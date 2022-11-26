ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

WSU bowl projections: Los Angeles likeliest destination for Cougs

PULLMAN -- With the Pac-12 regular season concluded, most bowl projections of non-playoff teams are coming into sharper focus. Washington State, according to most outlets, looks to be headed to the Los Angeles Bowl on Dec. 17, with Boise State the most likely opponent. Both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach...
HuskyMaven

Here We Go Again: Huskies, Cougars Slug It Out for 114th Time

PULLMAN, Wash. — Late Saturday night in the Palouse, when typically only the Coug and the Sports Page taverns are open in this remote corner of the country's most northwestern state, the Washington and Washington State football teams will battle it out at Martin Stadium for the right to feel athletically, socially and geographically superior, and not necessarily in that order.
247Sports

How to watch: Washington State vs. UW

WASHINGTON STATE LOOKS to keep the Apple Cup Trophy in Pullman on Saturday, while UW has been vocal this week about wants to take it back to Seattle. Prognosticators see a very close ballgame playing out. Here's how to watch. WSU-UW GAME DETAILS FOR SATURDAY:. WHERE: Martin Stadium. KICKOFF: 7:30...
Chronicle

After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington

Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
MyNorthwest

Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week

Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead

SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
protos.com

The curious case of FTX and Farmington State Bank, aka Moonstone

In bankruptcy filings, crypto exchange FTX revealed a curious connection to stablecoin Tether through a small bank in rural Washington. Farmington State Bank is in fact the 26th smallest bank in the US, out of over 4,700. Until this year, it employed three people. The bank was first formed in...
Chronicle

Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend

Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
Yakima Herald Republic

Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches

During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
wallyhood.org

Need More Covid Test Kits?

As we head into the heart of the cold and dark Seattle winter, news reports are all a-twitter (yes, pun intended) about the so-called “tridemic” of RSV, flu, and Covid. RSV has been especially hard on kids, and the flu season has already been called the most severe in 13 years. If there’s a ray of good news in any of this, it would seem to be that our region continues to show a relatively low rate of new Covid cases being reported (according to the King County Department of Health website, however, a recent data breach may have resulted in under-reporting in October).
247Sports

247Sports

