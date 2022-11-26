ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Troopers: 70-year-old man killed in Warren County crash

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
A 70-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Warren County Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash happened around 4:43 p.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road near Halls Creak Road in Salem Township.

John Cornelius, of Morrow, Ohio, was driving eastbound in a 2008 Mazda Tribute when he drove left of center and struck a 2014 Kia Soul, which was headed in the opposite direction, head on, officials said in a news release.

Officials said Cornelius was pronounced dead at the scene. A 75-year-old woman who was driving the Kia was taken to Bethesda North Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers from the patrol's Lebanon post are investigating the crash.

