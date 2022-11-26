OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly cloudy skies and gusty northwest winds kept temperatures a bit cooler today with highs in the mid-40s around the metro. Skies clearing out just in time for sunset will be cold conditions for the evening. We’ll cool into the mid-30s by 7pm, and down into the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows drop to around 23 degrees in Omaha, but that low comes around Midnight. South winds start to increase overnight pushing temperatures up a few degrees by morning.

OMAHA, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO