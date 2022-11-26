ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Black Friday shoppers pack Jordan Creek Town Center

WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283DB4_0jNrs6CZ00

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Shoppers stuffed stores just one day after stuffing their plates with Thanksgiving food.

Black Friday kicked off at the Jordan Creek Town Center early on Friday morning with shoppers wanting to get the best deals for their holiday shopping lists.

“2022 as we look at the entire year we are exceeding pre-pandemic numbers so a lot of times we compare it to 2018, 2019 and we are starting to exceed those numbers,” said Randy Tennison, the Senior General Manager of the Jordan Creek Town Center.

There are no more doorbuster deals, or rewards for being one of the first 100 in the store. Instead, stores had deals available all day long, allowing shoppers to come when convenient.

Some shoppers love the feel of the crowds during Black Friday, as online shopping saw a massive spike during the COVID 19 pandemic.

“I am so glad because I hate online shopping, I can’t stand it,” said Katrina Ellensohn. “I want to try on the clothes and I want to try on the shoes. It’s jut a fun thing to do, usually we are just stuck inside especially with the weather being nice.”

“The whole in person experience is better rather than shopping online at your house,” said Kieran Chase.

Other shoppers felt differently after walking through the crowds for hours.

“I don’t like the crowds. I would rather come when it is a normal day and I am losing half the people I am with. We have a whole other group and they are just gone,” said Kayos Buehler.

Tennison said that the weekend before Christmas has surpassed Black Friday as the busiest foot traffic day for the mall. Jordan Creek had extra staff and security on Friday to ensure customers were safe and comfortable.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Newton invited shoppers to celebrate Plaid Friday

NEWTON, Iowa — In Newton this year the Downtown Business Alliance launched a new effort to attract people with the Christmas season in mind. Instead of Black Friday the city celebrated Plaid Friday. Some merchants were offering discounts to any shoppers wearing plaid. “I think it’s a great way to get people downtown and support the […]
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

Christmas trees selling quickly at local tree farm

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Many Iowans spent their holiday weekend shopping for gifts. They also spent it shopping for that special tree to put their gifts under. However, people who haven’t bought their Christmas tree yet may need to do it quickly before local tree farms run out of inventory. Jill Miller Brady, the manager at […]
PLEASANT HILL, IA
WHO 13

Jolly Holiday Lights returns Friday night

ALTOONA, Iowa — An annual tradition returns to the Metro Friday night for the 27th time. Jolly Holiday Lights are back at Adventureland in Altoona. Make-a-Wish Iowa hosts the lights display. It’s the organization’s largest annual fundraiser. The annual lights show is a 2.5-mile drive-thru display. Natalie Brecht with Make-a-Wish Iowa said there will be more […]
ALTOONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five to Ten Day Weather Outlook Mostly Dry in Southwest Iowa/Northwest Iowa snowy and Cold

(Des Moines) With Tuesday the exception, Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says temperatures are expected to stay on the mild side over the next seven to ten days, and nothing on the horizon as far as widespread precipitation. There is a 65 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday; otherwise, the rest of the week is forecast to be dry.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Volunteers prepare meals at Chuck’s Restaurant for annual Parks Community Thanksgiving dinner

DES MOINES, Iowa — Volunteers are working hard Thursday morning at Chuck’s Restaurant preparing the annual Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Bob Iversen, the dinner’s chef, said he’s been cooking for weeks ahead of Thanksgiving. In total, volunteers will cook about 1,600 pounds of turkey and serve about 3,500 meals. All meals are free. Iversen said a […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Week starts sunny before next round of wintry weather

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Following a little rain this morning, most of today was dry and pretty typical of late November. Temperatures warmed back into the 40s, but northerly winds held wind chills down in the 30s. Tonight, high pressure drifting overhead will calm...
IOWA STATE
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Des Moines, Iowa

Set right in the heart of the state of Iowa, Des Moines is easily one of the most underrated cities in the US. But take some time to explore this revitalized Midwestern gem, and you’ll find a thriving arts community, a buzzing nightlife scene, and a whole slew of nationally recognized restaurants!
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Salvation Army hopes to raise $1.3 million during the holidays

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Salvation Army of Des Moines is back with red kettles out in front storefronts for the holiday season. The Red Kettle Campaign kicked off officially on November 11 this year and the organization is just at 11% of their fundraising goal of $1.3 million. “What I like to say to […]
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Looks Forward To Dispelling Stereotypes

Altoona, Iowa — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition this month. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition that impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

DART celebrates Central Station’s 10th anniversary

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Transportation is celebrating this holiday week. It’s the 10th anniversary of DART’s Central Station in downtown Des Moines. The transportation hub is used as a transfer point for buses as well as an easy access point for downtown. Opened in 2012, the facility, which provides indoor seating as well […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

One person injured in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Kiano the rhino is leaving the Blank Park Zoo

DES MOINES – One of the Blank Park Zoo’s longtime residents will be leaving Tuesday. Kiano the rhino who first came to the zoo in 2012 is leaving 10 years later after fathering two baby rhinos. Eastern Black Rhinos are critically endangered. Kiano and the other rhinos at the Blank Park Zoo are all part […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy