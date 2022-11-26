Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred on Monday, November 14, 2022, at a 7-Eleven in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. At approximately 3:44 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the 10200 block of New Hampshire Ave. for the report of a robbery. The preliminary investigation by detectives has revealed that two masked suspects entered the business. One suspect produced a handgun, announced the robbery and ordered the employee to the floor. The same suspect then ripped the cash drawer from the register and both suspects left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO