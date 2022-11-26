Pavement patching closing lane on Champaign street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as crews patch several spots in the pavement.

The closure will take place on Randolph Street between Healey Street and Springfield Avenue. Starting Monday, traffic on this block will flow through one lane until the patching is completed on Wednesday.

The City of Champaign encouraged drivers to proceed with caution as they drive through the work zone.

