Best reactions after Bengals beat Titans in Tennessee
A rematch of an unforgettable playoff bout last January in the divisional round, the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans again drummed up some notable reactions on social media and otherwise. During the Bengals’ 20-16 victory, there were a few controversial plays, a few game-changing big plays and quite a bit...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Ja'Marr Chase says a lot with a small message after watching Bengals beat Titans
It was easy to stress over the Cincinnati Bengals not getting the anticipated return of star wideout Ja’Marr Chase against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Turns out other Bengals were willing and able to do the heavy lifting while beating the Titans in Tennessee, 20-16. Samaje Perine, for...
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers exits game vs. Eagles with oblique injury; Jordan Love fires TD after replacing Packers QB
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game and headed into the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Field. Rodgers, who has been battling a fractured right thumb since early October, left tonight's game with an oblique injury, the team announced.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Titans prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the Tennessee Titans in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in the Music City. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bengals-Titans prediction and pick, laid out below. Cincinnati has gone 6-4...
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job as Jacksonville State boss mulls options, per report
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming...
CBS Sports
Jalen Hurts rewrites Eagles record book on career night; teammates aren't surprised how QB1 has become elite
PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing that surprises Jalen Hurts' teammates when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback breaks off an electric run or makes a throw only the best quarterbacks in the NFL can convert. Perhaps the Eagles' front office didn't know initially how good QB1 could be, but plenty of his playmakers saw performances like Sunday night coming.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals inactives for Week 12
The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals have revealed their lists of inactives ahead of the Week 12 game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out two players in kicker Randy Bullock and defensive lineman Denico Autry. For Autry, it’s the first game he will miss as a member of the Titans. Bullock sat out last week, also.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following regular-season finale
No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Southeastern Conference East division in-state contest was the regular-season finale for both teams. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W,...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster volume day in loss
Godwin secured 12 of 13 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Godwin comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also securing the only touchdown among the team's wideouts. Godwin's score came from 10 yards out in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in as many games after not recording any in the first seven contests of the campaign. Godwin has no fewer than six receptions in any game since Week 1, giving him a very safe fantasy floor ahead of a Week 13 Monday night divisional clash against the Saints.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Ryan Day's grace period at Ohio State may be running out after second straight bludgeoning by Michigan
The clock has officially begun ticking on Ryan Day. A warmth is just beginning to spread on his seat. That's what happens at Ohio State when fans and administrators, a few hours after being on the precipice of a likely Big Ten championship and berth in the College Football Playoff, see the No. 2 Buckeyes get outplayed for a second straight season by their chief rival in one of college football's most hotly contested regular-season games.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday
Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed
Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. The report relays that Etienne told John Shipley of Jaguar Report after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, per ESPN.com, coach Doug Pederson indicated that Etienne could have returned to the game, but noted, "I just don't want to risk it with him right now." With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the running back avoided a major setback with his foot in Week 12.
atozsports.com
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals
For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Tops 100 scrimmage yards in debut
Knight rushed 14 times for 69 yards and caught all three of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Broncos,. Signed from the practice squad Friday, Knight looked spry in his NFL debut. Coach Robert Saleh praised the undrafted rookie's hard running style, which was the reason he was used over James Robinson (coach's decision), per Zack Rosenblatt of the Athletic. Michael Carter sprained his ankle in the second half, leaving White and Ty Johnson -- who had 78 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on only six touches -- as the respective power and finesse options in the Jets' backfield. Both unheralded running backs will generate interest on the waiver wire as the likely top two options in New York's backfield in Week 13 against the Vikings, unless Robinson works his way back into the rotation.
