ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Nets And Pacers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwxpi_0jNrrxQG00

The Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis.

The Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis on Friday night.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nets will be without T.J. Warren, Yuta Watanabe and Alondes Williams.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Chris Duarte, Daniel Theis, Kendall Brown, Trevelin Queen and Andrew Nembhard.

Isaiah Jackson has been upgraded to available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2pkk_0jNrrxQG00
NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Haliburton, Hield, Nesmith, Smith, Turner on Friday."

The Nets enter the night with a 9-10 record in their first 19 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 5-6 in the 11 games they have played on the road away from Barclays Center.

So far, they have underachieved to start the new season, but anything is possible with the talent they have on the roster (Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant).

As for the Pacers, they have been overachieving to start the 2022-23 season.

The franchise traded away key veterans over the last year and looked like they were going to be among the worst teams in the league.

So far, they look like a team who could make the NBA Playoffs.

They are 10-7 in their first 17 games and the fifth seed in the east.

At home, they have a 6-4 record in ten games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

Things are not always as they seem. That’s as true for NBA teams as it is for anyone else. Every team enters a season with expectations. Still, every year, teams both exceed and fall short of those expectations. For example, look at the Indiana Pacers this season. Mot expected...
FOX Sports

Pacers have 4 players with 20-plus points, beat Nets 128-117

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 26 points to lead four Indiana players with 20 or more, and the Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-117 on Friday night. Myles Turner added 23 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 21 and Bennedict Mathurin finished with 20 for the Pacers. Halburton also had 15 assists.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy