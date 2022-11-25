ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend

Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
TACOMA, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Clothes dryer fire safety tips from state fire marshal’s office

Clothes dryers caused 4% of home structure fires in 2014 through 2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association, and last year in Washington state, there were a reported 352 fires caused by appliances, including clothes dryers. More home clothes dryer fires occur in the fall and winter months and peak in the month for January.
WASHINGTON STATE
klcc.org

Heavy snow expected in Cascades Sunday into Monday

Forecasters say a strong weather storm system is on its way to the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the potential for heavy snow and gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for the Oregon and Washington Cascades as well as the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. These areas have around a 70% chance of receiving heavy snowfall and significant accumulations.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Bans Spring Black Bear Hunting

Spring recreational black bear hunting was banned indefinitely by the state last week. The state Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 on Friday against recreational black bear hunting in the spring, effectively banning the annual practice unless the commission reverses. The commission said Friday the ban doesn't preclude the Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Feds seek input on grizzly bear reintroduction to North Cascades

A public scoping process is underway on a plan that could result in the proliferation of 200 grizzly bears in Washington’s North Cascades Ecosystem within 60 to 100 years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was in the process of planning to reintroduce grizzly bears in the North Cascades when the Trump Administration terminated the project in July 2020. According to Andrea Zaccardi, Carnivore Conservation Legal Director for the Center for Biological Diversity, “the rash termination of these plans” happened “without explanation.”
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy