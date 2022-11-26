Read full article on original website
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pastries de'Amor fuses Portuguese and Maine flavor staples at new Old Town location
Rain transitions to snow in in northern Maine tonight, staying rain south. Showers persist through the overnight hours drying out by tomorrow morning. Christmas tree prices affected by inflation, but not as bad in Maine. New England holiday travel to be largest on record since 2000, AAA says. Increasing clouds...
Black Friday just isn’t the same in Bangor these days
BANGOR, Maine (BDN) -- Bangor resident Sarah Eremita has been a devoted Black Friday shopper for as long as she can remember. For years, she’s gotten up at the crack of dawn the day after Thanksgiving to line up at stores along Hogan Road and Stillwater Avenue in Bangor to get the best deals. She and her friends usually stay up all night, shop, eat breakfast and then go home and crash. It’s a fun yearly ritual.
Downtown Bangor shoppers visit old favorites, new spots on Plaid Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When you think of Black Friday, you might think of big box stores and waiting in long lines for the perfect holiday gift. Downtown Bangor is countering that narrative with Plaid Friday. It’s a way to encourage customers to keep their money local on the biggest shopping day of the year.
Small Business Saturday celebrated in Downtown Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well don’t hang up those shopping shoes just yet, because this Saturday is also known as Small Business Saturday. On the Saturday after Black Friday, local small businesses hold their own set of sales to celebrate the season. Downtown Bangor was no exception. The day...
Woodlawn holds 1st annual “Turkey Trot”
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Ellsworth gathered at the Woodlawn Museum Friday to work off a little bit of Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast. The first annual Woodlawn Turkey Trot offered runners and walkers a one-and-a-half mile course around the trails and lower-front fields of the museum. About two dozen...
New Waterville, Maine, Café Takes You Around the World in Just One Bite
This new Maine Café will take you around the world in just one bite. Wild Clover Café & Market at 16 Silver Street in Waterville, is a spot that foodies have to visit, especially if they want to travel through food. Tanya McCarthy, Owner of Wild Clover Café...
United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
Meet the Four-legged owners of Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - Christmas trees are leaving the field in droves at Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm much to the delight of the owners. But when you talk a walk around the field, you’ll learn very quickly that these aren’t your traditional owners. “Actually,...
Bangor firefighters “Fill the Boot” for MDA
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor firefighters have a long tradition of raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Northern New England. On Friday, their efforts continued with their annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser. Bangor’s Professional Firefighters were back out near the Bangor Mall collecting money for kids...
Morita’s School of Dance holds craft fair to support students going to LA
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon-based Morita’s School of Dance held its first annual craft fair at their studio on Saturday. The fair featured around 15 vendors from the greater Hermon-Bangor area, offering a wide assortment of holiday gifts to choose from. Jewelry, handmade home decor, holiday wreaths, and personal accessories like drink tumblers are just some of the items that were on display. There was even a fun “fairy hair” station set up, who weaved shiny tinsel strands into people’s hair!
Maine Hikers Discover a Man’s Body that Washed Up on Sears Island
Maine police are investigating after a man's body was found washed up on Sears Island in Searsport. A group of hikers reported finding the remains just after 9:00 Saturday morning, as they were walking on Sears Island. The Waldo County Sheriff's Office says the body could be recognized as a male, but appeared to have been in the water for quite some time.
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
New England holiday travel to be largest on record since 2000, AAA says
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the holiday week coming to a close, many of those who traveled for Thanksgiving, are now coming home. According to website Flight Aware, more than nine hundred flights in the United States are delayed as of Sunday morning. The Bangor International Airport is not currently...
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
Yo-Yo Ma joins Wabanaki people in gratitude ceremony that dates back centuries
PORTLAND, Maine — Chris Newell, a citizen of the Passamaquoddy Tribe and former director of a museum devoted to the history and culture of native people in Maine, was checking his email one day when something caught his eye. “I read the subject line: From the Office of Yo-Yo...
Health officials warn Maine bird owners about 'highly contagious' avian bird flu
AUGUSTA, Maine — Animal health officials in Maine warn bird owners to protect their flock against the "highly pathogenic" avian flu virus (HPAI). The reminder came on Friday after the deadly virus was detected in a group of backyard birds in Washington County, according to an email by Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) spokesperson Jim Britt.
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
Police respond to a reported armed robbery at Waterville Goodwill Saturday morning
WATERVILLE, Maine — A man reportedly robbed the Goodwill store in Waterville with a firearm Saturday morning, according to police. A release from the Waterville Police Department said officers responded to the call of a reported armed robbery at Goodwill Industries located at 10 West Concourse around 11:35 a.m.
