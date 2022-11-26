Read full article on original website
High school football regional championship highlights
Four area high school football teams claimed region championships on Friday night and Sports Director Craig Loper has all of the highlights, which you can watch in the video above.
Phoebus races past Lake Taylor 42-16 to claim 3A region title
HAMPTON (WAVY) – The defending Class 3 state champions from Phoebus got off to a slow start in Saturday’s 3A region title game at Darling Stadium against Lake Taylor, but in the end it was the Phantoms that claim the region crown after a 42-16 win over the Titans. Lake Taylor took a 6-0 lead […]
University of Virginia athletes to attend teammates’ funerals via Patriots’ team plane
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — University of Virginia athletes and staff will be brought to the funeral services of three of their teammates by the New England Patriots’ team plane. On Nov. 13, according to ESPN, three Cavaliers football players were tragically shot and killed on a charter bus...
