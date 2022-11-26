Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cloudy this morning. Rain showers move into the Twin Tiers after 9 AM. More details below:. Widespread rain showers throughout much of the day as a low pressure system brings a lot of moisture into the region. Rain could be heavy at times, especially during the evening hours when it is warmer. Highs reach the upper 40’s. Rainfall accumulations could reach over 0.25″ in the Twin Tiers, with the most affected areas seeing near 0.5″. Showers linger and conditions become breezier. Lows in the upper 30’s with wind speeds over 10 MPH.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO