler today with highs in the mid-40s around the metro. Skies clearing out just in time for sunset will be cold conditions for the evening. We’ll cool into the mid-30s by 7pm, and down into the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows drop to around 23 degrees in Omaha, but that low comes around Midnight. South winds start to increase overnight pushing temperatures up a few degrees by morning.
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the Omaha metro. A dose a winter weather will likely bring very unpleasant conditions with strong winds, dropping temperatures, and some light accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the morning on Tuesday may actually be on the mild side,...
Sunday Forecast: Cooler & Breezier Conditions Return
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday’s cold front will leave significantly cooler temperatures and breezy conditions for Sunday. The sunshine should return by Sunday afternoon and then an active weather pattern will move in for the start of next week... which will bring the chance for rain/snow Tuesday and Wednesday.
How a former college football coach solved Omaha's snow plow problem
Omaha Public Safety Training Center — The former college football coach in charge of recruiting and training Omaha snow plow drivers says you may notice streets plowed more efficiently this winter. After only having 42 of 96 jobs filled in late October of 2021, Jake Behrns says the city...
City of Omaha sees ‘measurable success’ following safety changes in Blackstone District
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six months into a pedestrian safety pilot program in the Blackstone District, the City of Omaha says the changes that have been made have proven to be helpful. The changes in the area were sparked by two major crashes in the district last year. The first...
Teen driver taken into custody in Omaha after short pursuit
Cold tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s, but a brief warm-up on the way for Monday ahead of snow chances. Data shows a project to improve pedestrian safety has been successful. New approach to improve pregnancy health in Omaha. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new effort to improve maternal...
20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE
It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
Omaha apartment fire caused by cooking oil sends 1 to hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an apartment caused more than $80,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment building near 27th and Harrison Street Sunday at 4:11 p.m. Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived and declared a working fire. All occupants left...
Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds
The troubled pension fund for Omaha teachers has shown improvement over the past five years, going from 53% fully funded to about 63%.
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
Latest Update from 3 News Now | November 26 | 10 PM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Saturday evening, November 26, 2022.
Omaha police investigate Sunday stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening. Officers were called to a “nature unknown” call at 5:42 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl who had been stabbed more than one time. She was taken to a hospital with wounds not...
Crash closes busy Lincoln intersection; police say driver may have been impaired
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A crash shut down the busy Homestead Expressway and West Van Dorn Street interchange on Monday morning. The Lincoln Police Department says it’s investigating if the driver was under the influence when they wrecked a little after 2:30 a.m. Several emergency vehicles blocked off...
'We need to hit the panic button," Metro law enforcement agencies report low staffing levels
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Law enforcement agencies sound the alarm on what they describe as critically low staffing. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it negotiated a new contract to try and combat losses to other agencies. Meantime, the Omaha police union said it's expecting a record number of...
Omaha business owners look forward to Small Business Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A big shopping weekend for businesses both big and small. The Christmas shopping season officially gets underway with Black Friday deals, but tomorrow is all about the little guys. Small business owners are hoping Small Business Saturday helps them rebound from a couple of lean years.
Sightings of a strange green creature cause holiday hysteria in Wahoo
Sightings of a strange green creature have been causing holiday hysteria as the city of Wahoo celebrates holiday festivities.
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
Giving Tuesday: A way to help local nonprofits in Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the giving season and while many of us are planning what to get our family and friends, some are preparing to give to nonprofits. Tuesday is Giving Tuesday which is a time to come together as a community and lift up...
