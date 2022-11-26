Friday's Scores

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Sin’Cere McMahon had 22 points in Winthrop’s 99-52 victory against Toccoa Falls on Tuesday night. McMahon also contributed five assists and three steals for the Eagles (4-4). Xavier McKelvy added 15 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor, and they also had seven rebounds. Cory Hightower recorded 12 points and was 4-of-9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lesown Hallums scored 22 points as South Carolina State beat East Carolina 73-68 on Tuesday night. Hallums added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-7). Cam Jones scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Rakeim Gary was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs snapped a seven-game skid. The Pirates (5-3) were led in scoring by Ezra Ausar, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. RJ Felton added 14 points for East Carolina. Javon Small also had 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists. South Carolina State went into the half leading East Carolina 39-35. Hallums put up 12 points in the half. South Carolina State outscored East Carolina by one point in the second half. Gary led the way with 12 second-half points.
NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Curbelo scored 18 points in St. John’s 95-68 victory over Long Island University on Tuesday night for the undefeated Red Storm’s eighth straight win. Curbelo added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano added 16 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field, and he also had 10 rebounds. Rafael Pinzon scored 14 points and was 5-of-9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance. Jacob Johnson finished with 17 points for the Sharks (1-5). R.J. Greene added 13 points, five assists and three blocks for LIU. Quion Burns finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. St. John’s led LIU 44-20 at the half, with Soriano (12 points) their high scorer before the break.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 16 points as Brown beat Central Connecticut State 59-51 on Tuesday night. Lilly was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bears (3-4). Paxson Wojcik scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Perry Cowan recorded nine points and shot 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.
