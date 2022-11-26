Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
DeBoer Becomes Unforgettable UW Coach After Just a Dozen Games
The coach leads the Huskies to that rare 10-win season.
WSU bowl projections: Los Angeles likeliest destination for Cougs
PULLMAN -- With the Pac-12 regular season concluded, most bowl projections of non-playoff teams are coming into sharper focus. Washington State, according to most outlets, looks to be headed to the Los Angeles Bowl on Dec. 17, with Boise State the most likely opponent. Both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach...
KHQ Right Now
'It should scar them': Washington State surrenders 700 yards, Washington separates in second half for 51-33 Apple Cup win
PULLMAN – In the week leading up to the Apple Cup, many presumed this edition of the rivalry game would feature a high-powered Washington passing game versus a stout Washington State defense. The Huskies' offense showed up. WSU's defense never really did. No. 12 UW piled up a season-high...
Weather Just Doesn't Faze the UW's South Dakota-Raised Coach
PULLMAN, Wash. — For all of the advanced research studies coming out of this modest college town hard by the Idaho border, meteorology has never been a highly reliable pursuit. After all, practically no one saw it coming when snow buried Pullman and Martin Stadium overnight in 1992, and...
KREM
WSU, UW fans brave the cold, look forward to a hard-fought 2022 Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's fair to say that Eastern Washington is Cougar territory. Ahead of Saturday night's Apple Cup matchup between WSU and the University of Washington, WSU fans are hoping their Cougs can remind Huskies that the Apple Cup belongs in Pullman. WSU fans are coming far and...
Football now, friends forever: WSU defensive backs share special connection ahead of Apple Cup
WSU's Armani Marsh and Sam Lockett have a bond that extends beyond the football field
Here We Go Again: Huskies, Cougars Slug It Out for 114th Time
PULLMAN, Wash. — Late Saturday night in the Palouse, when typically only the Coug and the Sports Page taverns are open in this remote corner of the country's most northwestern state, the Washington and Washington State football teams will battle it out at Martin Stadium for the right to feel athletically, socially and geographically superior, and not necessarily in that order.
How to watch: Washington State vs. UW
WASHINGTON STATE LOOKS to keep the Apple Cup Trophy in Pullman on Saturday, while UW has been vocal this week about wants to take it back to Seattle. Prognosticators see a very close ballgame playing out. Here's how to watch. WSU-UW GAME DETAILS FOR SATURDAY:. WHERE: Martin Stadium. KICKOFF: 7:30...
dailyfly.com
Idaho Department of Fish and Game and University of Idaho Fisheries Students Team up to Study Hells Canyon’s White Sturgeon
LEWISTON – Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the University of Idaho have a long history of cooperation. This is especially true in the Clearwater Region, where the university resides. Idaho Department of Fish and Game provides the students ample opportunity to participate in fieldwork which helps them...
protos.com
The curious case of FTX and Farmington State Bank, aka Moonstone
In bankruptcy filings, crypto exchange FTX revealed a curious connection to stablecoin Tether through a small bank in rural Washington. Farmington State Bank is in fact the 26th smallest bank in the US, out of over 4,700. Until this year, it employed three people. The bank was first formed in...
Lewiston Police identify third suspect in armed robbery
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police have identified a third suspect in the armed robbery that occurred on November 17. Police say 48-year-old Donel Kipp is wanted for robbery and burglary and has a $100,000 arrest warrant issued for him. Kipp is Native American, 6’3″, 240 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Kipp was last seen in Lewiston on the...
Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston
LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
koze.com
L-C Valley Fire Crews Respond to Fire on Elm Street in Clarkston
CLARKSTON, WA – Fire crews from throughout the Lewis-Clark Valley are on the scene of a structure fire in the 1400 block of Elm Street in Clarkston. The fire was reported at about 2:05 p.m. In addition to Clarkston Fire, Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire are...
Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
KLEWTV
Investigators release new information on the U of I students murdered
On Tuesday night, Moscow Police sent out new information regarding the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. A new webpage on the City of Moscow website has been set up as a consolidated location for information resources related to the investigation. The new page can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Street-Homicide.
Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95
WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
Two arrested after approximately 500 fentanyl pills located on traffic stop
LEWISTON - Officers with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 1500 hours on 11/23/22 in North Lewiston. The driver of the vehicle, 31 year old Jesse J Brebner of Spokane, was arrested for providing a false name. He also had a Washington warrant for his arrest stemming from assault and delivery of a controlled substance charges.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow PD shares update on homicide investigation
Police see spike in welfare checks, unusual circumstance reports following Moscow homicides. This is a developing story, and updates will be added to this page. If you have evidence tha…
pullmanradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued Up To 4 Inches Of Snow By Monday Night
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Palouse. Up to 4 inches of snow could fall by 10:00 Monday night. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are also possible.
pullmanradio.com
Colfax Downtown Association Receives Nearly 2.3 Million Dollar Grant To Buy Building For Restaurants & Business Incubator
The Colfax Downtown Association has received a large grant from the State of Washington to attract new restaurants downtown and create a business incubator. Washington State Department of Commerce has given the association a roughly 2.3 million dollar grant. CDA Executive Director Whitney Bond says the money will be used to buy the building at 203 North Main Street right across from the PNW office. The association plans to use the money to buy the building and remodel the space for restaurants and offices. The ground floor would house two restaurants with the upper floors providing space for a business incubator. The grant will be used to buy a kitchen for the restaurants and pay for consultants to assist start-up businesses.
