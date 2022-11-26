Socialite Rebecca Grossman Says She's Suicidal After Receiving 'Hate' & 'Anger' For Killing 2 Brothers

mega

Socialite Rebecca Grossman said she has contemplated suicide after receiving "a lot of hate and anger" over a 2020 accident when her Mercedes GLE43 struck and killed two young brothers in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rebecca, 58, is currently awaiting a double murder trial for the deaths of Mark Iskander , 11, and his brother, Jacob Iskander , 8. She was allegedly speeding when she hit the two boys with her vehicle while driving through an upscale LA neighborhood, Westlake Village, around 7:10 PM on September 28, 2020.

Rebecca has claimed to be the victim of harassment that she said has driven her to contemplate her own death.

Rebecca Grossman with her husband, Dr. Peter Grossman. mega

Rebecca is the wife of Dr. Peter Grossman . As RadarOnline.com reported, Dr. Grossman treated Jay Leno at the Grossman Burn Center after the comedian was injured in a fire at his vintage car garage.

In an interview with Los Angles Magazine , Rebecca claimed that she is misunderstood by both police and the public.

"There is a lot of hate and anger out there," Rebecca told the magazine in October during a Zoom call at her attorney's office. "And that hate stems from believing everything that’s been put out there about who I am: that I have no remorse, that I’m this monster, that this hasn’t affected my life, that I just go about my every day as if this never happened."

"That's just not true," Rebecca added.

Rebecca alleged that the event was a tragic accident and blamed poorly lit streetlights for the crosswalk as the reason for the two boys' deaths. Nonetheless, prosecutors have chosen to pursue double murder charges.

The Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, California. mega

Rebecca shared that she had suicidal ideations.

"The thought of taking the easy way out crossed my mind," she said. "The thought of taking the easy way out crossed my mind."

"She cries every day," Dr. Grossman said on his wife's state. "She is in an emotional prison that she may never be able to get out of."

Of course, no "emotional prison" compares to the Iskanders' loss of their two young sons. Part of the prosecutor's decision to pursue double murder charges hinged on reports that Rebecca had been seen out drinking earlier that day — as well as potential street racing involvement.

Scott Erickson, who was allegedly seen drinking with Rebecca the day of the accident. mega

Allegedly, Rebecca was out drinking the same day with former LA Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson at a Mexican restaurant. Additionally, Rebecca has been accused of street racing with Erickson at the time of the fatal accident.

Rebecca denied that there was any romantic involvement with Erickson. "People have tried to make it something it wasn’t," she said of the affair rumors.

According to Rebecca's Mercedes black box data, the physician's wife was going at least 73 MPH when her vehicle struck the pair of brothers. The neighborhood's posted speed limit was 45 MPH.

The two boys were with their parents and siblings at the time of the accident. The parents were able to save the two younger siblings from being hit — but unfortunately were out of reach and unable to save their two sons from Rebecca's speeding Mercedes.

The 11-year-old died at the scene of the accident while the 8-year-old later passed at a nearby hospital.