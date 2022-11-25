Read full article on original website
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
koze.com
Moderate Snow Over Portions of Inland Northwest Sunday; Chance of Significant Winter Storm on Wednesday
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says parts of the Inland Northwest can expect some moderate snow tomorrow. Moderate to locally heavy snow impacting travel over mountain passes is in the forecast along with gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph. A “major winter storm” is looking likely...
Chronicle
Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend
Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
q13fox.com
Black bear hunting banned indefinitely
Spring black bear hunting is now banned, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Fall black bear hunting is still legal.
A dose of winter for Seattle-Tacoma-Everett region this week
Keep your radio tuned to KIRO Newsradio this week. Winter-style weather will be playing havoc on driving conditions and outdoor activities. It’s not unusual for the passes to get big dumps of snow this time of year. But it is strange to start hearing about possible snow near sea...
KREM
School closures: Snow and ice cancel, delay Washington schools ahead of Thanksgiving
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A storm that brought snow and ice to central and eastern Washington has forced some school districts to cancel or delay school on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Closures include Moses Lake and Quincy School Districts. For drivers heading out this morning be prepared for slick roads,...
Razor Clam Dig Closures on All Coastal Beaches Continue Until Further Notice
The recreational razor clam season on all coastal beaches remains closed until further notice, shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced this week. Test results, released on Nov. 23 for razor clams, indicate domoic acid levels on all beaches, have exceeded the health guidelines for...
q13fox.com
Rain and gusty at times this weekend across Puget Sound, plus mountain snow.
Seattle - Happy Friday! Highs only hitting 46 at the airport today. Normal for this time of year is 50. Overnight we dry out and cool off to below average for most around the Sound. We expect temps to dip into the mid to upper 30s. Showers will return Saturday,...
myedmondsnews.com
Clothes dryer fire safety tips from state fire marshal’s office
Clothes dryers caused 4% of home structure fires in 2014 through 2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association, and last year in Washington state, there were a reported 352 fires caused by appliances, including clothes dryers. More home clothes dryer fires occur in the fall and winter months and peak in the month for January.
klcc.org
Heavy snow expected in Cascades Sunday into Monday
Forecasters say a strong weather storm system is on its way to the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the potential for heavy snow and gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for the Oregon and Washington Cascades as well as the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. These areas have around a 70% chance of receiving heavy snowfall and significant accumulations.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers another stolen vehicle, suspects left on foot
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers a stolen vehicle first reported stolen several weeks ago. According to the sheriff's office, deputies have seen the car in the past weeks, but not the driver. Early Sunday morning, the car was seen leaving a gas station in Finley. However, the drivers...
Traveling this weekend? Here's what to expect for weather conditions
SEATTLE — Western Washington is expected to see increasing rainfall this weekend with a weather system bringing snow to the Cascades. The busy travel weekend is expected to get busier. According to KING 5 meteorologists, the best times to hit the road are Saturday before mid-afternoon or late Sunday.
Chronicle
Washington Bans Spring Black Bear Hunting
Spring recreational black bear hunting was banned indefinitely by the state last week. The state Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 on Friday against recreational black bear hunting in the spring, effectively banning the annual practice unless the commission reverses. The commission said Friday the ban doesn't preclude the Washington...
All Southern Resident killer whales have been in the Inland Puget Sound for 17 days
BELLINGHAM, Wash — All three Southern Resident killer whale pods have been in the Puget Sound for over two weeks, which is something that hasn't happened in recent memory, according to the Orca Behavior Institute. The pods have been spotted from south Puget Sound all the way north to...
Can You Name The #1 Driving Traffic Offense in Washington State?
What's The #1 Driving Offense In Washington State?. If you're a resident of Washington State, then you know that we have some of the most scenic highways and byways in the country. Over 2300 Of These Traffic Tickets Are Written In Washington State Daily. From the beautiful Cascade Mountains to...
mltnews.com
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
whatcom-news.com
Colder with potential for lowland snow accumulations is in the forecast
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office issued a winter storm watch today, Friday, November 25th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades above 2,500 feet due to the potential for heavy snow and high winds. The watch will be in effect from...
Tri-City Herald
$16 million was spent by outside groups on the WA midterm. These 5 groups spent the most
Nearly $16 million in independent expenditures was spent for and against candidates during the Washington state midterm election this year, according to the Public Disclosure Commission. Out of the top five PACs who made independent expenditures, four of them supported mostly Republican candidates. However, one political action committee in particular...
Fairfield Sun Times
Feds seek input on grizzly bear reintroduction to North Cascades
A public scoping process is underway on a plan that could result in the proliferation of 200 grizzly bears in Washington’s North Cascades Ecosystem within 60 to 100 years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was in the process of planning to reintroduce grizzly bears in the North Cascades when the Trump Administration terminated the project in July 2020. According to Andrea Zaccardi, Carnivore Conservation Legal Director for the Center for Biological Diversity, “the rash termination of these plans” happened “without explanation.”
