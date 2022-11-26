ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

247Sports

WSU bowl projections: Los Angeles likeliest destination for Cougs

PULLMAN -- With the Pac-12 regular season concluded, most bowl projections of non-playoff teams are coming into sharper focus. Washington State, according to most outlets, looks to be headed to the Los Angeles Bowl on Dec. 17, with Boise State the most likely opponent. Both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach...
PULLMAN, WA
HuskyMaven

Here We Go Again: Huskies, Cougars Slug It Out for 114th Time

PULLMAN, Wash. — Late Saturday night in the Palouse, when typically only the Coug and the Sports Page taverns are open in this remote corner of the country's most northwestern state, the Washington and Washington State football teams will battle it out at Martin Stadium for the right to feel athletically, socially and geographically superior, and not necessarily in that order.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

How to watch: Washington State vs. UW

WASHINGTON STATE LOOKS to keep the Apple Cup Trophy in Pullman on Saturday, while UW has been vocal this week about wants to take it back to Seattle. Prognosticators see a very close ballgame playing out. Here's how to watch. WSU-UW GAME DETAILS FOR SATURDAY:. WHERE: Martin Stadium. KICKOFF: 7:30...
PULLMAN, WA
protos.com

The curious case of FTX and Farmington State Bank, aka Moonstone

In bankruptcy filings, crypto exchange FTX revealed a curious connection to stablecoin Tether through a small bank in rural Washington. Farmington State Bank is in fact the 26th smallest bank in the US, out of over 4,700. Until this year, it employed three people. The bank was first formed in...
FARMINGTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lewiston Police identify third suspect in armed robbery

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police have identified a third suspect in the armed robbery that occurred on November 17. Police say 48-year-old Donel Kipp is wanted for robbery and burglary and has a $100,000 arrest warrant issued for him. Kipp is Native American, 6’3″, 240 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Kipp was last seen in Lewiston on the...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston

LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

L-C Valley Fire Crews Respond to Fire on Elm Street in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, WA – Fire crews from throughout the Lewis-Clark Valley are on the scene of a structure fire in the 1400 block of Elm Street in Clarkston. The fire was reported at about 2:05 p.m. In addition to Clarkston Fire, Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire are...
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston

LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Investigators release new information on the U of I students murdered

On Tuesday night, Moscow Police sent out new information regarding the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. A new webpage on the City of Moscow website has been set up as a consolidated location for information resources related to the investigation. The new page can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Street-Homicide.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95

WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
COTTONWOOD, ID
pullmanradio.com

Colfax Downtown Association Receives Nearly 2.3 Million Dollar Grant To Buy Building For Restaurants & Business Incubator

The Colfax Downtown Association has received a large grant from the State of Washington to attract new restaurants downtown and create a business incubator. Washington State Department of Commerce has given the association a roughly 2.3 million dollar grant. CDA Executive Director Whitney Bond says the money will be used to buy the building at 203 North Main Street right across from the PNW office. The association plans to use the money to buy the building and remodel the space for restaurants and offices. The ground floor would house two restaurants with the upper floors providing space for a business incubator. The grant will be used to buy a kitchen for the restaurants and pay for consultants to assist start-up businesses.
COLFAX, WA
