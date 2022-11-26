Read full article on original website
34-year-old man shot, killed in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southwest side of the city were sent to the 100 block of North Kossuth Street to investigate reports of gunfire in the area around 4:15 p.m., police said.While searching for the source of the gunfire the officers came across a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.There were three separate victims within 48 hours over the weekend in the city and Baltimore County, with the first early Saturday morning. A man told police that he had called...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore shooting; Police seeking info
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore on Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:29 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers were called to the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located an adult male...
foxbaltimore.com
1 man, 1 woman injured in seperate Baltimore shootings within two hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating two seperate shootings that left injured one man and one woman in Baltimore on Tuesday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lauretta Avenue to investigate a reported reported shooting in West Baltimore. When police arrived at...
foxbaltimore.com
Man dies nearly 5 months after shooting; death ruled homicide, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified three recent homicide victims, including a man who was shot in April and died in September. Police say 25-year-old Deontae Curry was shot on April 12 in the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue. Police say Curry died from his injuries on September 2. On November 21, his death was ruled a homicide.
foxbaltimore.com
Help Police Baltimore City Police find 49-year-old man, last seen downtown
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Help Baltimore City Poice find a 49-year-old-year-old Lafonso Odoms. Police say Lafonso stands at 5'9 and weighs about 250 pounds. He was last seen in the Unit block of Light Street in downtown Baltimore and family and friends are concerned about his well-being, according to the department.
foxbaltimore.com
35-year-old man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Monday night. At approximately 11:47 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue, for a Shot Spotter alert. Once there, officers located a 35-year-old man suffering from apparent...
foxbaltimore.com
Police unable to locate crime scene after shooting victim walks into hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and walked himself into a hospital just before 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the local hospital where the victim came seeking treatment. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man with a gunshot wound to his left arm...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police investigate ride share crime and gives safety tips to app users
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is investigating a string of robberies involving suspects using Ride Share apps to carjack drivers and then pick up passengers to rob. The suspects have forced victims to send them money via the Cash App or by forcing them to use ATMs,...
35-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed last night in Northeast, Baltimore. After receiving a Shot Spotter alert shortly before midnight, patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department Northeast District responded to the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue. A 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was located by the officers once they arrived on the scene. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup if you have any information regarding this incident. The post 35-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Victim found by MTA Police Officer dies of gunshot wounds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot over the weekend died from his injuries, police announced Tuesday. The 38-year-old victim was shot Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. while in the 900 block of North Broadway Street. Police say when they arrived, the man was unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven; Surveillance Video of Suspects Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred on Monday, November 14, 2022, at a 7-Eleven in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. At approximately 3:44 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the 10200 block of New Hampshire Ave. for the report of a robbery. The preliminary investigation by detectives has revealed that two masked suspects entered the business. One suspect produced a handgun, announced the robbery and ordered the employee to the floor. The same suspect then ripped the cash drawer from the register and both suspects left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
28-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon, a man was shot multiple times in Northwest, Baltimore. Shortly before 12:30 pm yesterday, officers from the Northwest District responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Tioga Parkway. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in the area for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. Detectives at the Northwest District are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 28-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Gang member sentenced to 40 years in non-fatal shooting of off-duty Baltimore Sergeant
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A young man who was involved in the non-fatal shooting of an off-duty Baltimore City police officer will spend the next 40 years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek Barron. "While this sentence cannot remove the pain and suffering caused by Nesmith's...
EXCLUSIVE: Paralyzed Baltimore Sgt. Ike Carrington talks about sentencing of man involved in 2019 shooting
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac "Ike" Carrington was at his home talking with a neighbor on August 8, 2019, when his life changed.Carrington was off duty talking to his neighbor when an armed man hopped out of a stolen car and demanded money, saying simply, "don't run." The 25-year Baltimore City Police veteran, and East Baltimore native, was shot several times before the gunman grabbed Carrington's handgun and got back in the car.Carrington is paralyzed from the waist down and is still in a rehab facility.Rashaud Nesmith, one of the men accused in the shooting, was sentenced to 40 years in...
Police are investigating a string of Uber robberies in Baltimore and Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police responded to three separate Uber-related crimes this weekend. On Saturday, around 2:30 a.m., officers say they responded to a reported robbery in the 300 block of North Poppleton Street. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who said he called an Uber, but when it arrived, he was approached by a suspect with a gun.Police say the man was then forced into the Uber vehicle, then driven to an ATM, where the suspects tried to take money out of his account. Afterward, the suspects drove the victim to Druid Park and let him out of...
Baltimore man sentenced to 40 years in shooting that paralyzed Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac Carrington
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man convicted in the 2019 shooting of an off-duty Baltimore City sergeant was sentenced to decades in prison Monday afternoon.Rashaud Nesmith was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.Investigators say Nesmith, and others, are responsible for 47 acts of violence, including four homicides, five shootings and 13 carjackings.Sergeant Isaac "Ike" Carrington, who was left paralyzed, was shot outside of his home in August 2019. Nesmith was arrested a month later.Carrington was off duty talking to his neighbor when the gunman hopped out of a stolen car and demanded money, saying simply, "don't...
Teen Caught Cuddling With Loaded AR-15-Style Rifle In Hyattsville Is In Custody, Police Say
Authorities say that a teen suspect has been apprehended after being busted sleeping with a loaded assault-style rifle next to him in Maryland his Maryland bedroom. In Harford County, shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, the Hyattsville Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen advising that there was a person inside an area home with a weapon.
Man Killed In Late Night Baltimore Shooting
Police are investigating a murder that occurred overnight in Baltimore, authorities say. Investigators were able to locate the 35-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds after a Shot Spotter alert was received in the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue shortly before midnight, Monday, Nov. 28, according to Baltimore police.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police find man dead with gunshot wound
Baltimore City police are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said they responded to the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from an...
Comments / 2