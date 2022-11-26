ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball's starting lineup for championship clash

STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) While the No. 8 Blue Devils (6-1, 0-0 ACC) warmed up at the Moda Center, the program's official Twitter account announced the Duke basketball starting lineup against Purdue:. Junior point guard Jeremy Roach. Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor. Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell. Freshman...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Falls To #3 UConn

Duke is off to a solid start this season, but UConn is a measuring stick and the Blue Devils came up short, 78-50 in the Phil Knight Legacy. Kara Lawson’s team was undefeated going into this but UConn spanked the Devils, holding. Duke to 32.8 percent overall and 25...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State

UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams

Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

The Day After: Back to Back Losses For UNC

Jason Staples and Buck Sanders join host Tommy Ashley to discuss North Carolina's loss at home to NC State. The Heels could not get the offense going while the Pack did just enough on that side of the ball to pull off the double overtime win. After opening thoughts from...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
RALEIGH, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Ridership for NC By Train breaks record for second month in a row

After reporting a record-breaking month in September, NC By Train, the state’s intercity passenger rail service, again achieved a new monthly high for ridership in October. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains carried 55,493 passengers in October, beating September’s record of 48,488 passengers by over 14%. “What a fantastic...
RALEIGH, NC

