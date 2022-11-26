Jennifer Lopez’s social media blackout has been lifted with the performer-actress-producer announcing a new music project called This Is Me…Now. The announcement comes on the 20th anniversary of her album, This Is Me…Then, on which she wrote and produced. Heralding a new era of music for Lopez, This Is Me…Now will chronicle the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades. It is billed as being an emotionally raw and honest project, with a lineup of songs about her life and experiences. In addition, the autobiographical stories informed by the album will result in other very personal...

3 DAYS AGO